Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Atlanta-area DA wants former Trump chief of staff Meadows to testify in election interference probe
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said Trump's ex-chief of staff has info on efforts "to influence the results of the ... 2020 election."
Trump social media platform faces money woes, modest following
Signs are growing that Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social is in financial trouble, with just a modest following six months after launching. But six months later it is in 30th place in an Apple ranking of social media apps downloaded onto iPhones.
