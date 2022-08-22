TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List, it was announced Thursday. Travis has also been named to watch lists for the Maxwell Award and Senior Bowl this preseason after firmly establishing himself as FSU’s starting quarterback during the 2021 campaign. Florida State posted a 5-3 record in games he started, and he finished the year passing for 1,539 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 530 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. His rushing touchdowns total tied for the team lead, and he was named the team’s Offensive MVP following the season. Travis finished the year ranked fifth in the ACC with a 62.9 completion percentage and was one of four ACC players to pass for at least 1,500 yards and rush for at least 500 yards. In last year’s 31-28 victory over Miami, Travis had a career-high 336 yards of total offense, including a career-best 254 passing yards, and in the 35-25 win at North Carolina he became the first FSU player to have three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in the same game.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO