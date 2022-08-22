Read full article on original website
Related
Caregiver shortage extends wait for Georgians needing help with intellectually disabled
Celeste Chippero moved from Michigan to Georgia feeling confident she would find support services for her son Peter, who has cerebral palsy. Instead, her now 32-year-old son has spent the last five years on a waiting list for services through a Medicaid program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, which now includes more than […] The post Caregiver shortage extends wait for Georgians needing help with intellectually disabled appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
thecentersquare.com
Georgia's Kemp appropriates another $37.4 million in federal COVID relief funds
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is continuing to give away federal money. This week, the governor announced the award of more than $37.4 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds to community and public organizations across The Peach State. State officials say the latest allocation...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man wiped out $48M in student loans with disabled veterans scam, officials say
LITHONIA, Ga. - A Georgia man will spend years in prison for a fraud scheme that wiped out around $48 million in federal student loans for hundreds of borrowers that he claimed were disabled military veterans, officials say. Officials say 41-year-old De'reek Banks of Lithonia, Georgia operated a business that...
Georgia is the last state to take the hassle out of food benefits for millions of women and children
Julia Adele Callahan gets ready to sort through her paper WIC vouchers at the checkout line at a grocery store in Macon, Georgia, on August 17, 2022. A 2021 nationwide study in the Journal of the American Medical Association saw WIC participation increase 8% over three years in places that implemented electronic benefits.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New U.S. citizens could play big role in Georgia's elections
Recently naturalized U.S. citizens could play an outsized role in Georgia’s upcoming midterm elections. A report released Tuesday ranks the state first in the nation as far as the potential electoral impact of newly naturalized citizens. There are more than 96,000 of them, a number greater than the margins...
97,000 people have become US citizens in Georgia since 2016. Now they can all vote | Analysis
ATLANTA — Georgia's newest citizens can have a huge impact on how to shape the state, a new report shows. The National Partnership for New Americans (NPNA) released a report Tuesday revealing Georgia is now home to nearly 97,000 naturalized citizens since 2016, many of who say they are ready to vote this year.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Department of Ed Launches Employee Assistance Program for All Public-School Teachers and Staff
The Georgia Department of Education is launching a statewide Employee Assistance Program for all full-time public-school teachers and staff in the state, along with Pre-K teachers. Georgia’s Public Education Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is a partnership between Kepro and GaDOE, and will be provided at no cost to districts, schools,...
wuga.org
Morning headlines: Kemp earmarks $125 million for school health centers
Georgia’s governor is designating $125 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to expand school-based health centers. Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Tuesday. It’s the latest move by Kemp to spend federal money as he runs for reelection against Democrat Stacey Abrams. The state Department of Education will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
Biden student loan forgiveness plan: relief or burden? SC, Ga. politicians weigh in
(WTGS/WPDE) — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday his plan to provide $10,000 in student loan cancellation and up to $10,000 more for Pell Grant recipients. The announcement was met with a mixture of criticism from his opponents and exaltation from his supporters. Several politicians across Georgia and South Carolina...
CBS 46
Atlanta nonprofit executive director calls food insecurity ‘a crisis situation’ in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The executive director of a local non-profit is calling food insecurity a crisis situation in Georgia. Open Hand Atlanta Executive Director Matthew Pieper tells CBS46 that many of the people hit the hardest by pandemic aftershocks and inflation, are senior citizens. ”When you talk about seniors,...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
Political Rewind: Abortion, inflation, COVID and decriminalizing marijuana: Georgia mayors weigh in
Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham, @DeanaIngraham, East Point. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 1. Mayors talk about using funds from the American Rescue plan in the wake of COVID. Mayor Julie Smith encourages more people to get vaccinated. In Tift County more than 50% of residents have at least...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
Millions coming to Georgia to curb pandemic learning gap
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced more than $37 million in funding for programs to close the pandemic learning gap. Last year, we saw the first wave of funding at just over $47 million. The money goes to YMCAs, Boys and Girls Clubs, and school districts across the state.
MedicalXpress
Georgians in 71 counties lack methadone clinic access within 15-minute drive
The gold standard of opioid addiction treatments, methadone is a lifeline for millions of people addicted to narcotics like heroin, oxycodone and fentanyl. But for many Georgians, accessing medication-assisted treatment is next to impossible. New research from the University of Georgia found four of the five Georgia counties with the...
‘He’s going to help save lives’: Family of Izzy Scott pushing for new laws
The 4-year-old drowned earlier this summer during a private swim lesson in Burke County.
Georgia Voters: You can request an absentee ballot for the November election starting today
Georgia voters choosing to vote by mail for the November election may now submit applications for absentee ballots online, by email, mail, fax, or in person up until October 28th. In order to avoid any potential delays, the secretary of state’s office is reminding voters to submit their requests for...
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy
A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly Black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an air quality permit...
'Lunch debt' in Georgia returns after the end of free lunch for all
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Alessandra Ferarra-Miller about school lunch debt in Georgia. Federal funding helped schools provide free lunch to all students regardless of income for most of the pandemic, but now that Congress has let that funding expire, students once again have to apply for free or reduced price lunch. That change has some worried about whether kids in Georgia schools are getting enough to eat, or whether schools will once again start putting families in debt over their daily school meals. GPB's Peter Biello spoke about this with Alessandra Ferrara-Miller, founder of All For Lunch, a nonprofit dedicated to wiping out lunch debt.
WRDW-TV
Inappropriate teacher conduct in Georgia: What’s the policy?
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing coverage of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a teacher. Columbia County schools say Evans Middle School teacher Herndon Burns was “relieved of his duties after an inappropriate conversation with a former student.”. We’re learning that the student was 13...
WCTV
Uptick of fentanyl overdoses reported in South Georgia
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers of Fentanyl overdoses. According to the Department of Public Health for Southwest Georgia, out of their 13 county district, Tift county has some of the highest numbers of fentanyl overdoses in the area. Herby Benson, Tift County State...
Comments / 3