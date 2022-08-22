Read full article on original website
saportareport.com
FTA administrator touts $19.3 million grant to MARTA for electric buses
Riding an all-electric bus, MARTA leaders on Tuesday celebrated receiving a recent grant of $19.3 million from the Federal Transit Administration to purchase a total of 25 electric buses and install the charging infrastructure. Nuria Fernandez, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) administrator, was on hand to formally announce the grant...
tornadopix.com
Atlanta apartment building sets new record amid signs of slowdown
Headwinds for commercial real estate are growing, from recent interest rate hikes to slowing rental growth and worries about an economic recession. Just don’t tell that to apartment builders in Atlanta. Construction cranes still dot the skyline of Metro Atlanta as apartment buildings continue to rip. Developers are currently...
saportareport.com
Atlanta’s short-term rental regulation enforcement delayed a third time after lawsuit threat
The City of Atlanta has quietly delayed enforcement of its new short-term rentals regulation for a third time following a lawsuit threat from an industry group. Enforcement is now scheduled to begin Dec. 5, according to the Department of City Planning, which appears to have announced the change only in a small update to the registration website. The regulation, which requires registration and licensing, took effect March 1 and enforcement was supposed to begin April 1. But the City then repeatedly announced further enforcement delays: first to June 1, then Sept. 6.
cooperatornews.com
Atlanta Condo Manager Killed by ‘Disgruntled’ Resident
The job of managing a multifamily property is hectic, and often stressful - but it’s rarely (and blessedly) ever deadly. A tragic exception to that unfolded on August 22 in Atlanta, Georgia, when according to local news outlets a local condo manager and an accounting firm employee were shot and killed by a disgruntled condo resident and former employee of the firm. A building engineer was also shot, and remains hospitalized at the time of this writing.
nypressnews.com
DeKalb County officials to give away 5,000 boxes of food
DECATUR, Ga. (WUPA) — DeKalb County government officials are partnering with local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 boxes of Georgia-grown food on Saturday, August 27. The food will include fruits, vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquaters. According to county officials, residents will receive about $45 worth of food on...
saportareport.com
The Ironic Case of Student Luxury Apartments
Student luxury apartments. The phrase itself almost sounds oxymoronic. Luxury apartments for a group of people who have traditionally been known to not have money — the phrase ‘broke college student’ didn’t appear out of thin air — Doesn’t make much sense. Constructing apartments in a luxury bracket for students who are paying tens of thousands of dollars (or rather, becoming indebted) annually to their schools seems like one of the worst business decisions possible to make.
multihousingnews.com
Northland Buys Atlanta Senior Living
The firm plans to invest an additional $3 million in the property. Northland Investment Corp. has acquired Emblem Alpharetta, a 210-unit senior housing community located at 1000 Fanfare Way, in Alpharetta, Ga. The firm plans to invest an additional $3 million in the property, which sold for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is subject to a $30 million loan, according to Yardi Matrix data.
cpapracticeadvisor.com
Former BDO USA Employee Charged in Shooting Deaths of Ex-Supervisor, Property Manager in Atlanta
A magistrate judge denied bond today for 34-year-old Raissa Kengne, an ex-IT audit manager at public accounting firm BDO USA in Atlanta who is accused of murdering her former BDO supervisor and the property manager of the condominium building where she resided during an attack yesterday afternoon in the city’s Midtown area.
saportareport.com
Sweet Auburn developers draw support with pledge to save historic office building; plan may include other structures
A giant mixed-use project in Sweet Auburn is drawing new support after the developers abruptly switched plans to save rather than demolish the historic office building at 229 Auburn Ave. Preservationists say it’s all the more important because it’s just the first phase of a plan involving other historic structures, including the Butler Street YMCA.
This DeKalb County city just decriminalized marijuana | What it means
STONECREST, Ga. — Marijuana is now decriminalized in the city of Stonecrest after a new rule surrounding the drug was passed with a unanimous vote Monday. So, this means it's completely legal? Not quite. Essentially, anyone caught with an ounce or less of marijuana in the city will only...
Accused Midtown shooter had sued victims, was considered ‘irrational’ by condo management company
The woman accused in the Midtown shootings on Aug. 22 that left two people dead and one person seriously injured targeted her victims, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Police have not given a motive for why Raissa Kengne, 34, allegedly decided to shoot several people Monday afternoon. But the victims are tied to a […] The post Accused Midtown shooter had sued victims, was considered ‘irrational’ by condo management company appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Talking With Tami
HGTV Stars Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Receive Proclamations From The City Of Atlanta
Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall presented two proclamations to HGTV’s stars, Egypt Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson, in honor of their philanthropic and career achievements. The outdoor ceremony was held in West Midtown Atlanta at the all-new Black-owned IWI Fresh Farm Spa. Fulton County, the largest county in Georgia, officially named, Tuesday, August 23rd annually, after the co-hosts of HGTV’s “Married To Real Estate.” The couple had two of their three daughters, 10-year-old Kendall and three-year-old Harper, with them to witness the recognition their parents were receiving for years of hard work. See more inside….
Atlas Obscura
Atlanta's One-Person Jail Cell
In Victorian-era Atlanta, Georgia, police dealt with their troublemakers one prisoner at a time. Tucked away in Delta Park, in the Inman Park neighborhood of Atlanta, is the city’s last one-person jail cell. The structure itself looks like an old phone booth. It’s shaped like a small gazebo, with a glass window on top of the structure and a giant padlock in front. The jail was just large enough to hold one person standing up.
fox35orlando.com
Georgia man wiped out $48M in student loans with disabled veterans scam, officials say
LITHONIA, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend years in prison for a fraud scheme that wiped out around $48 million in federal student loans for hundreds of borrowers that he claimed were disabled military veterans, officials say. Officials say 41-year-old De'reek Banks of Lithonia, Georgia operated a business that...
freightwaves.com
Five-way venture, including Uber Freight, looks to pay drivers in two hours
ATLANTA — A joint initiative among five separate companies, including Uber Freight, to pay drivers as fast as two hours after receiving documentation is several months old, but some of its participants laid out the specifics to an audience of fintech professionals at a key conference. What Uber Freight...
fox5atlanta.com
Deadline fast approaching for Black women's financial aid program
ATLANTA - Time is running out for Black women in College Park to apply to a new financial assistance program that could give each of them more than $20,000-- no questions asked. It's a new expansion of the largest guaranteed income program in the southeast called "The Gro Fund," but...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Fulton response to Brian Kemp attorney arguments | Motion to quash subpoena
Fulton response to Brian Kemp attorney arguments | Motion to quash subpoena. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A Fulton County judge is hearing a motion...
saportareport.com
A New Opportunity to Move Atlanta’s Parks Forward
We know that parks bring people together; they’re where we gather with family, friends, and neighbors to play, explore, and relax. Park Pride’s vision is an Atlanta where every neighborhood has access to a great park because every community deserves to enjoy the health and wellness benefits that a quality, well-maintained park provides.
‘She was calm.’ Taxi driver describes suspected Midtown shooter after driving her to airport
ATLANTA — Taxi cab driver Giles Patrick Manido says he never thought he would be part of a breaking news story, but when he picked up a woman on Monday afternoon, that’s exactly where he found himself. He said Monday afternoon that he thought it was a normal...
CBS 46
Peachtree City councilwoman under fire for allegations of abuse of power
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Peachtree City councilwoman is under allegations of abusing her power and trying to use her position for personal benefit. Public records reveal Councilwoman Gretchen Caola and her husband, Joe, have asked city workers to add speed bumps to the paths near their home, and tried to have a popular public path removed.
