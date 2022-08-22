ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

960 The Ref

Kirby Smart admits Georgia defensive drop-off up front, veteran Oregon line looms

ATHENS — Kirby Smart turned his focus to Georgia’s opening game, and the matchup between the Oregon offensive line and UGA’s reloaded defensive line has his attention. “Absolutely, it is (a bit matchup), they have 85 or 90 percent of their snaps coming back across the offensive line,” Smart said on Atlanta’s 680 The Fan radio. “That’s really incredible when you think of five position players with the majority of playing time back.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: Day 9

You’re almost there football fans. Just 9 days until the Georgia Bulldogs take the trip down 316 toward the Benz for the touted matchup with Dan Lanning and the Ducks of Oregon that everyone has been long waiting for. And today, we’re thinking of one of those new pups...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

12th-ranked Ole Miss blanks Middle Tennessee to stay unbeaten

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O'Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist. On the other end, Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense stretched it's goalless streak to 270:00 with a third straight clean sheet.
MURFREESBORO, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 pitcher Stratton Scott commits to Tennessee

2024 pitcher Stratton Scott announced his commitment to Tennessee Wednesday. “I’m excited to announce my commitment to the University of Tennessee,” Scott announced. “I would like to thank my Lord, family, Coach Vitello, Anderson, and the Vol coaching staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. A special thanks to Coach Avans, Buckner, Sharp, Hoch, Church and Turner.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Game Haus

2022 SEC Football Preview: Ole Miss Rebels

The college football season is approaching. Each SEC team will be previewed before the season. Here is the 2022 SEC Football Preview: Ole Miss Rebels. Lane Kiffin has quickly flipped the Ole Miss roster and made them a legitimate national presence in year two. The Rebels set a program record for wins in the regular season at 10. For a chunk of the season Matt Corral flirted with a Heisman invitation, and the Rebels put together their first winning record in SEC play since 2015.
OXFORD, MS
