ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Croydon, PA

Chalfont-Based Firm Leases 200,000-Square-Foot Industrial Building in Croydon Days After Touring It

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fAzn_0hQmi1vu00
Image via Wharton Equity Partners

A Chalfont logistics company will be using a large building in Croydon just days after touring it. Natalie Kostelni wrote about the large purchase for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Jillamy Inc., a third-party logistics company, recently sealed the deal on a 200,000-square-foot industrial buidling in Croydon. The building was originally purchased by Wharton Equity Partners several years ago.

Just eight days after touring the facility, the Chalfont firm will be moving in on Sept. 8.

Wharton Equity payed $22.65 million for the building back in December. An additional $2 million was put into the building to make it useable fro other companies, such as Jillamy Inc.

“We had a lot of interest in the building and as the renovations progressed, interest picked up,” said Nick Aileo, the director of acquisitions for Wharton Equity.

The Chalfont logistics company works in transportation, international shipping, warehousing, and packaging.

Read more about the recent merger between two Bucks County entities in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Croydon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Chalfont, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
sanatogapost.com

Limerick Hearing Planned for Manufacturer Expansion

LIMERICK PA – An Indiana company’s plans to build a 6,500-square-foot addition to an existing building at 690 Enterprise Dr. in the Linfield Corporate Center, which require a zoning variance, are scheduled to be a subject of a meeting discussion Wednesday (Aug. 24, 2022) at 6:30 p.m. by the Limerick Township Zoning Hearing Board.
LIMERICK, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Double Trinity (We Think) in Rittenhouse Square

Very little about this spacious residence suggests it was once a true trinity. But does that really matter?. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a half bath — and 1,440 square feet of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Leases#Business Industry#Linus Business#Jillamy Inc#Wharton Equity Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
buckscountyherald.com

Newtown supervisors approve two restaurant requests

At its August work session, Newtown Township Supervisors approved the addition of one restaurant and the expansion of another. The board held a conditional use hearing for the Blue Point Grill (BPG) proposed in Newtown Shopping Center at the site of the former Corner Bakery restaurant at 3 West Road.
NEWTOWN, PA
phillyvoice.com

Massive indoor go-kart track to open at New Jersey entertainment complex

Go-kart racers will have something to look forward to this fall when a giant new indoor course, touted as the "world's largest," debuts at a facility under construction in Edison. Supercharged Entertainment, which has an existing complex in Wrentham, Massachusetts, is putting the finishing touches on a New Jersey location...
EDISON, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Bucks County Auto Body Shop Owner Busted For Insurance Fraud

When someone owns a body shop, they are hoping to forge relationships with Insurance Carriers. When that happens, they become trusted and when they say a car needs $9876.00 in parts and labor, they are taken at their word. That as opposed to having an appraiser come out. This speeds up to process for policy holders.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

DuPont will build new $50 million plant in Newark

DuPont Semiconductor Technologies will expand its Newark campus by building a $50 million, 385,000-square-foot facility in  nearby Glasgow. The company, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, had searched site in northern Delaware and Maryland before decided to build in Delaware. The new facility is expected to become the primary work site for more than 70 existing workers and ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy