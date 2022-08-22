Read full article on original website
Townsquare Media Dubuque Fall Golf Card: Just $50!
Play 4 area courses for just 50 bucks while the weather is still good!. The Townsquare Media Dubuque Fall Golf Card goes on sale Monday, August 29 Get 18 holes of golf with cart, at each of these four area courses:. Hart Ridge Golf Course. Wolf Hollow Golf Course. JUST...
Ribbon Cutting Friday (Aug 26) for Another Excursion Riverboat in Dubuque
Just about every other week, there's a riverboat making its first stop of the season in Dubuque. Travel Dubuque, along with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, has been welcoming all the large excursion riverboats this summer as they make their first stops in Dubuque. And this week it's happening again.
DRA Outlines Possibilities for Chaplain Schmitt Island
A connected island that welcomes visitors and the community to recreation, entertainment and the outdoors. That's the DRA's proclaimed vision for Chaplain Schmitt Island, which has been central in their focus for development projects as of late. Just some of the possibilities were outlined earlier this week when the DRA revealed their concepts to the Telegraph Herald, as well as the Biz Times.
Cascade, Iowa Hometown and Country Days This Weekend (Aug 19- 21)
There's just something special about a small town. Whether it's the way the whole community comes together to help during weather disasters or to raise money to help with a family's medical emergency. You just can't beat small-town living. Neatly nestled between Dubuque and Cedar Rapids along Highway 151, one...
Road Trip: Take the Iowa-Illinois Presidential Loop
How well do you know your U.S. Presidential history? Starting from Dubuque, did you know that you can visit the homes of three U.S. Presidents in less than one day?. But, of course, it may require a tank of gas, at least one day of travel, and perhaps an overnight stay to truly get the most out of the historical adventure.
Dance, Music & Merriment at Dubuque’s 17th Annual Irish Hooley
It's time for the 17th Annual Irish Hooley Music Festival in Dubuque! So what the heck is a hooley? A hooley is typically a festive day filled with dance, song, and high-spirited fun in traditional Irish fashion.
10th Annual Cuffs and Hoses Make-A-Wish Tourney & Benefit, This Weekend
The annual “Cuffs and Hoses” Co-Ed Softball and Volleyball Benefit will be held this weekend; August 19th, 20th, and 21st at Farley Park in Farley, Iowa. Gate admission is $1. All proceeds will benefit Special Spaces Dubuque. It is going to be a fun filled weekend you don’t want to miss!! More details are available on their Facebook page.
Best Bet: Larry Fleet’s Soulful Country in DBQ this Friday Night
Every morning at 7:10 with Rodeo Really Tough Trivia for the past week, I've been giving away pairs of tickets to see Larry Fleet at Dubuque's Five Flags Theater. While I am happy to give these tickets away, I must confess that I knew little about Mr. Fleet and his music before now.
“HOLY COW!” Field of Dreams Game Tickets Sell for $30,000.00
Take me out to the ball game. Take me out with the crowd. Buy me some peanuts and cracker jack. I don't care if I never get back. It's a fun song, but you may need to stop at the bank on your way to the ballpark. Snagging a ticket...
Guest Bartending Fundraiser Tonight for United Way at Dolph’s Iron Bar
One of the things I like most about living and working here in the Tri-States is the overwhelming support our residents have for each other. I can remember dozens of times we as a radio station have asked for your help and you answer the bell each and every time.
Peosta Dad & Daughter Win Top Pumpkin Prize at Iowa State Fair!
The Great Pumpkin may have made a new home in Peosta, Iowa, with the recent announcement that a pumpkin grown there was named the Largest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair!. On Friday, August 12, the Iowa State Fair announced a Dubuque County family took the top prize for growing one giant gourd. Pete Caspers and daughter Alba grew a pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 1,281 pounds!
A Documentary Shown at JDIFF 2022 Gets Free Screening in Dubuque
Following its screening at the 2022 Julien Dubuque International Film Festival this past spring, one documentary is coming back to Dubuque for a free, one-night-only showing this Sunday, August 21st. Sara Terry's A Decent Home will be shown at the United Automobile Workers Local 94 on Central Avenue in Dubuque...
The Ringling Bros. are an Indelible Part of Iowa History
Last weekend, a friend and I spent some time taking a guided tour on the Mississippi River. Maiden Voyage Boat Tours in Marquette, IA offered a lot of wisdom and rich local history. One of the most interesting takeaways was that a group of siblings who revolutionized circuses around the world got their start in Iowa: those men were the Ringling Brothers.
Last (Potluck) Supper Dishes Up the Laughs at Bell Tower Theater
Miki Robinson, Marketing Director for the Bell Tower Theater in Dubuque, has been a frequent and enthusiastic guest at the Good Morning Rodeo whenever a new production is in the works. She stopped by most recently to share the latest and greatest play underway, The Last (Potluck) Supper, at what...
Your Hassle Free Adventure Has Arrived with Midwest Bus Trips
There's something to be said for leaving the driving to someone else. But, while we're at it, how about the fuel, tolls, parking and insurance costs? Indeed it can be pretty luxurious to kick back and relax while being chauffeured. Perhaps it's why a company like Midwest Bus Trips comes...
National Mississippi River Museum Hosts “John Deere Weekend”
"John Deere Weekend" is coming to the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium with the intent of providing a lot of fun, hands-on activities for kids and their parents. All John Deere employees and their immediate families get $5 off each admission ticket with proof of employment. The event, which...
Free Movie Night at the Carnegie-Stout Library
I'll be the first to admit, that I don't go to many movies. I used to when I was younger, but between work, kids, and now grandkids there doesn't seem to be enough time for movies. I'll still watch a flick or two from the comfort of my couch but haven't been inside a movie theatre in a while.
Century Old Dubuque Company Continues US Expansion
It’s always cool to watch a local company succeed, especially one that’s roots span back 100 years. This is the case for a lumberyard whose roots have been in Northeast Iowa since the United States President was Theodore Roosevelt in 1904. Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., headquartered in...
DBQ & Galena Farmer’s Markets Deliver Lots of Fresh Fun [VIDEO]
Growing up in Iowa, Saturday mornings were always enjoyable at Dubuque's Farmer's Market. Mom would offer a choice to go along or stay home. I would likely have just finished delivering the neighborhood newspapers, so naturally, I'd typically stay home for it was prime time for the sports page or cartoon-watching. I had my priorities.
Fantastic Music, Food & Fun at Thursday’s Millwork Night Market
Dubuque's Millwork Night Market rearranged its schedule to avoid conflicting with the big baseball game this past week at the Field of Dream in Dyersville. So it's game on this Thursday evening for one of Dubuque's top summer evening events!. Typically held on the second Thursday of the month, except...
