Kalen DeBoer meets with the media as fall camp wraps up
The media met one last time with Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer one last time before the Huskies move into their full game-week preparations. The Huskies host Kent State on September 3rd, a week from Saturday. He talked about specific player updates, including Ulumoo Ale, and also about various position battles, notably at running back and linebacker, as well as the possibility of seeing some true freshmen playing this fall.
Georgia Football Fall Camp Recap: Offense
WATCH: Jonathan Smith Reviews Oregon State's 2022 Fall Camp
The Oregon State football team concluded fall camp practices on Tuesday, before taking a couple days off. They returned to the football field on Friday in preparation for their opening game on Saturday, September 3rd against the Boise State Broncos. Coach Smith met with the media following Friday's practice to review the Beavers three weeks of practice. He declined to name a starting quarterback, noting that the depth chart would be released on Monday.
VIP: Upcoming unofficial basketball visit preview
Iowa State is set to host 2024 priority guard target, Nick Janowski, on an unofficial visit to kick off this weekend, Cyclone Alert has confirmed. Janowski is a.
Jamaal Shaw Commitment Watch
I am here at West Orange-Stark High School. I still don’t have an exact time but I would say by 3 at the latest. Posted on 13 hrs, , User Since 61 months ago, User Post Count: 700. 13 hrs. 61 months. 700. The Golden Triangle is my home...
Phil Knight attends Oregon football practice, addresses team
Nike founder Phil Knight stopped by Oregon football practice on Wednesday morning. The team is ramping up its fall camp efforts before turning its attention squarely to defending champion Georgia in the coming days. Knight took in the day's session before addressing the team after its conclusion. "He talked to...
PODCAST: Auburn AD Allen Greene's departure a long time coming
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King, Jason Caldwell and Phillip Marshall react to Allen Greene's departure as Auburn's athletic director. What led to the parting of ways, how does it affect Bryan Harsin, and what does Auburn need its next AD?. RUN TIME: 27...
WATCH: Highlights of 5-star QB CJ Carr from season-opening win
SALINE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated were on-site Thursday night for the season-opening win by Saline (Mich.) high school over Hudsonville (Mich.) high school, 24-15. Five-star quarterback and class of 2024 Notre Dame commit CJ Carr led his team to the win by completing 30 of 43 passes for 327 yards and rushing for two scores.
247Sports Crystal Ball Forecast: Four-star WR to Notre Dame
Ten Takeaways from USC 2022 Fall Camp
USC's 2022 fall camp reached its conclusion on Saturday, capping off the final building block for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans before the season opener. Here are 10 takeaways from my perspective of fall camp. Freshmen Firepower. USC's 2022-23 offense is LOADED with experienced and dynamic talent. But it's also...
BREAKING: Edge Armel Mukam Flips from Stanford to Notre Dame
Woodberry Forest (Va.) high school three-star edge-rusher Armel Mukam had been committed to Stanford since June 26. However, when Notre Dame came calling, everything changed. On Wednesday, the 6-4, 250-pounder announced his decision to flip from the Cardinal to the Fighting Irish. He is the newest member of the Notre Dame commit list.
Virginia Tech Football: Freshman Delane is learning quickly during fall camp
Virginia Tech true freshman Mansoor Delane has been limited throughout most of the Hokies’ fall camp, but over the past week or so, some buzz has generated throughout Blacksburg about the former three-star prospect being a freshman to watch this fall. On Friday, Pierson Prioleau met with members of...
PODCAST: Predicting Oregon's 2022 season, MVPS, stat leaders, and players we're high on
How will Oregon's season in 2022 play out? Who will lead the Ducks in some of the key statistical categories this year? What players are we high on as we head into the college football season? DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack run through the Oregon 2022 football schedule and make predictions on the year, list off our stat leaders for this year's team, who we think will be the MVPs of the Ducks, and then breakout a stock game where we discuss who we think are the players to buy stock into as the season is here.
UPDATED: Get Ready for OBR Saturday Game Night!
UPDATE: Since it's a preseason game and will go late, we've decided to forego a separate post-game Twitch/Youtube stream and will just hang out in the Playback room for a while after the game. Sorry for any inconvenience. Hanging out with Browns fans throughout Gameday has been a tradition on...
Zion Stanford taking official visit to Temple this weekend
West Philadelphia native is taking another look at North Broad Street following an unofficial visit in June and an outstanding performance as the top scorer for K-Low Elite on the Adidas 3SSB 17U circuit in July.
Ohio RB Sean Martin holds two early offers
Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius is one of the most storied programs in the state of Ohio and in the 2024 class athlete Sean Martin looks to be the next Division I prospect to come out of the Wildcats’ program. The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound Martin already holds two offers from...
Husker Mash: Casey Thompson's daily tests, Gabe Ervin's comeback, a culture building trip in multiple ways?
Welcome to the Mash, a new daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Casey Thompson doesn't know if he'll ever have the perfect practice or game throwing the ball. A day where the ball doesn't the the ground and the reads are made just right. Sounds almost impossible? Even if it is, it's good for growth to believe it possible.
BREAKING: Huskies Name Six Captains For 2022 Football Season
On Friday, the Washington Huskies announced that the players had selected six players as their season-long captains. Head coach Kalen DeBoer announced them via Twitter... Three of the captains are players who were not on the Huskies' roster last season. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who transferred to Washington back in...
VIDEO: Mario Cristobal one week before season opener
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch head coach Mario Cristobal following practice on Thursday. It was the Hurricanes' 18th practice of the fall, which was closed to the media. They are expected to have 25 practices before the opener on Sept. 3 against Bethune-Cookman. The Hurricanes will resume practice on Friday...
Bulldog commit Dante Kelly set for senior season debut
2023 Mississippi State commitment Dante Kelly and his Leflore County teammates kick off the regular season on Saturday against Amanda Elzy High School. It's been a long wait for Kelly and an important offseason leading up to his final prep campaign. Now all that's left is to get back on the field with hopes of a long postseason journey.
