Orange Park, FL

bookriot.com

Duval County Public Schools Bought Dozens of New Books. They’re Sitting Indefinitely in Storage.

Duval County Public Schools (DCPS), which serve Jacksonville and the surrounding area, is one of the largest districts in the state of Florida. The district serves roughly 130,000 students and employs over 8,000 teachers. It’s also one of the most diverse, with nearly 70% of its students from minority backgrounds and nearly 40% are economically disadvantaged. DCPS is the 20th largest district in the country.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
nonprofitctr.org

Catholic Charities In Jacksonville – Fiscal Coordinator

This position works directly with the Senior Director of Finance to provide accounting support to the regional offices. They are responsible for general accounting functions for the region. The Fiscal Coordinator processes accounts payable or receivable transactions, and account reconciliation. Additionally, this position reviews for Compliance/Assurance on payments for clients based on grant guidelines.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Orange Park, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Orange Park, FL
WCJB

Second student brings gun to Putnam County elementary school

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just hours after an elementary school was locked down, another student brought a BB gun to a different school in the county. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a teacher found a BB gun in the backpack of an 11-year-old student at Kelly Smith Elementary School.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Columbia County Report: Election night reporting issues resolved

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Office results appeared to be delayed because of a database system issue through the late morning hours. The supervisor of elections office website showed 27 out of 29 precincts reporting until after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Supervisor of Elections...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Pecan Park Road warehouse planned

As Jacksonville area industrial vacancy rates fall to 3.5% and below, developer Seefried Industrial Properties filed civil engineering plans with the city Aug. 18 for a proposed 525,000-square-foot warehouse at southwest North Main Street and Pecan Park Road in North Jacksonville. The project, called the Pecan Park Warehouse, is on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

