The pioneering Sangiacomo family, leaders in sustainable grape growing in Sonoma County, are honored to celebrate 95 years of farming and stewardship in Sonoma. The Sangiacomo family’s roots in Sonoma County began on August 30, 1927, when founder Vittorio Sangiacomo signed the deed to the 55-acre Eden Dale ranch, at the southern end of the Sonoma Valley in what is now the Carneros appellation. The historic agricultural property, dating back to the mid-1800s, was at the time an award-winning fruit tree farm, planted to apples, pears, peaches, prunes and cherries. Though Vittorio and family first found success focusing on the cultivation of pear trees, the Sangiacomos shifted their agricultural focus when they planted their first Sonoma vineyard, Green Acres, in 1969. For the past 53 years, the family has continued their farming heritage by growing premium cool-climate wine grapes from their 1,600 acres of certified sustainable estate vineyards in Carneros, the Petaluma Gap, and Sonoma Coast. Along with launching their namesake wine brand in 2016, they are proud to continue to work with over 70 wineries, many with long-lasting relationships spanning decades.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO