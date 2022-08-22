Read full article on original website
Two Tall Ships Already in Port – Parade of Sail on Thursday
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Two of the ships visiting for the Tall Ships Erie 2022 festival arrived in port on Wednesday. The Appledore IV and the Pride of Baltimore II docked at Dobbins Landing along with the Lettie G. Howard for a VIP welcome party, sunset sails and a charter trip all in advance of the festival.
Tall Ships Erie 2022 is Just Days Away
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Erie’s Tall Ships Festival will be making its return to Erie’s bayfront in just a few days, and will kick off with the Parade of Sail. When those ships sail into Presque Isle Bay there will be some members of the Erie News Now team on board.
National Walleye Tour Kicks Off
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A nationally recognized fishing tournament kicked off Wednesday morning in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey reports from the City of Dunkirk Pier with more on the National Walleye Tour.
New Paint Recycling Program Launched In Chautauqua County
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A new program to help those in Chautauqua County properly recycle paint has been launched. The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities announced a partnership with PaintCare on Wednesday. The nonprofit program will provide sites across the county where households and businesses can...
National Comedy Center Named A “Top 25 Family Weekend Getaway”
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The National Comedy Center has been named a “Top 25 Family Weekend Getaways” by U.S. News and World Report. The National Comedy Center made the list alongside Disneyland, a performing arts venue in New York City, a cruise in Alaska, the Rocky Mountains and the San Francisco waterfront.
Dog Found Burned, Abandoned Alongside Road In Cattaraugus County
OLEAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A puppy dog found burned and abandoned alongside a rural highway in Cattaraugus County has died from his injuries. This, as investigators are now pushing to find the person responsible for this malicious act. The puppy was found concealed in a bag last...
Local Leaders Discusses Uptick In Jamestown’s Homeless Population
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – There has been a noticeable uptick in the amount of homeless people in the City of Jamestown, and local leaders are trying to figure out the right solution. There could be many reasons that someone is homeless, as of late, officials tell us...
Jamestown Educators Gear Up For The Fall School Year
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Educators in Jamestown are making final preparations for the fast approaching fall school year, and at the same time, are celebrating an important milestone of one of their elementary schools. Jamestown Public Schools are working hard to get families, new and returning, excited...
Jamestown’s Senior Home Repair Program May Need More Funding
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown’s Senior Citizen Home Improvement Incentive Program has come to a close, showing a large number of applicants, more than what anyone had anticipated. The program was aimed at helping the elderly population in Jamestown, who were eligible for home repairs. The...
Jamestown Sales Tax Revenues Down
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The second quarter of Jamestown’s finances are in, and the results do not look promising. According to the financial report brought forward by City Comptroller John Sellstrom, sales taxes are down for the second quarter compared to 2021. Although compared to previous...
Two Hurt During Amish Buggy-Vehicle Crash In Sherman
SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were hurt during an Amish buggy-vehicle crash in the Village of Sherman. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Osborn Street. Following an investigation into the accident, deputies believe that 30-year-old Naresh Kumar...
Paladino Concedes in NY-23rd Republican Primary
ERIE COUNTY, NY (WENY) – Buffalo businessman Carl Paladino has conceded in the republican primary for New York’s 23rd Congressional District. Paladino did not concede Tuesday evening after results came in with Nick Langworthy in the lead, citing “statistical irregularities” in a number of counties. Wednesday afternoon, he thanked his supporters and said it’s time for what comes next.
Langworthy Declares Victory In Neck-And-Neck GOP Primary Race For Congress
CLARENCE, NY (WNY News Now) – Nick Langworthy declared victory in his bid for the Republican Party’s nomination for Congress, in what was a tight primary race to make the general election ballot this fall. The New York State Republican Party Chairman made the announcement just before midnight...
Couple Accused Of Stealing Farm Tractor In Cattaraugus County
PORTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An couple is accused of stealing a farm tractor in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 60-year-old Ray Adams and 62-year-old Kinley Frazier on Wednesday. The two were charged with grand larceny after they allegedly stole a...
Jamestown Man Jailed Following Stabbing At Mayville Library
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 20-year-old Jamestown man is behind bars following a stabbing at the Mayville Library. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office accused Xavier Guadarrama of assaulting a library employee with a knife around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Guadarrama allegedly fled the scene just before...
Wanted Man Arrested Following Foot Pursuit In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Jamestown man is accused of leading officers on a foot pursuit on the city’s westside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department conducted a traffic stop on 41-year-old Justin Meacham’s vehicle in the area of Geneva Street and Livingston Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Bemus Point Resident Accused Of Sending Obscene Images To A Minor
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Bemus Point resident is accused of sending obscene images to a minor on social media. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced results of a month’s long investigation into the matter on Wednesday. Between July and August, it is alleged that...
Jamestown Police Recover Loaded Shotgun Within Young Child’s Reach
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 52-year-old is facing child endangerment charges after police in Jamestown allegedly recovered a loaded shotgun within reach of a three-year-old. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to an east side address on Monday morning for a reported drug overdose. While on...
Drugs, Weapons Recovered In Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men, and two juveniles, are facing several charges following a drug raid in the City of Jamestown this week. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 27 Stowe Street on Monday afternoon. Inside the house, agents...
