Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
How one FoCo office is building business and hitting the big screen - at the same timeBen LacinaForsyth County, GA
6 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Related
artsatl.org
Dig Raymond Carr’s Ninja Puppet style at Center for Puppetry’s screening, exhibit
In the early 2000s, when puppeteer and filmmaker Raymond Carr was starting out as a Center for Puppetry Arts volunteer, one of his duties was to walk through the museum after hours to shut everything down. As he strolled through the building among the shadowy figures, their painted faces frozen and staring, he’d turn off the lights, marveling at how creepy and cool everything looked in the dark. He also felt a ripple of excitement and hope, knowing that puppetry was the career he wanted to pursue — if only he could figure out how to get there.
artsatl.org
Soul Food Cypher builds community through the art of “freestyle” improv rap
It might be 95 degrees on this sultry summer evening in the Adair Park neighborhood of Atlanta, but here in the CreateATL outdoor space, much of the heat the crowd is feeling comes from the rapid-fire lyrical craftsmanship that ricochets from the Soul Food Cypher circle. The group of 12 or so emcees start with a warmup “open cypher,” meaning no specific constraints to letting the lyrics fly, although they do need to stick to 16-bar increments set to music played by a nearby DJ.
artsatl.org
What to see, do and hear: Positive rap, topical Shakespeare, Black art and more
The iconic feminist musician and performance artist Peaches performs Friday at the Variety Playhouse in her first tour since the pandemic. She gained stardom in 2000 with her debut album, The Teaches of Peaches, an album that Rolling Stone said was “surreally funny [and] nasty.” The eclectic Peaches has performed opera in Berlin and collaborated with Yoko Ono. Tickets start at $36.50.
artsatl.org
Review: Alchemical String Theory shows range of Atlanta’s underground music
Alchemical String Theory, described in their promotional materials as “outsider string artists from Atlanta’s improvisational underground,” convened on Sunday for an evening of avant-garde sonic experimentation. A diverse offering from the normally heavy metal and punk focused record label/management company Terminus Hate City, the event was remarkably well attended.
Comments / 0