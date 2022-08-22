ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Closing Nebraska’s property tax honesty gap with Truth in Taxation

Recent reports that Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s proposed 2023 budget contains no tax increase is a prime example of an honesty gap in how Nebraska leaders discuss local property taxes. In fact, the proposal would increase property tax revenues more than 6%. Even I should accept some blame for the honesty gap. As past president […] The post Closing Nebraska’s property tax honesty gap with Truth in Taxation appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Health
State
Nebraska State
City
Nebraska City, NE
KETV.com

Cynthia Sturgeon, founder of Omaha's Project Pink'd, has died

OMAHA, Neb. — The woman behind Project Pink'd in Omaha has died. The organization is remembering Cynthia Sturgeon, its former president, as a warrior. Sturgeon was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 40 – she spent the last six years fighting metastatic disease. Project Pink'd says...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Services#General Health#Gastroenterologist#The Lincoln Journal Star#Gsa
Western Iowa Today

Charges filed in May 29 Missouri River Boating Fatality

(Logan) The Harrison County Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Garret Vanderheiden, of Fremont, Nebraska, with Involuntary Manslaughter and Boating While Intoxicated 1st Offense. The charges stem from a boating incident on May 29 that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Emma Olsen of Omaha, Nebraska. Vanderheiden is accused of...
FREMONT, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
KETV.com

Omaha native makes U.S. Gymnastics National Team

TAMPA, Fla. — Lexi Zeiss keeps achieving gymnastics milestones. A little over a month after winning silver in the all-around competition at the Pan American Championships, Zeiss finished seventh at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics National Championships. The seventh place finish was enough to earn Zeiss a spot on U.S....
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Monday Aug. 22 COVID-19 update: 8 deaths in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Watch now: Lincoln school district looking into claims made about presentation to staff on how to serve transgender students

Lincoln Public Schools is looking into content shared at a recent workshop for school nurses, counselors, psychologists, therapists and other staff members on how they can help transgender students. Flanked by school board members Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Paul Gausman said the district was aware of "disagreements about what was actually...
LINCOLN, NE
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells 65,413-square-foot supermarket in Omaha

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Family Fare Supermarket, a 65,413-square-foot net-leased property in Omaha, Nebraska. The supermarket sold for more than $4.6 million. Brennan Clegg, Chris Lind and Mark Ruble, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Phoenix offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Jon Ruzicka, broker, assisted in closing this transaction.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy