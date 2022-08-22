Earlier this week, 247Sports released their initial Top 100 for the Class of 2025. It's not an exercise that the scouts take lightly, making sure only to recognize the best of the best, thus limiting the list to a Top 100 instead of trying to stretch it out to the usual Top247. Not surprisingly, West Virginia University coaches have already taken note of many of these top prospects, offering more than a dozen of these players, despite them having only played their freshman year in high school. Here's a rundown of everyone that has been offered, plus a little insight on a few that have taken things a step further.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO