ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Raiders LB Jordan Jenkins is out for the season

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rcsdO_0hQmjuzT00
Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jordan Jenkins will miss the 2022 NFL season. Jenkins suffered a torn ACL in the Raiders’ preseason victory over the Miami Dolphins. Jenkins has been placed on injured reserve.

Jordan Jenkins played college football at the University of Georgia from 2012-2015. Jenkins recorded 19.0 sacks during his career with the Bulldogs.

Jenkins has six years of NFL experience, but is expected to be out for the season. The New York Jets selected Jenkins in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. The former Georgia star spent five seasons in New York before signing with the Texans in the 2021 NFL offseason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09KWnM_0hQmjuzT00
Former New York Jets outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins is out for the season. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Jenkins played in 11 games last season as a reserve pass rusher for the Houston Texans. He recorded 2.5 sacks and 20 total tackles.

Houston recently released Jenkins, who was battled a strained calf, after they activated him from the physically unable to perform list. Jenkins had just signed with the Raiders to help strengthen their outside linebackers room. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in his first game with the Raiders. Las Vegas may look to sign another NFL veteran to improve its pass rush.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Georgia State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback

There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Jenkins
Person
Aaron Wilson
NBC Sports

Ex-Patriot's analogy about playing for McDaniels in Vegas is spot-on

Brandon Bolden saw his former boss land a better job this offseason -- then went to go work for him again. Josh McDaniels was Bolden's offensive coordinator on the Patriots for a total of eight seasons before leaving New England to take the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach job this January. In March, Bolden reunited with McDaniels when he signed a one-year contract with the Raiders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott

It appears ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith has a bone to pick with Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott. During Wednesday’s First Take, Smith went on a bizarre rant about Prescott, blasting the Cowboys QB and labeling him “the worst interview in sports.” Stephen A. didn’t hold back on Prescott, ripping him for not […] The post ‘The worst interview in sports’: Stephen A. Smith rips Cowboys’ Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Texans#American Football#Acl#The University Of Georgia#The New York Jets
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names 1 NFL Team Not To "Doubt" In 2022

Former Pro Bowl quarterback and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III doesn't want fans to overlook one team out of the AFC South:. "DON’T DOUBT THE BOYS in Tennessee," RGIII tweeted. "Best record in the AFC last year WITHOUT Derrick Henry for 9 games. They embody Vrabel’s mindset. Scrappy defense and RUN THE DANG BALL. No A.J. Brown but Titans added Woods, Hooper, Burks and Philips to maximize Tannehill’s play-action prowess."
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were oddly paired together for joint practices during the final week of the preseason. Tensions flared during Thursday’s practice, and a full-on brawl broke out, during which things got very ugly. Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald was seen wielding not one, but two Bengals helmets as weapons […] The post Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
Yardbarker

Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'

Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
NFL
FanSided

Raiders don’t sound confident about Darren Waller for Week 1

Raiders tight end Darren Waller still isn’t back from his hamstring injury as training camp ends and now his status for Week 1 is in doubt too. It doesn’t sound like Darren Waller will play in the Las Vegas Raiders‘ preseason finale against the Patriots but fans should be far more worried about the season opener than Friday’s game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Warm Up for Season With 23-6 Victory

First-year Coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders were pleased to go 4-0 in the preseason for the first time in franchise history but that’s over and what happens from now on is for keeps. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham again led the Raiders to an early lead, the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
190K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy