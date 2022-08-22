Holy Family University’s Doctor of Psychology in Counseling Psychology (Psy.D.) Program Awarded Accreditation

Image via Holy Family University

The local university's Doctor of Psychology program was award accreditation of contingency.

The Doctor of Psychology in Counseling Psychology (Psy.D.) degree program at Holy Family University’s School of Arts & Sciences has been awarded accreditation on contingency by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA), with the accreditation effective as of March 18.

The University’s Psy.D. program will have until May 1, 2025, to provide outcome data for students in the program and program graduates, upon which the program will be reviewed for full accreditation status.

At Holy Family’s 2022 Commencement, the University’s first graduating cohort of four Psy.D. students was awarded their degrees. The program is currently accepting applicants for Fall 2022 and is based at the University’s Newtown campus

“The Holy Family University community is honored that our Doctor of Psychology in Counseling Psychology degree program has received accreditation on contingency by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association,” said Anne Prisco, Ph.D., President of Holy Family University.

“Preparing Psy.D. students to address the mental health needs of our communities and individuals requires substantial high-level education and clinical work in the field,” said Shelley Robbins, Ph.D., Dean of the School of Arts & Sciences.

“While working with the Commission on Accreditation through the accreditation process, we were pleased to share what the students of our Psy.D. program learn in our classroom and their accomplishments while engaged in the program,” said Diane Menago, Psy.D., Associate Professor and Program and Clinical Training Director of the Psy.D. program.