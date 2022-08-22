Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just nine days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first half of their $1,682 payments in just nine days. A 2022 schedule of Social Security payments published by the Social Security Administration shows that SSI recipients are to receive their benefits on Sept. 1. The second payment of $841 will be given out on Sept. 30.
Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage
Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) will use Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Starlink satellites to provide mobile users with network access in parts of the United States, the companies announced on Thursday, outlining plans to connect users' mobile phones directly to satellites in orbit.
