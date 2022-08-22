Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
SIUE Cougar Welcome Brings Fun During First Week Of Classes
EDWARDSVILLE – Classes are in full swing at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, and so are the Cougar Welcome activities for new and returning students. This week, students have taken part in a back-to-school barbeque, resource fair, kick-off event, and trivia night, among many other activities. “My experience has been...
‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ host named for St. Louis show
ST. LOUIS — The host has been announced for the “Wheel Of Fortune Live!” show coming to St. Louis this fall. Mark L. Walberg will be the tour host for the show on Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” is an all-new theatrical experience. The tour host for this event is […]
‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
Bruce Egelhoff Announces Campaign For Madison County Board District #9
ALTON - Bruce Egelhoff is announcing his campaign for the Madison County Board District #9. Retirement from a long career in sales will allow Bruce the free time to give back to Alton and Madison County. Article continues after sponsor message. Bruce also owns and manages a long-standing residential real...
SIU SDM Celebrates Inaugural Graduates of Endodontics Program
EDWARDSVILLE – Two recent Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM) graduates Tara Habibi, of Springfield, and Priya Sapra Kullar, of India, have made history as the first to receive a Specialty Certificate in Endodontics from the SIU SDM. The program, introduced in 2020, offers students an...
July Rates As Roller-Coaster Weather Time For St. Louis Region
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis area weather in July was a roller-coaster with extremely hot temperatures at one period to torrential rain in another. The first three weeks of the month were by far the warmest with temps in the mid-to-upper 90s on many days and consecutive 100-degree temp days July 20-24. National Weather Service in St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble said the temps in St. Louis for the month of July were the 17th warmest on record for that month. He also added that St. Louis Lambert Airport records go back to 1874. In July 2022, it was the third-hottest on record, the NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information said. The average temperature was 76.4 degrees. Only July 1936 (first) and July 2012 (second) were warmer.
Civic Memorial High School Halftime Performance 8-26-22
The Eagle Band performed at halftime during their matchup against Marquette. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
Clean Air Partnership and CMT Release 2022 Air Quality Forecasting and “Don’t Pollute. Switch Up Your Commute.”
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Louis Regional Clean Air Partnership today released data from the first half of the 2022 air quality forecasting season. While the findings reveal no poor or “red” air quality days to-date, the need to continue taking steps to help clear the air remains important as we head into the final stretch of summer. To that end, the Clean Air Partnership continues to work collaboratively with Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) and other partnering organizations to inform people the way they choose to travel impacts the quality of air area residents breathe, while motivating them to modify commuting behaviors as often as they are able through the summerlong “Don’t Pollute. Switch Up Your Commute,” campaign.
Impulsive purchase leads St. Louis woman to $7.5M jackpot
A St. Louis lottery player bought a Lotto ticket by impulse and won a $7.5 million prize. Now, she has money to pay for her daughters' weddings.
Haine Announces Guilty Verdict in Highway Shooting
EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday afternoon that a jury found Mantia Johnson, 35, of Granite City, guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of Ahmaad Nunley on August 2, 2021. The jury also found Johnson guilty of attempted murder for the simultaneous shooting of Shamyia...
Warning for parents: Rainbow-colored fentanyl found in St. Louis, young people are targeted
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A warning for parents as their kids head back to school. New rainbow-colored fentanyl is on the market, potentially targeted at younger users. DEA Assistant Special Agent Colin Dickey says two instances of the colored fentanyl have already been found in the St. Louis metro, with concerns more could be coming.
Man wins $2M from scratchers game in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man won one of the top prizes when he played the “200X” Scratchers game. The man purchased the $2 million winning ticket at Veteran’s Currency Exchange on North Grand Boulevard. “When I started scratching it and saw the ‘200X,’ I thought it would be a $10 prize,” he said. […]
St. Louis funeral home to hold service for Vietnam veteran without family
A funeral home in south St. Louis will hold a service Tuesday for a veteran without any known family.
St. Louis City police, public safety leaders address recent uptick in homicides
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As summer winds down, the City of St. Louis Is facing a growing crime trend in homicides. “Unfortunately, we were slightly ahead of where we were last year,” said Public Safety Director Dr. Dan Isom. The City of St. Louis currently has 129 homicides....
Police share pic of suspected gunman in south St. Louis homicide
Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have released an image showing the suspected gunman responsible for a recent south city murder.
Edwardsville Faces Traditional Southeast Missouri Power In Jackson On Road
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Tigers face a formidable opponent on Friday night as they travel to Jackson, Mo., to face the Indians, a traditional power in southeast Missouri, in a 7 p.m. kickoff to open the 2022 IHSA football season. The Tigers are coming off a 5-5 campaign in 2021,...
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
Cities in St. Louis County change panhandling laws after uptick
After a recent increase in panhandlers, several cities in St. Louis County have adjusted their rules to curb begging in the streets.
Area High School Football Kicks Off Friday Night, Riverbender.com Live At Marquette-CM Game
Friday night is the evening many have been waiting for - the kickoff of high school football around the area. Riverbender.com will be live at the Marquette Catholic at Civic Memorial traditional opener. Civic Memorial will unveil its beautiful new turf field and stadium changes with considerable excitement. Article continues...
4 people killed in separate shootings across St. Louis on Sunday
ST. LOUIS — Four people were killed in separate shootings across the St. Louis area on Sunday. The first shooting happened at around 6:18 p.m. in the 5900 block of Theodore Avenue in north St. Louis. Police officers responded to a call for a shooting and found the victim in the street suffering from puncture wounds.
