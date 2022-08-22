ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis area weather in July was a roller-coaster with extremely hot temperatures at one period to torrential rain in another. The first three weeks of the month were by far the warmest with temps in the mid-to-upper 90s on many days and consecutive 100-degree temp days July 20-24. National Weather Service in St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble said the temps in St. Louis for the month of July were the 17th warmest on record for that month. He also added that St. Louis Lambert Airport records go back to 1874. In July 2022, it was the third-hottest on record, the NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information said. The average temperature was 76.4 degrees. Only July 1936 (first) and July 2012 (second) were warmer.

