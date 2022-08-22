Read full article on original website
Midland Odessa Would NEVER Agree To This!
Or would they? It is said that THE most popular alcoholic beverage in the entire STATE OF TEXAS is the Margarita! True or false? Its images are those of a Mexican origin, but truth be told the drink was born right down I-10 in El Paso. So, Texans--what say you? There are SO MANY great beverages to choose from, regardless of their origins. And so many great establishments here in the Basin at which to try them. For example--I absolutely LOVE the El Jefe at Abuelo's off the Loop 250 in Midland... I had never had a citrus-infused margarita before--so delicious! Then--there's the wide selection at BOTH Bubba's 33 AND Tkilaz Mexican Restaurant... Bubba's has the various versions of Long Island Iced teas to try that are out f this world... And Tkilaz has a drink menu just as huge as their food menu with lots of originals. My personal favorite--the "57 Chevy".
5 Most Unique Texas Airbnbs Closest To Midland Odessa!
Whether it's for Labor Day Weekend, or anytime you just want to get away, here are 5 Airbnbs that are not only UNIQUE but the closest to Midland Odessa. Getting away to an Airbnb can be just what you need to get away for a bit. But, maybe you're looking for an Airbnb that's just a little different, these might pique your interest.
These 5 Restaurants In Midland Have The Highest Ratings-Do You Agree?
I was super impressed with Odessa's top 5 highest-rated restaurants list. I decided to tackle Midland, however, I don't get to Midland much so I'm not sure I have tried all of the restaurants on this list of what is considered the best. Let's take a look at Yelp's top 5...
Lamar donates billboard to Permian Basin icons
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you are driving around in Odessa you may notice a billboard dedicated to Buddy Hale and coach Gary Gaines. Lamar outdoor advertising created this billboard to honor both Permian icons. The billboards are electronic and will run in three locations right now. I -20 at...
Midland County Fair Everything That’s Happening This Weekend
The 13th Annual Midland County Fair, "How The West Was Fun," kicks off today at the Midland County Horseshoe. You can enjoy 376 animals, 34 amusement rides, and 17 great entertainers. The carnival opens today, Thursday, and the rest of the events will begin on Friday. Saturday starts out early...
Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!
Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
Ask Midland Odessa – My Bestie Returns My Text… At THE END OF THE DAY!
Buzz Question - Look, I love her, she's my bestie but she's getting on the nerve! Every time I text her something she will respond...later at the end of the day! Literally at NIGHT! I've told her and she says that's just her thing and I'm not the only one. I get it your busy during the day, but I'M YOUR BESTIE! I need you to FILL THAT ROLE on all levels! Right?
Neighbors in Midland concerned about holes in alleyway
MIDLAND, Texas — Neighbors in Saddle Club South are dealing with holes in alleyways all throughout the neighborhood because of fiber-optic cable instillation. "We understand they have to dig holes, but all we want is for them to patch it up just for the safety of our kids," said Michael Aguilar, a resident of the neighborhood. "There's a lot of kids out here that go out and play football, just play sports."
Fort Stockton native saves life in fire
Body Bryan Garcia, 18, saved the life of an Odessa woman during a mobile home fire on Aug. 13. The courageous Fort Stockton native who recently moved to Odessa was quick to respond to the panicked screams coming from within the burning home. “I didn’t think twice,” explained Garcia. “I...
New McDonald’s Building In Odessa Going Up…Opening When?
The construction of the NEW McDonald's on Faudree in Odessa is well underway. When you drive by you can see that the main building construction gives us a good feel for how this NEW Mcdonald'sis going to be laid out at this address. • McDonald's UNDER CONSTRUCTION ON FAUDREE IN...
New Thomas Hotel in Midland is in final stages of discussions
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The new Thomas Hotel in downtown Midland is in the final stages of project discussions with the city. If the new hotel gets approved by city council in the next few months developers say they will be ready to get started on the project almost immediately. Development...
Get Ready 432! New Sports Tavern Coming To Downtown Odessa
Downtown Odessa is looking better and better every year. So many businesses and new restaurants have made downtown their home making it even more appealing than before for natives and out-of-towners. Bring all the new eateries, hotels, and new business, it is exactly what we need. You will be happy to know that construction is currently underway on a new restaurant and bar!
The Most Haunted Subdivision In Midland Odessa-BEWARE!
Most, if not all of the houses built in the Adobe Meadows Subdivision in Midland were built back in 2014. So the properties on average are only 7 years old. Prior to construction, it was an open field-so one has to wonder why there would be stories of haunted houses where there was nothing before them. I mean you always see movies where places are haunted because they were built on sites where things like cemeteries once stood (Poltergeist) or you hear stories of someone dying or being murdered in a house and their spirit still haunts the grounds. But this is nothing like that. At least not that we KNOW of anyway.
5 Facts About Gary Gaines, Inspiration for ‘Friday Night Lights'
Gary Gaines, the inspiration behind the 2004 movie “Friday Night Lights,” died on Monday in Lubbock, Texas. He was 73 years old. Gaines was a mainstay of high school football, building a championship legacy throughout West Texas. He gained national attention in the late 1980s as his story was eventually popularized into a book, movie and TV show.
The late, great Odessa Permian coach made lasting impression on California scribe
Grace, helping kids more important to Gaines than fame from 'Friday Night Lights'
This Week’s Seize The Deal: Flare Taverna
An all-new Seize The Detail returns with half-off gift cards to Flare Taverna this week. Previously we have brought you great deals from Dickey's BBQ, Palio's Pizza, and Hook and Reel, this week we are bringing you an all-new restaurant, Flare Taverna. Flare Taverna is located at the corner of...
Odessa woman starts nonprofit to help people with cancer
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An Odessa woman’s battle with breast cancer gave her the idea to start a nonprofit that helps people like her. “Bee Loved” supplies women and men with wigs for patients that are going through chemotherapy. Penny Robertson began bee loved this year after going into...
Is Midland Odessa Getting A Mega LOOP Around Both Cities?
From Loop to Loop and apparently BEYOND! Here in the Permian Basin, we've got Loop 250 in Midland and Loop 338 in Odessa. But, what if we had a 'Mega' Loop that went around both cities? That's exactly what the focus of The Permian Basin Metropolitan Organization was when they met Tuesday at Odessa College.
‘Friday Night Lights,’ Odessa Permian football coach Gary Gaines dies at 73
Gaines was at the heart of the 'Friday Night Lights' book and movie about his West Texas high school football team
MCH facility temporarily closes 191 entrance
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Center Health System is temporarily closing the first entrance to Mission Fitness and Center for Health & Wellness off Hwy 191 due to a road project that MCH says could take several weeks to complete. According to a recent post on the Medical Center Health System Facebook, Dr. JK Wood […]
