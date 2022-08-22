In the early 2000s, when puppeteer and filmmaker Raymond Carr was starting out as a Center for Puppetry Arts volunteer, one of his duties was to walk through the museum after hours to shut everything down. As he strolled through the building among the shadowy figures, their painted faces frozen and staring, he’d turn off the lights, marveling at how creepy and cool everything looked in the dark. He also felt a ripple of excitement and hope, knowing that puppetry was the career he wanted to pursue — if only he could figure out how to get there.

