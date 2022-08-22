The City of Atlanta has quietly delayed enforcement of its new short-term rentals regulation for a third time following a lawsuit threat from an industry group. Enforcement is now scheduled to begin Dec. 5, according to the Department of City Planning, which appears to have announced the change only in a small update to the registration website. The regulation, which requires registration and licensing, took effect March 1 and enforcement was supposed to begin April 1. But the City then repeatedly announced further enforcement delays: first to June 1, then Sept. 6.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO