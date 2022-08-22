Read full article on original website
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Wine group for Sonoma County’s Dry Creek Valley hires ops exec
Lauren Fremont will be the new director of operations for Winegrowers of Dry Creek Valley based in Healdsburg. The association represents more than 60 wineries and 150 growers, of which more than 95% are small, family-owned operations, its announcement stated. “On behalf of the entire board of directors, we’re absolutely...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Avian flu outbreak in Sonoma, Solano, Mendocino counties worries poultry industry
A drought may be contributing to a growing number of avian flu cases in the North Bay, raising concerns among state officials, county agriculture commissioners and farmers. Fourteen cases within area wild bird populations have been recorded in so far. The cases are concentrated in Sonoma, Solano and Mendocino counties, with no known cases in Marin and Napa counties.
Check out the scavenger hunt taking Sonoma County by storm
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Anthony Ramirez, creator of @PlantNseek, appeared on KRON4 News on Thursday to talk about his burgeoning plant scavenger hunt. Ramirez, who works in retail, started the scavenger hunt in May. He’d bought too many plants and seedlings for something he’d been working on in his garden and started leaving them around […]
californiaagnet.com
Third Generation Family-Owned Sangiacomo Vineyards Celebrates 95 Years in Sonoma County
The pioneering Sangiacomo family, leaders in sustainable grape growing in Sonoma County, are honored to celebrate 95 years of farming and stewardship in Sonoma. The Sangiacomo family’s roots in Sonoma County began on August 30, 1927, when founder Vittorio Sangiacomo signed the deed to the 55-acre Eden Dale ranch, at the southern end of the Sonoma Valley in what is now the Carneros appellation. The historic agricultural property, dating back to the mid-1800s, was at the time an award-winning fruit tree farm, planted to apples, pears, peaches, prunes and cherries. Though Vittorio and family first found success focusing on the cultivation of pear trees, the Sangiacomos shifted their agricultural focus when they planted their first Sonoma vineyard, Green Acres, in 1969. For the past 53 years, the family has continued their farming heritage by growing premium cool-climate wine grapes from their 1,600 acres of certified sustainable estate vineyards in Carneros, the Petaluma Gap, and Sonoma Coast. Along with launching their namesake wine brand in 2016, they are proud to continue to work with over 70 wineries, many with long-lasting relationships spanning decades.
sonomasun.com
the girl, fig and a $50k donation
In celebration of its 25th anniversary this month, the girl & the fig has donated $50,000 to enhance children’s culinary programming at Sonoma Community Center. The Center’s Community Kitchen uses hands-on culinary instruction to share the cuisine and from around the world. The donation will allow the Center’s...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa tech-driven wine club’s sales pass 700,000 cases
Philip James, a computational chemist by training, and Erik Steigler in 2015 started Penrose Hill Ltd., which operates the third-party subscription wine club now called Firstleaf. The venture’s business model is to tailor recommendations for shipments based on member taste preferences, ratings of previously tried wines, budget and schedule for...
sonomacountygazette.com
Freestone’s Enduring Comforts to close shop
Twenty-two years ago a Freestone burger joint turned into an antique shop. “It was a vision,” said co-owner Thea Doty. “I was a single mother who married a starving artist. He knew how to make things beautiful and I was in sales.”. That was the beginning of Enduring...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Acquisition fuels growth of Santa Rosa manufacturer Pacific Shoring Products
The acquisition of a Texas manufacturer and increased regulatory scrutiny of construction-site injuries are contributing to the latest round of rapid growth for Santa Rosa-based Pacific Shoring Products. The company makes systems that contractors use to protect workers from being crushed or buried from soil collapse during trenching and excavation...
ksro.com
Project Homekey Funding Approved for Two Sites in Santa Rosa and One in Guerneville
Project Homekey funding has been approved for two housing units in Santa Rosa. The state has approved $24.6-million for the Caritas Center and St. Vincent de Paul Commons, which will help provide 90 new housing units and comprehensive support services, such as job training and mental health support. The Caritas Center by Catholic Charities is already being built in downtown Santa Rosa and is part of the larger Caritas Village project, which features two phases of affordable housing development with Burbank Housing. Meanwhile, the St. Vincent de Paul Commons at the former Gold Coin Motel will begin renovation once the Homekey funding is received.
‘It just irritates me’: The Siren Canteen, a shuttered Bay Area gem in Stinson Beach, fends off invaders from Instagram
"It's not an 'abandoned cafe' - it's my baby. And it's coming back."
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows San Rafael officer dropping off homeless man in San Francisco
A San Francisco resident who recorded the video says the officer drove off after unloading the man and his belongings. Neighbors say the man was causing trouble- as he seemed to be lighting something on fire, throwing rocks and undressing in a driveway.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sea level rise threatens Highway 37; leaders prepare billion dollar plan to stop it
Highway 37 serves as a key artery of Bay Area traffic from Marin County to Vallejo, but its low-lying place in former wetlands makes it susceptible to flooding and sea level rise over coming decades. Leaders in transportation will need to address two issues at once to ensure the long-term...
Food vendor for San Rafael school district temporarily shuts down, leaving kids in a lurch
SAN RAFAEL -- A food vendor that provides lunches for a number of school districts in the Bay Area and Central announced it's shutting down this week because it cannot keep up with demands.Officials from the Miller Creek School district in San Rafael told families Wednesday that it received a notice from LunchMaster the day before saying the food vendor will be temporarily suspending all breakfast and lunch orders until Tuesday, Sept. 6."LunchMaster provides food service to a number of other districts in the county and region and due to the increase in demand, they are experiencing supply shortfalls, production...
US: San Rafael man threatens murder-suicide at Yosemite
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Rafael man is facing a charge of domestic violence in federal court after he threatened a murder-suicide during a physical confrontation with his wife, prosecutors say. Stefan Niels Weiste Kirkeby, 59, was indicted Aug. 18 in the special territorial and maritime jurisdiction of the United States after a National Park Service investigation. […]
Nurses picket over payroll at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Hundreds of nurses say they are missing thousands of dollars from their paychecks dating back to July, and some say they have even missed an entire paycheck. This morning at 7 a.m., nurses will be picketing in front of Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. This is a picket — not a […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Alaska Airlines to introduce Boeing 737s in service to Sonoma County Airport
Alaska Airlines will soon introduce a Boeing 737 to its lineup of planes flying to the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. Starting on Oct. 6, the airline will fly a Boeing 737 daily between the Santa Rosa-based airport and Seattle, the hub for Alaska’s fleet. The plane will replace...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County security software firm Blokworx learns to manage growth for scale
Marin County managed computer security firm Blokworx has been seen a boost in business in the past few years after high-profile cyberattacks and data breaches. And that was made more critical in the pandemic with the rapid shift to remote work — with employees connecting to networks and home or elsewhere with unknown security settings — and continuing on with emerging hybrid in-office and off-site schedules.
sonomamag.com
New Gyro and Souvlaki Restaurant Opens in Santa Rosa
I won’t lie. I nearly crashed my car scarfing down garlic fries from the newly opened gyro and souvlaki restaurant at Coddingtown. The San Jose-based chain founded by three cousins (all named Nick) has nailed fast-casual Greek eats using all the garlic. That’s a good thing — unless you’re a vampire.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Santa Rosa's Summit State Bank selects Montgomery Village branch manager
Megan Silvestrito has been promoted by Santa Rosa-based Summit State Bank to branch manager of the Montgomery Village Shopping Center branch in that city. “Megan has played a vital role in supporting our branch system,” most recently as utility branch manager, said Brian Reed, president and CEO of the Sonoma County bank, in the announcement. “The branches have navigated through some challenging times over the past few years, and we are fortunate to have Megan on our team.
sonomacountygazette.com
“Time has come today”
Sonoma County is definitely undergoing a transition – or maybe it has already gone – leaving behind its “back to the land” grassroots inventiveness of a small farming community into, well, an industry or conglomerate of industries. Wine, tourism, and real estate have all played their role in transforming a backwater into a world class hospitality location and leaving much of the lower income people behind.
