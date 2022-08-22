How will Oregon's season in 2022 play out? Who will lead the Ducks in some of the key statistical categories this year? What players are we high on as we head into the college football season? DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack run through the Oregon 2022 football schedule and make predictions on the year, list off our stat leaders for this year's team, who we think will be the MVPs of the Ducks, and then breakout a stock game where we discuss who we think are the players to buy stock into as the season is here.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO