Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Daniel Lee: Body found in search for Manchester firefighter
Police searching for a firefighter who went missing on a night out with friends and colleagues in Manchester have found a body. Daniel Lee, 41, was last seen leaving Mojos, a bar on Bridge Street, at about 01:10 BST on Monday, police said. A man's body was recovered on Thursday...
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
BBC
Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well
Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
BBC
Manvers: Man forced into lake by masked gang
A man was forced into a lake by a masked gang who punched and kicked him, police have said. The victim was resting by Manvers Lake in Wath-upon Dearne on Saturday evening when he was approached by seven men, South Yorkshire Police said. Two of them kicked the 32-year-old in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BBC
Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title
Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
BBC
Guide dog left squashed on Canada flights, owner says
A blind woman has criticised an airline after her dog was left "squashed" in a cramped space for two transatlantic flights. Chloe McBratney's labrador Emily was confined to a footwell on her flight from London to Canada and back. Ms McBratney accused WestJet of discrimination after it failed to move...
BBC
Sudbury 'bags of bones' investigators release new image
A photo has been released of a pair police want to find two years after the remains of a man were discovered in two bin bags in a river. The bones were found in the River Stour in Sudbury, Suffolk, on 27 August 2020, sparking a murder inquiry. The couple...
BBC
Olivia family ask 'who took our baby away from us?'
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was a "unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born", her family has said. The nine-year-old was shot as her mother struggled with two men at their home in Liverpool on Monday night. Paying tribute her family said: "Although her life was short,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Hull man jailed for starving dog to death
A man who starved his dog to death has been jailed and banned from keeping animals for 15 years. Craig Wilson, 29, of Beverley Road, Hull, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to his Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Marshall. RSPCA inspectors said the dog was so emaciated that every bone was...
BBC
Heysham explosion: Man admits manslaughter of George Hinds
A man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a two-year-old who died in a gas explosion in Lancashire. George Hinds was killed in the blast which destroyed two homes and damaged another on Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham, at 02:45 BST on 16 May 2021. Darren Greenham, 44, of Bowness Road,...
BBC
Deliveroo driver murder: Man jailed for life for road-rage killing
A man has been jailed for life for murdering a Deliveroo moped rider who he stabbed to death in a road-rage attack in north London. Takieddine Boudhane, 30, died following the confrontation in Finsbury Park on 3 January 2020. Van driver Nathan Smith, 28, of Archway, denied murder but was...
BBC
Daniel Lee: Fire crews help in search for missing colleague
The colleagues of a missing firefighter have become increasingly concerned for his welfare as they assist police in the search for him. Daniel Lee, 41, was last seen in St Mary's Parsonage, near to pizza bar Crazy Pedro's, in Manchester at about 01:10 BST on Monday, police said. Greater Manchester...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Ashley Dale: Police release CCTV footage after fatal garden shooting
Police investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in her own back garden have released CCTV footage of a car being driven in the area before her death. Ashley Dale, 28, died in hospital after she was shot in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Merseyside...
BBC
Bristol drug den house shut down
A house in Bristol used as a drug den has been closed. Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol City Council applied for a three-month closure order for the property in Bishopsworth, Bristol, after Class A drugs were found on on the premises. A spokesperson for the police said neighbours had...
BBC
Ice pick attacker Paul Farrington stabbed victim 14 times
A man who stabbed another man more than 14 times with an ice pick, leaving him needing life-saving heart surgery, has been jailed for more than 12 years. Paul Farrington, 39, of Rippleton Road, Manchester, admitted attempted murder and wounding with intent at Manchester Crown Court. On Wednesday he was...
Snickers bars are being made in Australia again, but ours are 12% smaller
Snickers bars are back being made in Australia again, but the beloved chocolate bar has become the latest victim of shrinkflation as the maker looks to cut costs. Mars Wrigley Australia moved its manufacturing of Snickers bars to China while the company’s Ballarat factory was undergoing an upgrade. In August it brought the bars back home – but the higher cost of manufacturing means they have shrunk.
BBC
HMP Featherstone prisoner stabbed inmate in eye with hair clipper blade
Two prisoners have had their jail terms extended after an inmate was stabbed in the eye with a hair clipper blade. Hassan Khan and Tashif Talib, both 25, attacked the man in his cell at HMP Featherstone in Staffordshire in 2019. The victim was left with permanent sight loss in...
BBC
Casey Flynn jailed for shooting at two boys in Norton
A shotgun-wielding man fired randomly at two teenage boys - with one receiving 87 pellet wounds. Casey Flynn, 25, was jailed for nine-and-a-half years on Thursday for the attack in Stoke-on-Trent last year. The stranger shot twice at the boys, aged 13 and 14; opening fire when their paths crossed...
BBC
Cleveland PC 'mortified' when quizzed about urinating in shop
A police officer accused of urinating in a shop fitting room while drunk told a disciplinary hearing she was "mortified" to be questioned about it. PC Amelia Shearer faces being sacked by Cleveland Police for gross misconduct after the alleged incident at Urban Outfitters in York last September. The off-duty...
BBC
Solihull: Former leukaemia patient warns of 'vague' symptoms
A woman is urging people to recognise symptoms of leukaemia after undergoing special treatment following a shock diagnosis as a student. Sophie Wheldon, 24, from Solihull, said she dismissed her lingering chest infection, headaches and neck pain as stress while she studied. But after seeing her GP and then going...
Comments / 0