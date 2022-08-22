Recent reports that Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s proposed 2023 budget contains no tax increase is a prime example of an honesty gap in how Nebraska leaders discuss local property taxes. In fact, the proposal would increase property tax revenues more than 6%. Even I should accept some blame for the honesty gap. As past president […] The post Closing Nebraska’s property tax honesty gap with Truth in Taxation appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO