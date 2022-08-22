Read full article on original website
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
College football expert picks for Week 0: Nebraska vs. Northwestern
As Nebraska and Northwestern head across the pond to play in Ireland (12:30p.m. ET, FOX), 247Sports' Brian Christopherson breaks down why he thinks the Cornhuskers (-13) will win and by how much.
Charges dropped against former Bosse standout athlete
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Criminal charges have been dropped against former Evansville high school athlete Cardel McFarland. In May of 2021, former Bosse basketball standout was arrested and charged with rape. At the time, the alleged victim told police McFarland assaulted her in the shower. Prosecutors are not saying why the charges were dropped, but […]
Reid Ducharme, 4-star B1G forward target, sets commitment plans
Reid Ducharme is ready to make his commitment. The 4-star small forward out of Brewster Academy will make his decision Thursday. Ducharme will decide between Penn State, Syracuse and Xavier. He’ll announce the decision on 247Sports’ YouTube channel at 4 p.m. ET. Ducharme is listed at 6-4, 165...
LOOK: UNC Releases Uniform Combo for Florida A&M Game
North Carolina is going with a classic look for its 2022 season opener. On Thursday, UNC announced its uniform combination for the showdown vs. Florida A&M on Saturday evening at 8 pm in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels enter the season trying to bounce back from a disappointing 6-7 campaign in 2021 that finished with a bad loss to South Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
BREAKING: Paul Billups Becomes Third Wideout to Commit to UNC
During a ceremony held in his high school cafeteria on Wednesday afternoon, high-three-star wide receiver Paul Billups announced his North Carolina commitment. In May, Billups, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch High, named Duke, Florida State, Michigan State, UNC, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia his top eight schools. He knocked that down to three -- MSU, UNC, and VT -- in June.
Four-star wing Davin Cosby locks in final official visit; talks finalists
Davin Cosby, the No. 109 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has now locked in all five of his official visits with seven finalists being considered. On Sunday, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Raleigh (N.C.) Word of God Christian Academy cut his list to Alabama, LSU, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia and Wake Forest and on Monday he booked his fifth official visit to NC State for September 16th.
Duke might end up with five 2023 five-stars
Six of the past eight Duke basketball recruiting hauls, including the 2022 collection, contained four prospects holding five-star composite ratings, according to 247Sports. But no Blue Devil class in the internet age has enjoyed a fifth five-star talent (the record by any program is Kentucky's six ...
UCLA's 2022 Recruiting Class Finishes at No. 4 in the Nation
With the addition of Italian wing Abramo Canka, UCLA's 2022 recruiting class moved up to No. 4 in the nation. Canka has been ranked a three-star prospect, the No. 147th prospect in the country for 2022. Adding him to the class of five-star combo guard Amari Bailey (No. 9), five-star...
Top risers in updated 2023 rankings
The 247Sports top 150 for the class of 2023 has been updated and along with a new No. 1 -- point guard Isaiah Collier -- several players were able to turn strong summers into sifnificant climbs in the new ranking. Today, we take a look at some of the most impressive climbs in the ranking.
The Block: The impact of signing Travis Hunter to Jackson State University
Carl Reed of 247Sports discusses how a HBCU program such as Jackson State University will benefit from landing the number one ranked high school player in the country.
Ex-Celtics Center Tacko Fall Signs With Chinese Basketball Team
The 7'6" Fall last appeared in the NBA in 2021 as a member of the Cavaliers.
Vols commits make 247Sports' list of 'freakiest' recruits in 2023 class
College football fans might be familiar with longtime college football writer Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freaks List” spotlighting some of the sport's most impressive athletes. Last year, 247Sports put its own spin on Feldman's feature by assembling a list of the freakiest recruits in the 2022 class. This...
The Block: Deion Sanders Pro-HBCU movement
Carl Reed of 247Sports describes how Deion Sanders' positive effect is having an indisputable impact on the HBCU sports landscape.
Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX
A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
KU basketball announces addition of Joe Dooley to Bill Self's coaching staff
A familiar face will be back with the KU basketball program for the 2022-23 season. On Thursday, KU announced the addition of Joe Dooley to Bill Self's coaching staff. Dooley will serve as the program's Director of Student-Athlete Development. Of course, this is Dooley's second stint in Lawrence, as he spent a decade on Bill Self's coaching staff between the 2003-04 season through 2012-13. During his decade on the coaching staff, Dooley helped guide KU to nine-consecutive Big 12 regular-season titles and six Big 12 Tournament championships, two Final Fours and one NCAA Championship.
UCLA basketball: Mick Cronin details Bruins joining Big Ten, Jaime Jaquez's brilliance
Mick Cronin knows the 2022-23 version of UCLA basketball will be so familiar, but at the same time, so completely different. Senior anchors Jaime Jaquez and Tyger Campbell return, giving the Bruins arguably the top forward in the country as well as one of college basketball's best point guards. But...
The big three remaining 2023 Ohio State recruits; surprises and flips? The finish; and more...
As usual we were talking Ohio State football recruiting for two hours on Wednesday morning. Here are the transcripts. Bearded_fella: Carnell tate some vol fans seem to think he will flip. BK: Yes, there has been some talk of that on the Tennessee board and some on social media that...
Expert Pick: Stephen F. Austin Vs. Jacksonville State
Emory Hunt joins Brandon Baylor to share his pick for the Stephen F. Austin vs. Jacksonville State game.
Jalen Rose: Detroit Pistons have their next All-Star backcourt in Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey
As an NBA analyst for ESPN/ABC, Jalen Rose has often had the honor of being among the first native Detroiters to welcome the Detroit Pistons' draft picks to his hometown. In June, he did so for a player who also has strong Detroit ties. The Pistons' lottery pick, Jaden Ivey, wasn't born...
