Charlotte, NC

247Sports

Four-star wing Davin Cosby locks in final official visit; talks finalists

Davin Cosby, the No. 109 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has now locked in all five of his official visits with seven finalists being considered. On Sunday, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God Christian Academy cut his list to Alabama, LSU, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia and Wake Forest and on Monday he booked his fifth official visit to NC State for September 16th.
RALEIGH, NC
wfmynews2.com

Family celebrates four generations of 'Aggie Pride'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — During move-in last week, excited students and supportive families gathered on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University were showing off their Aggie Pride. However, for one North Carolina Family, it runs much deeper than that, and Tuesday we caught up with an A&T family...
GREENSBORO, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Law Enforcement Defense Tactics Training in High Point and Greensboro, North Carolina Launches Classes

The instructors from BJJ High Point work with Law Enforcement School Resource Officers at their Annual convention, teaching Defensive Tactics. BJJ High Point, providing the best quality martial arts and fitness training to children, teens, and adults in the Greensboro, Jamestown, Archdale, High Point, and surrounding Triad Area cities in North Carolina (NC). Tiger Rock Martial Arts offers TaeKwonDo (Karate), Kickboxing, Martial Arts, Fitness, Weight Loss, Self Defense, Mix Martial Arts, and Brazilian JiuJitsu with convenient class schedules. BJJ High Point provides an After-School / Day Camp Enrichment program which specifically helps children with academics, structured activities, martial art classes, to enrich their daily lives inside a safe and sanitized environment. You can find out more about them at www.BJJHighPoint.com.
GREENSBORO, NC
High Point University

Five Recent GCS Graduates Awarded Full-Tuition shift_ed Scholarships to HPU

HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 24, 2022 – High Point University and shift_ed are pleased to announce five Guilford County Schools graduates have been awarded shift_ed scholarships, which will cover tuition, fees and books at HPU beginning this fall. Two of the scholarships are dedicated each year to students who represent the first generation in their family to go to college.
HIGH POINT, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC
streetfoodblog.com

Former Smith Avenue Diner Proprietor Opens New Eatery and Market

The brand new restaurant brings one thing “not your extraordinary” to Greensboro, with rustic European structure and décor together with an eclectic menu of old-world sandwiches and fashionable favorites. The menu will not be your extraordinary, with classes, resembling “In-Between” sandwich choices; BeSide menu of assorted aspect dishes; a GCP each day grilled cheese creations; The Toss menu of traditional salads with a contemporary twist; The Ladle menu of house- made soups, together with the very fashionable New Orleans-style file’ gumbo that was a favourite at their iconic Smith Avenue Diner; and The Candy Spot, each day candy treats from the GCP kitchen. GCP may even supply bottled and canned drinks.
GREENSBORO, NC
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Greensboro, North Carolina

Sprinting through North Carolina? Adjourn your journey to relish in all the best things to do in Greensboro, NC. North Carolina’s third-largest city, Greensboro teems with superb museums, historic sites, and beautiful parks, making it a fantastic addition to any Southeast US itinerary. Also known as the Gate City,...
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon community disappointed with Mediterranean Deli closure

For the past four years, professor of Arabic Shereen Elgamal enjoyed taking her students to Mediterranean Deli in downtown Elon to try different Middle Eastern cuisines and practice their Arabic. That all changed Aug. 18, when a sign was posted in the window of Mediterranean Deli announcing the town of...
ELON, NC
thestokesnews.com

The Palmetto shows movies once again

The Palmetto Theatre photographed many years ago. (Submitted Photo) The original projectors in the Palmetto Theatre. Movie posters from the Palmetto’s first run as a movie theater in the 50s and 60s. (Submitted Photo) Durward Bennett photographed inside the Palmetto. (Photo by Dennis Tuttle/5editorial) The Palmetto Theatre in Walnut...
WALNUT COVE, NC
WXII 12

Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s that time of year again for all things cotton candy, funnel cakes, rides and of course fair games!. The Central Carolina Fair will once again return to Greensboro. The fair begins Friday, Sept. 9 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The fair will feature an...
GREENSBORO, NC
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Greensboro, NC

Hungry for a delicious meal in Greensboro, North Carolina? You’re in luck! Whether you’re a visitor or a resident of the city, you’ll be happy to know that Greensboro is home to some of the best restaurants in the US. Keep reading to learn more!. 12 Best...
GREENSBORO, NC
