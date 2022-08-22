Read full article on original website
Robot to be used to check Paducah DOE site pipes for uranium deposits
PADUCAH — Engineers at the U.S. Department of Energy's Paducah site recently tested a robot pipe crawler designed to inspect pipes once used in uranium enrichment operations. The DOE says the tests will help set the stage for future deactivation and remediation work at the former gaseous diffusion plant.
Dorena Hickman Ferry Open
PADUCAH — The Dorena Hickman Ferry is back up and running after an improvement in water levels, according to a Thursday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The ferry was closed on August 18 due to low water-levels in the Mississippi River. According to the KTC, the ferry is...
Requests for assistance from food pantries increase as inflation continues
PADUCAH — Inflation pressure has eased a bit as consumer prices rose less than expected in July, but the slowdown in price hikes isn't enough for households. Paducah Cooperative Ministries is serving more than 400 households a month through its emergency food pantry, and requests for assistance are at some of the highest numbers they've seen.
Superload delays on eastbound I-24 every other day for two weeks
PADUCAH — A specialized hauler plans to move superloads along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties about every other day for the next two weeks, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The superload caravans will move at about 35 miles per hours...
Baptist Health names Paducah hospital's next president
PADUCAH — The Baptist Health system has named a Kentuckian with more than 20 years of experience in health care as the next president of Baptist Health Paducah. Kenny Boyd will take over as Baptist Health Paducah president on Oct. 10. He'll replace Interim President Matt Baily, who has served in that role since last November, when previous hospital president Chris Roty became the chief operating officer of Baptist Health Lexington. Roty is now president of the Lexington hospital.
West Kentucky Regional Job Fair draws more than 350 job seekers, more than 100 employers participated
PADUCAH — More than 100 employers participated in Tuesday's West Kentucky Regional Job Fair in Paducah. Job seekers took advantage of the opportunities by meeting with company leaders and recruiters. The fair was held amid an economic trend that has been dubbed the "great resignation." The U.S. Bureau of...
McCracken County Sheriff's Office seeking assistance locating stolen trailer
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is seeking public assistance in locating a stolen utility trailer. Deputies say a Haulmark Utility trailer was stolen from a local business on Olivet Church Road on August 21. The trailer was last seen in McCracken County. Deputies ask anyone with information...
Benton man arrested after leading deputies on chase across Marshall-McCracken County line, deputies say
PADUCAH, KY — A Benton man has been arrested after leading deputies on a vehicle chase and foot-pursuit in two Kentucky counties. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Clinton Borders was arrested on Tuesday evening and is currently facing 17 charges. Deputies say Borders,...
Man accused of murdering woman in Paducah motel pleads not guilty at arraignment
PADUCAH — A man accused of murdering a woman in a Paducah motel room and trying to hide her body under a mattress entered a not guilty plea at an arraignment hearing Thursday. Marcos A. Rios is accused of killing Tonia Cornwell in a room on the second floor...
Service & Sacrifice: 82-year-old woman recalls Marine service
PADUCAH — Women have served in the Marines since 1918. Their role has changed considerably o…
8/22 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this weeks edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
Navy Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell to address Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce during Power in Partnership breakfast
PADUCAH — U.S. Navy Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell, the first woman to command the USS Constitution in Boston, will speak during the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's Power in Partnership Breakfast on Sept. 1. Farrell was featured on WPSD's Service & Sacrifice series in April. She's from Paducah, and...
Deputies locate 17-year-old boy reported missing in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Deputies are searching for a 17-year-old boy reported missing in McCracken County, Kentucky, Tuesday. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says 17-year-old Tyler Andrew Hastings was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of the 6620 Kentucky Dam Road. Hastings is described as a white...
Local college students react to student loan forgiveness plan
MARTIN, TN — Big changes are coming for millions of Americans with federal student loans. Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced his administration is canceling up to $10,000 of federal student loan debt for borrowers who make under $125,000 a year. If you are within that income range and...
Man charged with murder of woman after body found under motel mattress in Paducah
PADUCAH — A Paducah man was arrested Tuesday after police say he murdered a woman in a motel room and tried to hide her body under a mattress. The Paducah Police Department says officers were called to the Deluxe Inn on Broadway Street at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday after a maintenance worker at the motel found the woman's body under a mattress inside a room on the second floor.
Heath High School shooting victims speak out ahead of shooter's parole hearing
PADUCAH — In one month, Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal will face the Kentucky State Parole Board to determine whether he is paroled. Carneal was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole in October of 1998. The two-part hearing will start on Sept. 19 and end on Sept. 20.
Barbecue on the River changes location, layout for first time in 27 years
PADUCAH, KY — Barbecue on the River will be just a little bit different this year. Beautiful Paducah announced on its website they'll be modifying Barbecue on the River in it's 28th year as ground breaks on the downtown City Block development project. "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional," John C. Maxwell said in the announcement.
McCracken County defeats Paducah Tilghman 3-0
PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Lady Mustangs volleyball team defeated Paducah Tilghman 3-0 on Tuesday night at Dinning Gymnasium. The win moves McCracken County to 4-1 on the season as Paducah Tilghman falls to 2-7.
'Once a Marine, always a Marine': 82-year-old woman who helped pave the way for others recalls Marine Corps service
PADUCAH — Women have served in the Marines since 1918. Their role has changed considerably over the years. Between 2013 and 2016, for example, the military removed the ban on women serving in combat military occupational specialties, allowing women into all combat-related fields. Women like Shelba Payton helped pave...
