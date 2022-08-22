ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

hereisoregon.com

Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival, Dahlia Show, Oregon State Fair: 10 things to do this week

Yes, it’s still summer, but you can already feel the daylight hours growing shorter and the hint of fall in the air. Outdoor events are still in full swing. Check out this week’s list of outdoor music, a car and boat show, and the opening of the Oregon State Fair in Salem. This weekend also features the PSU Chamber Choir’s preview of a program it will perform at the 2022 World Choral Exposition in Portugal.
PORTLAND, OR

