Yes, it’s still summer, but you can already feel the daylight hours growing shorter and the hint of fall in the air. Outdoor events are still in full swing. Check out this week’s list of outdoor music, a car and boat show, and the opening of the Oregon State Fair in Salem. This weekend also features the PSU Chamber Choir’s preview of a program it will perform at the 2022 World Choral Exposition in Portugal.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO