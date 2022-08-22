ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University, FL

Holy Family University’s Doctor of Psychology in Counseling Psychology (Psy.D.) Program Awarded Accreditation

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tVBH7_0hQmh6JK00
Image via Holy Family University

The local university's Doctor of Psychology program was award accreditation of contingency.

The Doctor of Psychology in Counseling Psychology (Psy.D.) degree program at Holy Family University’s School of Arts & Sciences has been awarded accreditation on contingency by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA), with the accreditation effective as of March 18.

The University’s Psy.D. program will have until May 1, 2025, to provide outcome data for students in the program and program graduates, upon which the program will be reviewed for full accreditation status.

At Holy Family’s 2022 Commencement, the University’s first graduating cohort of four Psy.D. students was awarded their degrees. The program is currently accepting applicants for Fall 2022 and is based at the University’s Newtown campus

“The Holy Family University community is honored that our Doctor of Psychology in Counseling Psychology degree program has received accreditation on contingency by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association,” said Anne Prisco, Ph.D., President of Holy Family University.

“Preparing Psy.D. students to address the mental health needs of our communities and individuals requires substantial high-level education and clinical work in the field,” said Shelley Robbins, Ph.D., Dean of the School of Arts & Sciences.

“While working with the Commission on Accreditation through the accreditation process, we were pleased to share what the students of our Psy.D. program learn in our classroom and their accomplishments while engaged in the program,” said Diane Menago, Psy.D., Associate Professor and Program and Clinical Training Director of the Psy.D. program.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Delaware Valley University To Host “Shark Tank”-Style Competition, Looking for Applicants

In collaboration with the Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce, Delaware Valley University will be hosting their third annual Spark Bowl in November. Spark Bowl is a competition set up in the tradition of the popular show “Shark Tank”. Entrepreneurs, innovative businesses and nonprofit organizations will be called to address social, consumer and business-oriented challenges in and around the Bucks County area, using problem-solving ideas to boost economic growth through the county.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
University, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Newtown, PA
University, FL
Education
BUCKSCO.Today

Newtown Residents Submit Bids For Painting As Part of Fundraiser for Ukrainian Refugee Students

The art was sold in an effort to help refugee students from Ukraine.Image via Jeff Werner, Newtown, PA Patch. “Sunflowers for Ukraine,” an original art piece made by Council Rock students as a fundraiser for 25 refugee schoolchildren who are currently living and attending classes in the district, has found its new home in Newtown. Jeff Werner wrote about the recent art sale for the for the Newtown, PAPatch.
NEWTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Of Psychology#School Psychology#Clinical Psychology#College#Holy Family#University S Newtown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy