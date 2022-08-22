ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

AM 1490 WDBQ

Townsquare Media Dubuque Fall Golf Card: Just $50!

Play 4 area courses for just 50 bucks while the weather is still good!. The Townsquare Media Dubuque Fall Golf Card goes on sale Monday, August 29 Get 18 holes of golf with cart, at each of these four area courses:. Hart Ridge Golf Course. Wolf Hollow Golf Course. JUST...
DRA Outlines Possibilities for Chaplain Schmitt Island

A connected island that welcomes visitors and the community to recreation, entertainment and the outdoors. That's the DRA's proclaimed vision for Chaplain Schmitt Island, which has been central in their focus for development projects as of late. Just some of the possibilities were outlined earlier this week when the DRA revealed their concepts to the Telegraph Herald, as well as the Biz Times.
AM 1490 WDBQ

Road Trip: Take the Iowa-Illinois Presidential Loop

How well do you know your U.S. Presidential history? Starting from Dubuque, did you know that you can visit the homes of three U.S. Presidents in less than one day?. But, of course, it may require a tank of gas, at least one day of travel, and perhaps an overnight stay to truly get the most out of the historical adventure.
AM 1490 WDBQ

10th Annual Cuffs and Hoses Make-A-Wish Tourney & Benefit, This Weekend

The annual “Cuffs and Hoses” Co-Ed Softball and Volleyball Benefit will be held this weekend; August 19th, 20th, and 21st at Farley Park in Farley, Iowa. Gate admission is $1. All proceeds will benefit Special Spaces Dubuque. It is going to be a fun filled weekend you don’t want to miss!! More details are available on their Facebook page.
AM 1490 WDBQ

Peosta Dad & Daughter Win Top Pumpkin Prize at Iowa State Fair!

The Great Pumpkin may have made a new home in Peosta, Iowa, with the recent announcement that a pumpkin grown there was named the Largest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair!. On Friday, August 12, the Iowa State Fair announced a Dubuque County family took the top prize for growing one giant gourd. Pete Caspers and daughter Alba grew a pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 1,281 pounds!
AM 1490 WDBQ

The Ringling Bros. are an Indelible Part of Iowa History

Last weekend, a friend and I spent some time taking a guided tour on the Mississippi River. Maiden Voyage Boat Tours in Marquette, IA offered a lot of wisdom and rich local history. One of the most interesting takeaways was that a group of siblings who revolutionized circuses around the world got their start in Iowa: those men were the Ringling Brothers.
AM 1490 WDBQ

Free Movie Night at the Carnegie-Stout Library

I'll be the first to admit, that I don't go to many movies. I used to when I was younger, but between work, kids, and now grandkids there doesn't seem to be enough time for movies. I'll still watch a flick or two from the comfort of my couch but haven't been inside a movie theatre in a while.
AM 1490 WDBQ

Century Old Dubuque Company Continues US Expansion

It’s always cool to watch a local company succeed, especially one that’s roots span back 100 years. This is the case for a lumberyard whose roots have been in Northeast Iowa since the United States President was Theodore Roosevelt in 1904. Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., headquartered in...
AM 1490 WDBQ

DBQ & Galena Farmer’s Markets Deliver Lots of Fresh Fun [VIDEO]

Growing up in Iowa, Saturday mornings were always enjoyable at Dubuque's Farmer's Market. Mom would offer a choice to go along or stay home. I would likely have just finished delivering the neighborhood newspapers, so naturally, I'd typically stay home for it was prime time for the sports page or cartoon-watching. I had my priorities.
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa.

