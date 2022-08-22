Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seminoles.com
Jordan Travis Named To Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List, it was announced Thursday. Travis has also been named to watch lists for the Maxwell Award and Senior Bowl this preseason after firmly establishing himself as FSU’s starting quarterback during the 2021 campaign. Florida State posted a 5-3 record in games he started, and he finished the year passing for 1,539 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 530 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. His rushing touchdowns total tied for the team lead, and he was named the team’s Offensive MVP following the season. Travis finished the year ranked fifth in the ACC with a 62.9 completion percentage and was one of four ACC players to pass for at least 1,500 yards and rush for at least 500 yards. In last year’s 31-28 victory over Miami, Travis had a career-high 336 yards of total offense, including a career-best 254 passing yards, and in the 35-25 win at North Carolina he became the first FSU player to have three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in the same game.
seminoles.com
Nine Noles Named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Nine Florida State players were named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List Monday, which includes 2018 high school graduates or true four-year players. FSU’s nine selections are the most in the state of Florida, second in the ACC and fifth nationally. Robert Cooper,...
seminoles.com
Women’s Hoops Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference Slate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) – Florida State Women’s Basketball has announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. The slate includes 13 games against several challenging opponents including UConn, Wisconsin and Florida. Under the guidance of new head coach and standout Alumna Brooke Wyckoff, the Seminoles make their regular-season...
seminoles.com
Soccer Ties Auburn 1-1 in the Home Opener
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 2 Florida State soccer team (1-0-2) tied No. 16 Auburn (2-0-1) 1-1 on Thursday after a two-hour lightning delay at the Seminole Soccer Complex. Heather Payne scored the solo tally for the Seminoles, marking her third career goal. Cristina Roque improved her unbeaten career record to 28-0-8. Dating back to 2011, Florida State is 113-7-8 in the last 128 matches played at home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seminoles.com
Noles Begin Season with Three Matches at Cincinnati
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State volleyball team will begin its 2022 season with the “Tribute to #10” tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Noles will face Illinois State at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dayton at noon on Saturday and Cincinnati at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Sunday’s match against Cincinnati will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Anthony Mazzini (Play-by-Play) and Melissa Luckey (Color) on the call.
Comments / 0