Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
Related
quincyquarry.com
MBTA Orange Line repairs go off the tracks repeatedly #mbta #charliebacker
MBTA Orange Line repairs go off the tracks repeatedly. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. It was surely only but a matter of time before rail repair equipment went off the tracks; however, two such incidents during the first two weekdays of the month-long Orange Line rail service makeover shutdown surprised even the hard-bitten and even harder drinking cynics in the Quincy Quarry News newsroom.
quincyquarry.com
MBTA service cuts to continue until further notice #mbta
MBTA service cuts to continue until further notice. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Subway service cuts made by the MBTA in June given a then-underway federal safety investigation to mitigate safety concerns will continue after the Green and Orange Lines resume rail-based service after their makeovers are expected to be completed next month.
quincyquarry.com
Everett pending single project will yield more redevelopment than Quincy has seen in Quincy Center #mayorkoch
Everett pending single project will yield more redevelopment than Quincy has seen in Quincy Center. – News and commentary about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In but one fell swoop, a single development in Everett could well yield roughly twice as much development as Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch has been trying to see happen in Quincy Center for at least a decade. That and during which time Mayor Koch has spent roughly $300 million of taxpayers’ money on mostly public infrastructure in Quincy Center – including over $10 million on a bridge next to no one uses – in the hope that sufficient development will (eventually, ed.) come to Quincy Center and so yield sufficient tax revenue to cover the over $200 million debt nut he has incurred to date and which all local taxpayers are its de facto co-signers.
fallriverreporter.com
Police, Fire, Metrolec Team, MSP Air wing, K9 Units, and SEMRECC combine to rescue Bristol County juveniles in difficult terrain
Several organizations combined to rescue two Bristol County juveniles that were in a potentially dangerous situation. According to Chief of Police Keith Boone, at approximately 4:30 p.m. the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 emergency call regarding lost and endangered juveniles in a wooded area in the Hockomock swamp off of Turnpike Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I-Team: Big Dig is root of MBTA financial troubles
BOSTON - The Big Dig is the root of the MBTA's financial troubles, according to experts. Forced to foot the bill for billions of dollars in projects, the T diverted money from maintenance to pay for them. Charles Chieppo of the Pioneer Institute says, "the money left maintenance and went to build these new projects and they amassed this huge debt that essentially left them bankrupt, and not having the money to do the most basic safety things." Chieppo says the T was more focused on revenue and expansion. A 2019 report commissioned by the MBTA's Fiscal Management...
touristmeetstraveler.com
Enjoy 8-Day Cape Codder Cruises With American Cruise Lines
Enjoy a picturesque cruise without leaving US waters, while exploring the Massachusetts shoreline. Dubbed the Cape Codder Cruise, the 8-day, 7-night cruise starts and ends in Boston, while exploring all the picturesque locations along the way. The cruises reveal gorgeous scenery while visiting vintage lighthouses, quaint towns and more along the way.
This Massachusetts City Named Top Ten Most Financially Savvy, Best Credit Score
Hate or love it, we all know that money makes the world go round. Those who don't have it, desperately want it. Those who do have it can't seem to get enough. Money management skills have a huge influence on our lives. Credit scores, income-to-debt ratio, and developing a budget are all life skills that can dictate where you work, where you live, what kind of car you drive and so much more.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison concerning crash on Route 140 that killed 21-year-old Nicole Dondero
A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to prison last week for her role in the death of 21-year-old Nicole Dondero. In November of 2019, a preliminary investigation indicated that Caitlin Cleverly of Plymouth was traveling on Route 140 Northbound in a 2005 GMC Envoy when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200, which was turning left from Route 140 Southbound, across the northbound travel lanes, to enter the ramp for Route 24 Northbound.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roche Bros. announces ‘price lock’ to mark 70 years in business
MANSFIELD, Mass. — Local grocer Roche Bros. is marking its 70th anniversary in business by temporarily locking in prices on some of its most popular items. Roche Bros. says grocery prices are up 13 percent from a year ago and the company is “extending a hand to the communities that have welcomed its stores over the past seven decades.”
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Zoning Board of Appeal rejects outsized building variance ask, Hell then freezes #mayorkoch
Quincy Zoning Board of Appeal rejects outsized building variance ask, Hell then freezes. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The Quincy Zoning Board of Appeals rejected an outsized building size variance at its regularly scheduled meeting last night after the variance ask was first facilitated by a supine Quincy Planning Board earlier this month at a much less then duly noticed rescheduled meeting.
8-day cruise spends entire time exploring Massachusetts shoreline, visiting vintage lighthouses and whale watching
An 8-day cruise explores the Massachusetts shoreline, only leaving once to visit Rhode Island. Known as the Cape Codder Cruise through American Cruise Lines, travelers start and end their 8-day, 7-night cruise in Boston. “Travel to the picturesque town of Gloucester and admire vintage lighthouses, historic schooners, and impressive homes...
theweektoday.com
New Covid-19 guidelines for schools announced ahead of fall semester
New Covid-19 guidelines for the upcoming school year reduce isolation time for positive cases and remove school-wide mask mandates. A memo sent by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Monday, Aug. 15 reads, “The Commonwealth is not recommending universal mask requirements, surveillance testing of asymptomatic individuals, contact tracing, or test-to-stay testing in schools.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NECN
LIV Golf Tour, Controversial for Saudi Backing, Coming to Small Mass. Town
The Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour has just eight events worldwide in its first season, with one of its stops in the small Massachusetts town of Bolton. Fencing could be seen going up Tuesday around The International, a private country club. "A big-time, worldwide event coming to a very small town,"...
nbcboston.com
2 Teens Who Went Missing Near Easton Swamp Located, Police Say
Two teenagers who had been reported missing near a swamp in Easton, Massachusetts, have been found, according to police. Authorities received a 911 call for two 16-year-old males believed to be lost and endangered around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Responders searched a wooded area in Hockomock Swamp off Turnpike Street. The...
YourArlington
How about some regret for the way Scott was treated?
The following letter by Roger House of Arlington was first published in the Aug. 23, 2022, Boston Globe, under the headline "Let’s ride down memory lane to when Baker took office and Beverly Scott resigned” and is republished with the author's permission. MBTA service will be a disaster...
NECN
‘I Don't Think It's Fair': Gov. Baker Reacts to Biden's Student Loan Relief Plan
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and local lawmakers shared their thoughts Wednesday on President Joe Biden's plan to deliver college student loan relief to low- and middle-income residents. The Republican governor told reporters during a visit to Plainville that he doesn't think Biden's approach is fair or "the right thing to do."
Dorchester Reporter
Wu: Newly-revealed allegations against Arroyo are 'troubling'
Mayor Wu on continuing her support for Arroyo: 'We’ll see how this story evolves.'. A bombshell story in the Boston Globe that outlined past allegations of sexual assault involving Boston City Councillor Ricardo Arroyo has roiled the already hotly contested race for Suffolk County District Attorney, just days before voters in Boston start heading to the polls ahead of the Sept. 6 primary.
Comments / 1