Edwardsville, IL

SIUE Cougar Welcome Brings Fun During First Week Of Classes

EDWARDSVILLE – Classes are in full swing at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, and so are the Cougar Welcome activities for new and returning students. This week, students have taken part in a back-to-school barbeque, resource fair, kick-off event, and trivia night, among many other activities. “My experience has been...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ host named for St. Louis show

ST. LOUIS — The host has been announced for the “Wheel Of Fortune Live!” show coming to St. Louis this fall. Mark L. Walberg will be the tour host for the show on Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.  “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” is an all-new theatrical experience. The tour host for this event is […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states

An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

SIU SDM Celebrates Inaugural Graduates of Endodontics Program

EDWARDSVILLE – Two recent Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM) graduates Tara Habibi, of Springfield, and Priya Sapra Kullar, of India, have made history as the first to receive a Specialty Certificate in Endodontics from the SIU SDM. The program, introduced in 2020, offers students an...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

July Rates As Roller-Coaster Weather Time For St. Louis Region

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis area weather in July was a roller-coaster with extremely hot temperatures at one period to torrential rain in another. The first three weeks of the month were by far the warmest with temps in the mid-to-upper 90s on many days and consecutive 100-degree temp days July 20-24. National Weather Service in St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble said the temps in St. Louis for the month of July were the 17th warmest on record for that month. He also added that St. Louis Lambert Airport records go back to 1874. In July 2022, it was the third-hottest on record, the NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information said. The average temperature was 76.4 degrees. Only July 1936 (first) and July 2012 (second) were warmer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Civic Memorial High School Halftime Performance 8-26-22

The Eagle Band performed at halftime during their matchup against Marquette. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
BETHALTO, IL
edglentoday.com

Clean Air Partnership and CMT Release 2022 Air Quality Forecasting and “Don’t Pollute. Switch Up Your Commute.”

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Louis Regional Clean Air Partnership today released data from the first half of the 2022 air quality forecasting season. While the findings reveal no poor or “red” air quality days to-date, the need to continue taking steps to help clear the air remains important as we head into the final stretch of summer. To that end, the Clean Air Partnership continues to work collaboratively with Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) and other partnering organizations to inform people the way they choose to travel impacts the quality of air area residents breathe, while motivating them to modify commuting behaviors as often as they are able through the summerlong “Don’t Pollute. Switch Up Your Commute,” campaign.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Haine Announces Guilty Verdict in Highway Shooting

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday afternoon that a jury found Mantia Johnson, 35, of Granite City, guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of Ahmaad Nunley on August 2, 2021. The jury also found Johnson guilty of attempted murder for the simultaneous shooting of Shamyia...
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX 2

Man wins $2M from scratchers game in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man won one of the top prizes when he played the “200X” Scratchers game. The man purchased the $2 million winning ticket at Veteran’s Currency Exchange on North Grand Boulevard. “When I started scratching it and saw the ‘200X,’ I thought it would be a $10 prize,” he said. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
