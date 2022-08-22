ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WATCH: Highlights of 5-star QB CJ Carr from season-opening win

SALINE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated were on-site Thursday night for the season-opening win by Saline (Mich.) high school over Hudsonville (Mich.) high school, 24-15. Five-star quarterback and class of 2024 Notre Dame commit CJ Carr led his team to the win by completing 30 of 43 passes for 327 yards and rushing for two scores.
FSU Football offers 2023 four-star athlete Demitrius Bell

Florida State offered Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock four-star senior athlete Demitrius Bell on Friday. Bell decommitted from Michigan State on Tuesday of this week. The talented athlete mentioned FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson when sharing news of the offer. Most teams view the 6-foot-1, 195-pound prospect as a wide receiver.
