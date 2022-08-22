Read full article on original website
NC transgender inmate's suit may be likely to proceed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has indicated that the case of a transgender inmate suing North Carolina for gender affirming medical care may be likely to proceed. Kanautica Zayre-Brown sued North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety in April, claiming the prison system has failed to regularly dispense Zayre-Brown’s prescribed hormones and has denied her request for surgical procedure to construct a vagina. The Charlotte Observer reports that U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn said Tuesday that he may issue an order to reject the state’s motion to dismiss and says he intends to hear arguments in the case. Cogburn says the case is important to deciding whether people in custody have a right to gender affirming surgery and care.
California may allow more ill, dying inmates to leave prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would allow more ill and dying inmates to be released from state prisons under legislation that cleared the state Senate and heads to the Assembly for final approval. It would ease the current standard, which critics say is so restrictive that it keeps people incarcerated who are too sick to be dangerous. That not only fills prison beds unnecessarily, they say, but is costly because the inmates often require the most expensive and intensive care. The new threshold that advanced Thursday would allow inmates to be freed if they have a serious or advanced illness, are permanently medically incapacitated, or meet the standard used by the federal prison system.
PENNSYLVANIANS CAN HELP WATCH FOR RABBIT DISEASE
HARRISBURG, Pa.-- The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking members of the public to report any hare/rabbit mortality events – defined as finding two or more dead hares/rabbits at the exact location with an unknown cause of death – by calling 1-833-PGC-WILD or by using the online Wildlife Health Survey reporting tool at https://www.pgcapps.pa.gov/WHS.
Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has executed a man for a 1997 killing despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. Fifty-year-old James Coddington received a lethal injection on Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt rejected Coddington’s clemency petition and declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole. Coddington was convicted and sentenced to die for beating 73-year-old Albert Hale to death with a hammer. Prosecutors say Coddington, then 24, became enraged when Hale refused to give him money to buy cocaine.
Reports: California homicides, violent crime rose in 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Homicides in California rose again last year — as did other violent crimes — amid rising frustration as the state’s top Democrats are seeking to keep their jobs in upcoming elections. The state Department of Justice released its annual crime reports Thursday, showing upticks in violent crime and property crime rates in 2021 even as the total arrest rate decreased. Californians across the state have been deluged with headlines about rising crime in recent months. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta are among the Democrats facing challengers in November and are struggling to explain how their policies are keeping the state safe.
Ex-South Texas mayor acquitted of election fraud conspiracy
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — A former South Texas mayor has been acquitted of organized election fraud and illegal voting. A Hidalgo County jury deliberated for about six hours Thursday before finding former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina not guilty of the organized fraud count and 11 counts of illegal voting. Molina sobbed in his attorney's arms after hearing the verdict. He had been accused of changing voters' addresses and bribing residents for their votes in the 2017 mayoral election. Molina testified in his own defense during the eight-day trial. Molina's wife and an ex-business partner still await trial on similar charges. Both have pleaded not guilty.
Voting machine tampering points to concern for fall election
DENVER (AP) — An apparent attempt by a voter in Colorado to tamper with a voting machine during the state's primary this summer has heightened concerns among election officials and security experts. They worry that conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential election could inspire some voters to meddle with — or even attempt to sabotage — election equipment. Even unsuccessful breaches, like the apparent one in Pueblo County, could become major problems in the November general election, when turnout will be greater and the stakes higher. They could cause delays at polling places or sow the seeds of misinformation campaigns.
MacKenzie Scott supports child mentors with $44 million gift
LANCASTER, Ca. (AP) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $44 million to the Oregon-based mentoring organization, Friends of the Children, which supports children at risk of entering the welfare system by pairing them with a longtime mentor. The unrestricted gift, announced Thursday, provides $15 million to the organization’s national headquarters and splits $29 million in direct donations to 12 of the organization’s chapters from Tampa Bay to Detroit to Los Angeles. Terri Sorensen, the CEO of Friends of the Children, said Scott told intermediaries she chose the organization in hopes more people would learn about its work. The gift, the largest in the organization's history, nearly doubles its 2022 budget.
Judge orders more document production in Musk-Twitter suit
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware judge presiding over Twitter Inc.’s lawsuit to prevent billionaire Elon Musk from backing out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company has ordered both sides to turn over more information to opposing lawyers. After hearing oral arguments Wednesday, the judge ordered Twitter Thursday to provide Musk’s attorneys more data regarding the company’s estimates that less than 5% of the accounts on its platform are fake. Musk claims that up to 30% of the accounts could be spam or bots,.
Pennsylvania’s feel good run through the LLWS finally ends
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hollidaysburg Little League extended its summer and staved off elimination for almost a month. The Mid-Atlantic squad put together 10 straight elimination game victories dating to the Pennsylvania state tournament to make a run at the Little League World Series title. After winning three more win-or-go-home games at the LLWS, the streak finally came to an end Wednesday night in an 8-4 loss to Pearland, Texas, which gave the team both its losses in the World Series. Thousands of fans rallied behind the first local team to play in Williamsport since 2015. Hollidaysburg is located just over 100 miles southwest of the Little League complex and its team captured attention with big crowds and winning when it absolutely had to.
Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer
The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a 36-year-old man who killed a suburban St. Louis police officer. Kevin Johnson was sentenced to death for the July 5, 2005, slaying of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. Johnson was 19 at the time of the killing. He had two trials; the first ended in hung jury. Prosecutors have said Johnson shot McEntee several times in front of other people. Johnson's 12-year-old brother had died earlier that day and officials have said Johnson was upset over the police response after his brother collapsed. Johnson testified at his trials that he was in a trance-like state when he shot McEntee.
Dispute at mall ends when woman pulls out gun; no injuries
Authorities say a dispute between women in the food court of one of the nation’s largest shopping malls ended when one pulled out a gun, sending crowds of shoppers scurrying for safety. No injuries were reported and no shots were fired Thursday at the King of Prussia mall in Upper Merion. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the dispute, though a witness said the woman told police it stemmed from a disagreement over who was or wasn’t in line at the restaurant. The woman also reportedly told officers she felt threatened. The woman was handcuffed and taken into custody. It's not clear what if any charges she faces.
Flash flooding: Toddlers rescued, fish flop in parking lot
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Law enforcement officers in central Mississippi carried toddlers out of a flooded day care center after storms dumped rain that caused creeks to overflow. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department posted video on Facebook of deputies walking through brown, knee-deep water Wednesday to take children to an elevated truck. More than 100 children and 14 workers were rescued from the flooded facility in the Jackson suburb of Florence. The National Weather Service says a second day of heavy rains and flash flooding was expected Thursday in Louisiana and Mississippi. Weather radar also showed heavy rainfall in Thursday near the Mississippi-Alabama state line.
