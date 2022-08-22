ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Kalen DeBoer meets with the media as fall camp wraps up

The media met one last time with Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer one last time before the Huskies move into their full game-week preparations. The Huskies host Kent State on September 3rd, a week from Saturday. He talked about specific player updates, including Ulumoo Ale, and also about various position battles, notably at running back and linebacker, as well as the possibility of seeing some true freshmen playing this fall.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

WATCH: Jonathan Smith Reviews Oregon State's 2022 Fall Camp

The Oregon State football team concluded fall camp practices on Tuesday, before taking a couple days off. They returned to the football field on Friday in preparation for their opening game on Saturday, September 3rd against the Boise State Broncos. Coach Smith met with the media following Friday's practice to review the Beavers three weeks of practice. He declined to name a starting quarterback, noting that the depth chart would be released on Monday.
CORVALLIS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Camping#Linus Outdoor#Run Down#American Football
247Sports

Jamaal Shaw Commitment Watch

I am here at West Orange-Stark High School. I still don’t have an exact time but I would say by 3 at the latest. Posted on 13 hrs, , User Since 61 months ago, User Post Count: 700. 13 hrs. 61 months. 700. The Golden Triangle is my home...
WEST ORANGE, TX
247Sports

Phil Knight attends Oregon football practice, addresses team

Nike founder Phil Knight stopped by Oregon football practice on Wednesday morning. The team is ramping up its fall camp efforts before turning its attention squarely to defending champion Georgia in the coming days. Knight took in the day's session before addressing the team after its conclusion. "He talked to...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

PODCAST: Auburn AD Allen Greene's departure a long time coming

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King, Jason Caldwell and Phillip Marshall react to Allen Greene's departure as Auburn's athletic director. What led to the parting of ways, how does it affect Bryan Harsin, and what does Auburn need its next AD?. RUN TIME: 27...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

WATCH: Highlights of 5-star QB CJ Carr from season-opening win

SALINE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated were on-site Thursday night for the season-opening win by Saline (Mich.) high school over Hudsonville (Mich.) high school, 24-15. Five-star quarterback and class of 2024 Notre Dame commit CJ Carr led his team to the win by completing 30 of 43 passes for 327 yards and rushing for two scores.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Ten Takeaways from USC 2022 Fall Camp

USC's 2022 fall camp reached its conclusion on Saturday, capping off the final building block for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans before the season opener. Here are 10 takeaways from my perspective of fall camp. Freshmen Firepower. USC's 2022-23 offense is LOADED with experienced and dynamic talent. But it's also...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

BREAKING: Edge Armel Mukam Flips from Stanford to Notre Dame

Woodberry Forest (Va.) high school three-star edge-rusher Armel Mukam had been committed to Stanford since June 26. However, when Notre Dame came calling, everything changed. On Wednesday, the 6-4, 250-pounder announced his decision to flip from the Cardinal to the Fighting Irish. He is the newest member of the Notre Dame commit list.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

PODCAST: Predicting Oregon's 2022 season, MVPS, stat leaders, and players we're high on

How will Oregon's season in 2022 play out? Who will lead the Ducks in some of the key statistical categories this year? What players are we high on as we head into the college football season? DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack run through the Oregon 2022 football schedule and make predictions on the year, list off our stat leaders for this year's team, who we think will be the MVPs of the Ducks, and then breakout a stock game where we discuss who we think are the players to buy stock into as the season is here.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

UPDATED: Get Ready for OBR Saturday Game Night!

UPDATE: Since it's a preseason game and will go late, we've decided to forego a separate post-game Twitch/Youtube stream and will just hang out in the Playback room for a while after the game. Sorry for any inconvenience. Hanging out with Browns fans throughout Gameday has been a tradition on...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Ohio RB Sean Martin holds two early offers

Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius is one of the most storied programs in the state of Ohio and in the 2024 class athlete Sean Martin looks to be the next Division I prospect to come out of the Wildcats’ program. The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound Martin already holds two offers from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Husker Mash: Casey Thompson's daily tests, Gabe Ervin's comeback, a culture building trip in multiple ways?

Welcome to the Mash, a new daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Casey Thompson doesn't know if he'll ever have the perfect practice or game throwing the ball. A day where the ball doesn't the the ground and the reads are made just right. Sounds almost impossible? Even if it is, it's good for growth to believe it possible.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

BREAKING: Huskies Name Six Captains For 2022 Football Season

On Friday, the Washington Huskies announced that the players had selected six players as their season-long captains. Head coach Kalen DeBoer announced them via Twitter... Three of the captains are players who were not on the Huskies' roster last season. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who transferred to Washington back in...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

VIDEO: Mario Cristobal one week before season opener

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch head coach Mario Cristobal following practice on Thursday. It was the Hurricanes' 18th practice of the fall, which was closed to the media. They are expected to have 25 practices before the opener on Sept. 3 against Bethune-Cookman. The Hurricanes will resume practice on Friday...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Bulldog commit Dante Kelly set for senior season debut

2023 Mississippi State commitment Dante Kelly and his Leflore County teammates kick off the regular season on Saturday against Amanda Elzy High School. It's been a long wait for Kelly and an important offseason leading up to his final prep campaign. Now all that's left is to get back on the field with hopes of a long postseason journey.
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
247Sports

247Sports

46K+
Followers
364K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy