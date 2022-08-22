Chicago and Connecticut are no strangers to meeting in the postseason, having met now in three straight years. They’ll face each other in the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs when the best-of-five series tips off on Sunday in Chicago. The teams have split the previous two meetings with Chicago winning last year en route to the franchise’s first championship. The Sky won last season’s playoff series 3-1 on their way to the championship and followed that up this year by going 4-0 during the regular season against Connecticut. But those games were decided by an average of just 4.5 points.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO