Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Highlights of 5-star QB CJ Carr from season-opening win
SALINE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated were on-site Thursday night for the season-opening win by Saline (Mich.) high school over Hudsonville (Mich.) high school, 24-15. Five-star quarterback and class of 2024 Notre Dame commit CJ Carr led his team to the win by completing 30 of 43 passes for 327 yards and rushing for two scores.
FSU Football offers 2023 four-star athlete Demitrius Bell
Florida State offered Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock four-star senior athlete Demitrius Bell on Friday. Bell decommitted from Michigan State on Tuesday of this week. The talented athlete mentioned FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson when sharing news of the offer. Most teams view the 6-foot-1, 195-pound prospect as a wide receiver.
Prized Nebraska target Cameron Lenhardt to make decision on Thursday
One of Nebraska’s biggest remaining targets on the defensive side of the ball is set to make a decision as IMG Academy defender Cameron Lenhardt is announcing his commitment at 5:30 CT on Thursday evening. The four-star recruit is deciding between a trio of Big Ten teams in Michigan...
247Sports
46K+
Followers
364K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0