Georgia State

Georgia Recorder

Caregiver shortage extends wait for Georgians needing help with intellectually disabled

Celeste Chippero moved from Michigan to Georgia feeling confident she would find support services for her son Peter, who has cerebral palsy. Instead, her now 32-year-old son has spent the last five years on a waiting list for services through a Medicaid program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, which now includes more than […] The post Caregiver shortage extends wait for Georgians needing help with intellectually disabled appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
wuga.org

Morning headlines: Kemp earmarks $125 million for school health centers

Georgia’s governor is designating $125 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to expand school-based health centers. Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Tuesday. It’s the latest move by Kemp to spend federal money as he runs for reelection against Democrat Stacey Abrams. The state Department of Education will...
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Abortion, inflation, COVID and decriminalizing marijuana: Georgia mayors weigh in

Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham, @DeanaIngraham, East Point. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 1. Mayors talk about using funds from the American Rescue plan in the wake of COVID. Mayor Julie Smith encourages more people to get vaccinated. In Tift County more than 50% of residents have at least...
WRDW-TV

Millions coming to Georgia to curb pandemic learning gap

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced more than $37 million in funding for programs to close the pandemic learning gap. Last year, we saw the first wave of funding at just over $47 million. The money goes to YMCAs, Boys and Girls Clubs, and school districts across the state.
MedicalXpress

Georgians in 71 counties lack methadone clinic access within 15-minute drive

The gold standard of opioid addiction treatments, methadone is a lifeline for millions of people addicted to narcotics like heroin, oxycodone and fentanyl. But for many Georgians, accessing medication-assisted treatment is next to impossible. New research from the University of Georgia found four of the five Georgia counties with the...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

'Lunch debt' in Georgia returns after the end of free lunch for all

LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Alessandra Ferarra-Miller about school lunch debt in Georgia. Federal funding helped schools provide free lunch to all students regardless of income for most of the pandemic, but now that Congress has let that funding expire, students once again have to apply for free or reduced price lunch. That change has some worried about whether kids in Georgia schools are getting enough to eat, or whether schools will once again start putting families in debt over their daily school meals. GPB's Peter Biello spoke about this with Alessandra Ferrara-Miller, founder of All For Lunch, a nonprofit dedicated to wiping out lunch debt.
WRDW-TV

Inappropriate teacher conduct in Georgia: What’s the policy?

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing coverage of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a teacher. Columbia County schools say Evans Middle School teacher Herndon Burns was “relieved of his duties after an inappropriate conversation with a former student.”. We’re learning that the student was 13...
WCTV

Uptick of fentanyl overdoses reported in South Georgia

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers of Fentanyl overdoses. According to the Department of Public Health for Southwest Georgia, out of their 13 county district, Tift county has some of the highest numbers of fentanyl overdoses in the area. Herby Benson, Tift County State...
TIFT COUNTY, GA

