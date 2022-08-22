Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Brock Domann named backup QB at Louisville
Former junior college standout Brock Domann, who arrived at the University of Louisville just prior to fall camp last season, has been named the backup quarterback with the Cardinals, according to quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas. Speaking with the media after practice on Thursday night, Thomas said Domann beat out walk-on...
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
There's a lot of excitement surrounding the University of Louisville football Class of 2023. The prospects on social media are called #FlyVille23 and the current listing of 14 commitments is not only ranked among the top 20 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
247Sports
46K+
Followers
364K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0