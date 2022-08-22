Chalfont-Based Firm Leases 200,000-Square-Foot Industrial Building in Croydon Days After Touring It

Image via Wharton Equity Partners

A Chalfont logistics company will be using a large building in Croydon just days after touring it. Natalie Kostelni wrote about the large purchase for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Jillamy Inc., a third-party logistics company, recently sealed the deal on a 200,000-square-foot industrial buidling in Croydon. The building was originally purchased by Wharton Equity Partners several years ago.

Just eight days after touring the facility, the Chalfont firm will be moving in on Sept. 8.

Wharton Equity payed $22.65 million for the building back in December. An additional $2 million was put into the building to make it useable fro other companies, such as Jillamy Inc.

“We had a lot of interest in the building and as the renovations progressed, interest picked up,” said Nick Aileo, the director of acquisitions for Wharton Equity.

The Chalfont logistics company works in transportation, international shipping, warehousing, and packaging.

