Middleburg man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, active warrant for drug possessionZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies reportZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Orange Park man arrested for possession of narcotics at Stay Suite Hotel, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
2 Green Cove Springs parks may get upgrades with grant moneyJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
What Really Happened To This 14-Year Old Sister And Her 10-Year-Old Brother In Their Florida Home?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
bookriot.com
Duval County Public Schools Bought Dozens of New Books. They’re Sitting Indefinitely in Storage.
Duval County Public Schools (DCPS), which serve Jacksonville and the surrounding area, is one of the largest districts in the state of Florida. The district serves roughly 130,000 students and employs over 8,000 teachers. It’s also one of the most diverse, with nearly 70% of its students from minority backgrounds and nearly 40% are economically disadvantaged. DCPS is the 20th largest district in the country.
Clay County schools hire new bus drivers, eliminating delays on routes
Clay County District Schools are almost fully staffed with bus drivers, eliminating double-back routes.Getty Images. Clay County District Schools has three bus driver trainees completing requirements that will get them on the road by the end of this week, or the beginning of the week of August 29.
nonprofitctr.org
Catholic Charities In Jacksonville – Fiscal Coordinator
This position works directly with the Senior Director of Finance to provide accounting support to the regional offices. They are responsible for general accounting functions for the region. The Fiscal Coordinator processes accounts payable or receivable transactions, and account reconciliation. Additionally, this position reviews for Compliance/Assurance on payments for clients based on grant guidelines.
News4Jax.com
Duval school board acknowledges major issues in grand jury report, says changes have been made
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County School Board met Thursday morning to discuss the findings of a bombshell grand jury report that found the school’s police force underreported crimes to the state. The district said Thursday many of the issues addressed in the report have already been addressed...
News4Jax.com
Crossing guards encourage others to sign up for ‘most rewarding job you’ll ever have’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – They take care of our kids in a special way by making sure they get into school safely, and just like most employees in schools, crossing guards are in demand in Duval County. James Butler, a retired Navy veteran, has just entered his sixth year as...
WCJB
Second student brings gun to Putnam County elementary school
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just hours after an elementary school was locked down, another student brought a BB gun to a different school in the county. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a teacher found a BB gun in the backpack of an 11-year-old student at Kelly Smith Elementary School.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Two New Dream Finders Homes Communities are Brimming with Activity as models are prepared for prospective homebuyers
Jacksonville – Two new models are now open at Dream Finders Homes’ Wilford Preserve in Orange Park and several others are slated to open in the next two months in the Silver Landing and Cherry Elm communities of the master-planned development of SilverLeaf near St. Augustine. The Wilford...
Wheel falls off Duval County school bus for a second time
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The wheels on the bus are not going round and round. Duval County Public Schools is "investigating" after reports of two separate occasions where wheels fell off a school bus on the same route -- shown in two videos taken by the same student. No one...
floridapolitics.com
Former Fernandina Port operator haunting Port Authority with high legal expenses
'We had upwards of 40 lawsuits involving the previous (Port) operator last year.'. The four-year tenure of Chris Ragucci at the Port of Fernandina was a time of heartburn and frustration for a lot of people and entities who had to deal with Worldwide Terminals and its subsidiary Nassau Terminals.
News4Jax.com
Florida nonprofit providing food to insecure families in Jacksonville on Friday & Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks is hosting a food distribution event for food insecure Floridians on Jacksonville’s Eastside Friday and in the New Town neighborhood on Saturday. Farm Share works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that the farmers would...
Charges dropped against Darnell Cookman English teacher accused of striking student last year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Ten months have passed since Duval County Public Schools cut ties with an English teacher who was accused of striking a student in the face. Now, following a lie detector test and the review of the case, the...
St. Johns community complains of more issues inside Richmond American homes
ST JOHNS, Fla. — A new community, more complaints. We’ve been tracking complaints about Richmond American Homes from Middleburg to Yulee, and from Fernandina Beach and not to St. Johns County. Residents living in the Grand Creek South neighborhood are desperate for help after living with cracks and...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Josephine restaurant in Avondale makes key staff hires toward fall opening
The Josephine restaurant is hiring key staff in preparation to open early in the fall, possibly September, at 3563 St. Johns Ave. in Avondale. Owner Joshua Floyd hired Zach Preece as executive chef and John Magsino as chef de cuisine. Emily Scott is the general manager. Preece has worked as...
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Election night reporting issues resolved
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Supervisor of Elections Office results appeared to be delayed because of a database system issue through the late morning hours. The supervisor of elections office website showed 27 out of 29 precincts reporting until after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Supervisor of Elections...
Putnam County deputy, woman arrested after alleged fight in Duval County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County deputy has been arrested after an alleged fighting incident in Duval County Tuesday morning, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Law was initially charged with misdemeanor battery, PCSO says. The arrest resulted from an investigation conducted by the Jacksonville...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Jacksonville driving school owner accused of taking customers’ money now charged with luring a child online
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The owner of a Jacksonville driving school that’s been accused of taking people’s money without provided driving lessons is now in jail, accused of trying to lure a child online. It’s a disturbing twist in a News4JAX I-TEAM investigation which started with customers’ complaints...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Pecan Park Road warehouse planned
As Jacksonville area industrial vacancy rates fall to 3.5% and below, developer Seefried Industrial Properties filed civil engineering plans with the city Aug. 18 for a proposed 525,000-square-foot warehouse at southwest North Main Street and Pecan Park Road in North Jacksonville. The project, called the Pecan Park Warehouse, is on...
Putnam deputy placed on leave after arrest for fight with woman in Jacksonville, PCSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a fight with a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship. The fight happened Tuesday at a home in Jacksonville, according to...
Nassau County Sheriff's Office issue Silver Alert for 80-year-old woman
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old woman. Deputies say Helena Walls was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in Callahan, Florida. She may be driving a gray 2012 Nissan Versa, deputies say, with a custom tag number "HELYNNA"
