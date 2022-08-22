ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown Women Continuing Career on the Cheerleading Squad for the Philadelphia Eagles

By John Fey
 3 days ago
Image via Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles’ cheerleading squad continue to feature a woman from Newtown as the upcoming season begins. Ella Castronuovo wrote about the Bucks County native for the Bucks County Courier Times.

Emily Rae Aita, a four-year veteran of the team’s cheerleading squad, will raise the spirits of Eagles fans across the Philadelphia area as she continues to cheerlead in the upcoming season.

Aita got her start learning dance at Debra Sparks Dance Works in Newtown when she was 3 years old. A lifelong Eagles fan, she dreamed of dancing professionally for the Philadelphia team.

“It’s an incredible team and organization to be a part of,” said Aita. “The enthusiasm and electric energy is contagious.”

Outside of her cheerleading career, Aita works as a law firm director of marketing and legal assistant for Vaughan Baio & Partners.

“We have this incredible team (and) we have teammates supporting each other all the time, so it’s great to have that work-life balance, while also pursuing something that we could only have dreamed of,” said Rita.

Read more about Aita’s new role with the famous football team at the Bucks County Courier Times.

