klkntv.com
More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
York News-Times
Harvard starts study in Lincoln, Omaha looking at effect of short-term incarceration
A Nebraska nonprofit began approaching recent arrestees in Lancaster and Douglas counties this week to ask if they would participate in a new Harvard School of Law study investigating the effect of short-term incarceration on people's lives. Those who agreed had a 50-50 chance of randomly being chosen for the...
Closing Nebraska’s property tax honesty gap with Truth in Taxation
Recent reports that Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s proposed 2023 budget contains no tax increase is a prime example of an honesty gap in how Nebraska leaders discuss local property taxes. In fact, the proposal would increase property tax revenues more than 6%. Even I should accept some blame for the honesty gap. As past president […] The post Closing Nebraska’s property tax honesty gap with Truth in Taxation appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Fake DEA Agent Steals $149,294.84 from a Nebraska Senior Citizen
In July 2022, an unfortunate senior citizen, a Nebraska woman, falls for a scam that wipes out over $149K of her life savings. Read to find out the details. Senior citizenPhoto by Benjamin Balazs from Pixabay.
Nebraska lawmaker plans bill to legalize medical marijuana
A Nebraska lawmaker from Omaha is promising to introduce a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state after similar measures failed to collect enough valid signatures to appear on the November ballot.
KETV.com
Drought conditions in Nebraska include large areas near Platte River, as well as Columbus, Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. — The dry forecast isn't helping Nebraska farmers who depend on the rain to earn a profit and put food on the table. The latest drought monitor for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa will get another update Thursday. As it stands Wednesday, the extent of drought conditions...
KETV.com
Cynthia Sturgeon, founder of Omaha's Project Pink'd, has died
OMAHA, Neb. — The woman behind Project Pink'd in Omaha has died. The organization is remembering Cynthia Sturgeon, its former president, as a warrior. Sturgeon was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 40 – she spent the last six years fighting metastatic disease. Project Pink'd says...
This Is Nebraska's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
Explore Nebraska history with these state park trails
Nebraska’s state parks hold a wealth of history that can be discovered by walking a few of the trails tied to the past. Here are our top suggestions for parks to visit when you’re ready for a good stroll that allows you to explore — and experience — Nebraska history.
Charges filed in May 29 Missouri River Boating Fatality
(Logan) The Harrison County Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Garret Vanderheiden, of Fremont, Nebraska, with Involuntary Manslaughter and Boating While Intoxicated 1st Offense. The charges stem from a boating incident on May 29 that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Emma Olsen of Omaha, Nebraska. Vanderheiden is accused of...
1011now.com
Kicks for Kids providing shoes for elementary school students in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Since 2011, Kicks for Kids in Nebraska has donated more than 4,500 pairs of shoes for children in need. After starting collections for just three schools, it has now grown to 20+ in Lincoln and the surrounding areas. “We’ll get letters back from the teacher and...
Kearney Hub
'A different level': Here's how Nebraska packed up its football team and sent it overseas
DUBLIN — Garrett Nelson abruptly paused amid a sea of red polos. As members of the Nebraska football team trickled into Mansion House in the heart of Dublin ahead of their welcome dinner Tuesday evening, the junior captain pulled out his phone to take a few photos of Dawson Street’s architecture.
KETV.com
Omaha native makes U.S. Gymnastics National Team
TAMPA, Fla. — Lexi Zeiss keeps achieving gymnastics milestones. A little over a month after winning silver in the all-around competition at the Pan American Championships, Zeiss finished seventh at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics National Championships. The seventh place finish was enough to earn Zeiss a spot on U.S....
WOWT
Monday Aug. 22 COVID-19 update: 8 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
York News-Times
Watch now: Lincoln school district looking into claims made about presentation to staff on how to serve transgender students
Lincoln Public Schools is looking into content shared at a recent workshop for school nurses, counselors, psychologists, therapists and other staff members on how they can help transgender students. Flanked by school board members Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Paul Gausman said the district was aware of "disagreements about what was actually...
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 65,413-square-foot supermarket in Omaha
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Family Fare Supermarket, a 65,413-square-foot net-leased property in Omaha, Nebraska. The supermarket sold for more than $4.6 million. Brennan Clegg, Chris Lind and Mark Ruble, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Phoenix offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Jon Ruzicka, broker, assisted in closing this transaction.
Fisherman finds 90-million-year-old fossil in Missouri River
An Omaha, Nebraska man found a prehistoric fossil while competing in a fishing tournament on the Missouri River.
