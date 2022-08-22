A familiar face will be back with the KU basketball program for the 2022-23 season. On Thursday, KU announced the addition of Joe Dooley to Bill Self's coaching staff. Dooley will serve as the program's Director of Student-Athlete Development. Of course, this is Dooley's second stint in Lawrence, as he spent a decade on Bill Self's coaching staff between the 2003-04 season through 2012-13. During his decade on the coaching staff, Dooley helped guide KU to nine-consecutive Big 12 regular-season titles and six Big 12 Tournament championships, two Final Fours and one NCAA Championship.

