UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Livingstone College hoping future is as bright as blue turf
Sean Gilbert is calling on his high school football roots and a revamped coaching staff to improve Livingstone College in 2022. The post Livingstone College hoping future is as bright as blue turf appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
247Sports
Four-star wing Davin Cosby locks in final official visit; talks finalists
Davin Cosby, the No. 109 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has now locked in all five of his official visits with seven finalists being considered. On Sunday, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God Christian Academy cut his list to Alabama, LSU, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia and Wake Forest and on Monday he booked his fifth official visit to NC State for September 16th.
wfmynews2.com
Family celebrates four generations of 'Aggie Pride'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — During move-in last week, excited students and supportive families gathered on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University were showing off their Aggie Pride. However, for one North Carolina Family, it runs much deeper than that, and Tuesday we caught up with an A&T family...
Eden, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Rockingham County High School football team will have a game with John Motley Morehead High School on August 25, 2022, 16:00:00. Rockingham County High SchoolJohn Motley Morehead High School.
wallstreetwindow.com
Law Enforcement Defense Tactics Training in High Point and Greensboro, North Carolina Launches Classes
The instructors from BJJ High Point work with Law Enforcement School Resource Officers at their Annual convention, teaching Defensive Tactics. BJJ High Point, providing the best quality martial arts and fitness training to children, teens, and adults in the Greensboro, Jamestown, Archdale, High Point, and surrounding Triad Area cities in North Carolina (NC). Tiger Rock Martial Arts offers TaeKwonDo (Karate), Kickboxing, Martial Arts, Fitness, Weight Loss, Self Defense, Mix Martial Arts, and Brazilian JiuJitsu with convenient class schedules. BJJ High Point provides an After-School / Day Camp Enrichment program which specifically helps children with academics, structured activities, martial art classes, to enrich their daily lives inside a safe and sanitized environment. You can find out more about them at www.BJJHighPoint.com.
High Point University
Five Recent GCS Graduates Awarded Full-Tuition shift_ed Scholarships to HPU
HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 24, 2022 – High Point University and shift_ed are pleased to announce five Guilford County Schools graduates have been awarded shift_ed scholarships, which will cover tuition, fees and books at HPU beginning this fall. Two of the scholarships are dedicated each year to students who represent the first generation in their family to go to college.
country1037fm.com
The Best Places to Shop at Discount and Liquidation Centers in Charlotte, North Carolina
Everyone should be concerned about saving money in today’s world. You need to know where to shop when it comes to getting a good discount when everything is going up in price. It’s a good thing I’m here to help. As I love a good deal, I often visit...
My Fox 8
Beautiful jewelry with a great story that’s Made in North Carolina!
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A beautiful piece of jewelry is a real find, and one that has a great story is even better. One artist named her business after her studio: she calls it 1515 Studio Out Back. Brad Jones found out more about the place and the...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
Greensboro native returns home years later as High Point Animal Hospital Veterinarian
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Some of us share the story of growing up in our hometown, going away to find ourselves through college and jobs, becoming mature adults, and returning back to our childhood neighborhood to settle down. That’s Kathryn Smith’s story. This North Carolina A&T alum is coming...
WXII 12
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson writes his memoir and sits down with WXII 12 News. (2nd story)
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson writes his memoir and sits down with WXII 12 News. (2nd story)
streetfoodblog.com
Former Smith Avenue Diner Proprietor Opens New Eatery and Market
The brand new restaurant brings one thing “not your extraordinary” to Greensboro, with rustic European structure and décor together with an eclectic menu of old-world sandwiches and fashionable favorites. The menu will not be your extraordinary, with classes, resembling “In-Between” sandwich choices; BeSide menu of assorted aspect dishes; a GCP each day grilled cheese creations; The Toss menu of traditional salads with a contemporary twist; The Ladle menu of house- made soups, together with the very fashionable New Orleans-style file’ gumbo that was a favourite at their iconic Smith Avenue Diner; and The Candy Spot, each day candy treats from the GCP kitchen. GCP may even supply bottled and canned drinks.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Greensboro, North Carolina
Sprinting through North Carolina? Adjourn your journey to relish in all the best things to do in Greensboro, NC. North Carolina’s third-largest city, Greensboro teems with superb museums, historic sites, and beautiful parks, making it a fantastic addition to any Southeast US itinerary. Also known as the Gate City,...
NC’s economy takes a $1B hit in project cancellation – fifth announced this year
RALEIGH – Announcements of layoffs continue to occur, from companies both large and small. But another change to the state’s labor market is coming due to a growing number of firms that are deciding to back out of agreements made with the state, as Centene did last week.
wallstreetwindow.com
Here Is What High End Condos Are Now Selling For In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson
Check out this real estate listing for a condo in Greensboro, North Carolina. It is a penthouse at Center Point, a big condo complex right in the heart of downtown Greensboro on N. Elm Street. As you can see in this video tour it is an impressive property. Do you think the asking price is too high or perhaps too low?
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon community disappointed with Mediterranean Deli closure
For the past four years, professor of Arabic Shereen Elgamal enjoyed taking her students to Mediterranean Deli in downtown Elon to try different Middle Eastern cuisines and practice their Arabic. That all changed Aug. 18, when a sign was posted in the window of Mediterranean Deli announcing the town of...
thestokesnews.com
The Palmetto shows movies once again
The Palmetto Theatre photographed many years ago. (Submitted Photo) The original projectors in the Palmetto Theatre. Movie posters from the Palmetto’s first run as a movie theater in the 50s and 60s. (Submitted Photo) Durward Bennett photographed inside the Palmetto. (Photo by Dennis Tuttle/5editorial) The Palmetto Theatre in Walnut...
WXII 12
Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s that time of year again for all things cotton candy, funnel cakes, rides and of course fair games!. The Central Carolina Fair will once again return to Greensboro. The fair begins Friday, Sept. 9 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The fair will feature an...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Greensboro, NC
Hungry for a delicious meal in Greensboro, North Carolina? You’re in luck! Whether you’re a visitor or a resident of the city, you’ll be happy to know that Greensboro is home to some of the best restaurants in the US. Keep reading to learn more!. 12 Best...
North Carolina man arrested for acting as Duke Energy employee: sheriff
Mark Absher, 53, is charged with 25 counts of damage to Duke Energy equipment and 25 counts of interfering with electric meters, among others.
247Sports
