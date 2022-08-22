ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Robot to be used to check Paducah DOE site pipes for uranium deposits

PADUCAH — Engineers at the U.S. Department of Energy's Paducah site recently tested a robot pipe crawler designed to inspect pipes once used in uranium enrichment operations. The DOE says the tests will help set the stage for future deactivation and remediation work at the former gaseous diffusion plant.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Dorena Hickman Ferry Open

PADUCAH — The Dorena Hickman Ferry is back up and running after an improvement in water levels, according to a Thursday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The ferry was closed on August 18 due to low water-levels in the Mississippi River. According to the KTC, the ferry is...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Requests for assistance from food pantries increase as inflation continues

PADUCAH — Inflation pressure has eased a bit as consumer prices rose less than expected in July, but the slowdown in price hikes isn't enough for households. Paducah Cooperative Ministries is serving more than 400 households a month through its emergency food pantry, and requests for assistance are at some of the highest numbers they've seen.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Superload delays on eastbound I-24 every other day for two weeks

PADUCAH — A specialized hauler plans to move superloads along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties about every other day for the next two weeks, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The superload caravans will move at about 35 miles per hours...
LYON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Baptist Health names Paducah hospital's next president

PADUCAH — The Baptist Health system has named a Kentuckian with more than 20 years of experience in health care as the next president of Baptist Health Paducah. Kenny Boyd will take over as Baptist Health Paducah president on Oct. 10. He'll replace Interim President Matt Baily, who has served in that role since last November, when previous hospital president Chris Roty became the chief operating officer of Baptist Health Lexington. Roty is now president of the Lexington hospital.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

8/22 Big Fish

PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this weeks edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Local college students react to student loan forgiveness plan

MARTIN, TN — Big changes are coming for millions of Americans with federal student loans. Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced his administration is canceling up to $10,000 of federal student loan debt for borrowers who make under $125,000 a year. If you are within that income range and...
MARTIN, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged with murder of woman after body found under motel mattress in Paducah

PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested Tuesday after police say he murdered a woman in a motel room and tried to hide her body under a mattress. The Paducah Police Department says officers were called to the Deluxe Inn on Broadway Street at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday after a maintenance worker at the motel found the woman's body under a mattress inside a room on the second floor.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Barbecue on the River changes location, layout for first time in 27 years

PADUCAH, KY — Barbecue on the River will be just a little bit different this year. Beautiful Paducah announced on its website they'll be modifying Barbecue on the River in it's 28th year as ground breaks on the downtown City Block development project. "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional," John C. Maxwell said in the announcement.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County defeats Paducah Tilghman 3-0

PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Lady Mustangs volleyball team defeated Paducah Tilghman 3-0 on Tuesday night at Dinning Gymnasium. The win moves McCracken County to 4-1 on the season as Paducah Tilghman falls to 2-7.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

