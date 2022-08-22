ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National media's bowl projections for Georgia football in 2022

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07A7HY_0hQmhm6T00

Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. Those are the three teams that pretty much every outlet predicts will make the College Football Playoff this season. The fourth spot, whether it be Clemson or Notre Dame, seems to be up for grabs.

However, there’s no denying that preseason bowl projections are as meaningless as preseason rankings. But there’s also no denying that these projections are a great way to kill the time between now and college football beginning next week.

We reviewed some of the leading national media outlets’ bowl predictions for Georgia this season, and there’s really not any out-of-the-box projections being made for the 2022 Bulldogs.

Take a look here:

College Football News: Georgia makes the CFP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTTq4_0hQmhm6T00
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Via Pete Fiutak of College Football News:

Projection: Georgia vs. Alabama in the College Football Playoff Semifinal (Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl — Atlanta, Georgia)

Projected outcome: Alabama wins, advances to national title

“Two scenarios for a Bama vs. Georgia rematch. Georgia loses once during the regular season, and it gets in because there are only three teams that finish with one loss or go unbeaten – and assuming it doesn’t get blown out against Alabama in the first meeting. The second possibility is a loss to Florida. The Gators go to the SEC Championship, Georgia finishes 11-1, and it gets the 4 seed.”

ESPN: Georgia makes the CFP

Via ESPN, Kyle Bonagura & Mark Schlabach:

Projection: Georgia vs. Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semifinal (Vrbo Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, Arizona)

Projected outcome: Both project that Ohio State wins and advances to national title

“I think Alabama and Ohio State are head and shoulders above the other CFP contenders heading into the season, but defending national champion Georgia could get to that level by season’s end. The Bulldogs have to replace 15 players who were selected in the NFL draft and helped them win their first national title in 41 years. The losses are especially heavy on defense. Under Kirby Smart, Georgia has reached a level where it simply reloads, but there might be some early growing pains. Still, it would be difficult to find a regular-season opponent that can beat the Bulldogs.”

Sporting News: Georgia makes the CFP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2n6y_0hQmhm6T00
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in the Orange Bowl – John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Via Bill Bender of Sporting News:

Projection: Georgia vs. Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semifinal (Vrbo Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, Arizona)

Projected outcome: Ohio State wins, advances to national title

“The Buckeyes and Bulldogs have not met since the 1993 Citrus Bowl, and this would give the classic offense vs. defense matchup we didn’t get last season. Will the Bulldogs slow down an absurd Ohio State offense led by C.J. Stroud? Will Ohio State’s defense be national-championship caliber against a SEC heavyweight. The Buckeyes are 0-2 in CFP semis at the Fiesta Bowl.”

CBS Sports: Georgia makes the CFP

Via Jerry Palm of CBS Sports:

Projection: Georgia vs. Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semifinal (Vrbo Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, Arizona)

Projected outcome: N/A

247Sports: Georgia makes the CFP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sDu9Z_0hQmhm6T00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Via Brad Crawford of 247Sports:

Projection: Georgia vs. Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semifinal (Vrbo Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, Arizona)

Projected outcome: Ohio State wins, advances to national title

“Can Georgia absorb notable losses defensively and once again lead the SEC’s dominance in the postseason with another two-team showing in the playoff? It’s highly-possible, if not likely. Like Alabama, the Bulldogs’ over-under win total this season is 11, meaning oddsmakers expect another title-contending campaign out of Kirby Smart’s group. Ohio State has received the lion’s share of the total handle in Vegas for preseason national champion bets and it’s easy to see why given what the Buckeyes have coming back. Surprisingly, Georgia and Ohio State have only met once all-time, a 21-14 Bulldogs win in 1993.”

Athlon Sports: Georgia makes CFP

Via Steve Lassan of Athlon Sports:

Projection: Georgia vs. Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semifinal (Vrbo Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, Arizona)

Projected outcome: N/A

Brett McMurphy: Georgia makes the CFP

Via Brett McMurphy of The Action Network:

Projection: Georgia vs. Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semifinal (Vrbo Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, Arizona)

Projected outcome: Ohio State wins, advances to national title

