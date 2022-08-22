Read full article on original website
Related
wvpublic.org
A Look Back At Blair Mountain And A New Ethane Cracker Plant On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, we take a look back at the state’s coal industry, including forces that led to the nation’s most violent labor uprising in history. In this encore excerpt from Us & Them, host Trey Kay talks with history professor Charles Keeney about the forces that hit the coal miners hard in the 1920s.
wvpublic.org
Fly In Festival Offers Unique W.Va. Experiences
People will arrive at this weekend's Fly In Festival by car, bike, boat or airplane. The event offers music, camping combined with West Virginia culture and history. While you’re at it, you can kayak or take your first skydive. Fly In Festival promoter and musician Tim Corbett said up...
wvpublic.org
The Ohio Valley's Pizza Culture On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, people in Wheeling are passionate about their pizza, particularly that cold cheese style that’s become a tasty regional tradition. Folkways reporter Zack Harold explores some Ohio Valley pizza culture and DiCarlo’s Famous Pizza. West Virginia Morning is a production of West Virginia Public...
woay.com
DHHR announces Healthy West Virginia Award winners
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, and Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) have announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as the winners of the Celebrating Healthy West Virginia award. The award recognizes advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Virginia State Troopers hoping to win Best Looking Cruiser Contest
BRIDGEPORT, WV (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers are hoping to win this year’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Voting for The American Association of State Troopers‘ annual contest ended at 5 p.m. Thursday. During the contest, the Association challenges all 50 states to submit a photo of its best-looking state trooper cruiser. West Virginia placed […]
CARS・
Broadband summit at Oglebay connects West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A plastic connector and a blinking light represents our gateway to modern life. We’ve been in the internet age for decades at this point. But if there’s one thing COVID taught us, it’s that having a solid connection is not optional—and that point isn’t lost on our lawmakers. Education. Health care. […]
wvpublic.org
West Virginia Turnpike Reopened
Turnpike are open following a hazardous chemical spill that shut down the highway near Pax in Fayette County. The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, when the driver lost control, jackknifed, and crossed the barrier wall. The crash blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.
wvexplorer.com
Monument raised to memory of well-known goat in West Virginia
MUDDELTY, W.Va. — Anonymous benefactors have raised a monument to a goat that once garnered national attention as it grazed the summit of Powell Mountain along the US-19 expressway. At some point in the last few days, a white silhouette of the goat was installed on the cliffs along...
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Athenaeum
WV Tattoo Expo leaves its mark on Morgantown
This past weekend the Morgantown Event Center at the Morgantown Marriott was buzzing with the return of the annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo. Rows of tattoo artists stretched from one end to the other and the whirring sounds of tattoo machines filled the room. At a table in the very...
West Virginia and Ohio will see Jehovah’s Witnesses knocking on doors again
After a two-and-a-half-year-long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their door-to-door efforts soon, the ministry announced Thursday.
Introducing a new WV snack, WheatOs!
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a fun, new snack to munch on, this one may be up your alley! If you want to excite your taste buds, but also want a healthier alternative to a pork rind, you may want to try a WheatO. 59News was able to get an exclusive interview […]
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Kids Count Tallies Data On State Of Children
West Virginia ranked 42nd in the latest Kids Count Databook produced by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The databook tracks hard data on the challenges facing kids around the nation. This latest report has a particular focus on mental health and anxiety challenges facing kids after the pandemic. News Director...
KIDS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer
Residents in most West Virginia counties approve extra taxes every few years to help fund schools. As one county shows, schools without the extra cash often struggle to buy supplies and put off routine maintenance. West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
wvpublic.org
Committee Seeking Input On State Suffragist Memorial
The public has a chance to give input on a new memorial to honor West Virginia suffragists to be displayed on the state capitol grounds. The West Virginia Suffragist Memorial Committee was established by the legislature in 2021 to create a monument to celebrate West Virginia’s role in securing the right of women to vote.
wvpublic.org
Us & Them Encore: Blair Mountain
More than a hundred years ago West Virginia was home to our nation’s most violent labor uprising. For some, the Battle of Blair Mountain was a watershed moment when coal workers decided their rights were worth fighting and even dying for. The armed insurrection pitted 10,000 coal miners against 3,000 heavily armed coal industry guards and state troopers. The conflict came to a head because of the social and economic forces that hit West Virginia’s coal country after World War I.
Did you know: West Virginia has an official state firearm
West Virginia is a beautiful state, full of rich wildlife and points in history acting as monuments that led to our secession. Many West Virginians know these symbols: the Red Cardinal, the Rhododendron bush, the Black Bear, but did you know West Virginia is one of nine states that have an official state firearm?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
timesvirginian.com
Local farm owners win prizes at West Virginia State Fair
Farm owners Robert Mott and Theresa Darrar had a scare this year when Mott had to have liver transplant in March. Through prayers and support he was able to thus far beat the odds. Despite all the heartaches and troubles the team of Death Valley Ranch of Appomattox has had,...
West Virginia one of the most generous states for tipping
Despite inflation, a recent report says people are tipping more at restaurants than last year.
Government Technology
West Virginia Faces Heavier Rains with Little Federal Help
(TNS) - West Virginia faces disproportionately high flood risks with disproportionately little financial protection for its residents' homes and possessions. Less than 1.5% of roughly 673,000 residential structures across West Virginia had residential flood insurance contracts through a federal program providing most of the nation's flood insurance in force as of May 16, according to federal data.
woay.com
WVDACH accepting applications for West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) is accepting submissions for the 2022 West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition through September 2. The exhibit will open on November 13 at the Culture Center in the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. Eligible artists...
Comments / 0