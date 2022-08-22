PADUCAH — The Baptist Health system has named a Kentuckian with more than 20 years of experience in health care as the next president of Baptist Health Paducah. Kenny Boyd will take over as Baptist Health Paducah president on Oct. 10. He'll replace Interim President Matt Baily, who has served in that role since last November, when previous hospital president Chris Roty became the chief operating officer of Baptist Health Lexington. Roty is now president of the Lexington hospital.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO