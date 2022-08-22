ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

ClutchPoints

Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1

The Panthers were dealt a massive blow last week when rookie quarterback Matt Corral suffered a season-ending Lisfranc tear to his foot in Carolina’s 20-10 loss to the New England Patriots. The injury to the Ole Miss product was so severe that Corral underwent surgery on Tuesday to fix the Lisfranc tear, according to NFL […] The post Panthers rookie gets major injury update amid Baker Mayfield’s ascension to QB1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on 'hot seat' amid Deshaun Watson suspension?

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has endured quite a roller-coaster ride filled with ups and downs since he earned Coach of the Year honors for the 2020 season, his first in charge with the organization. Then-Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield experienced a serious injury to his non-throwing shoulder in Week...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns HC Has No Desire To Talk About Baker Mayfield

Just two seasons ago, quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski helped the Cleveland Browns reach the playoffs. It was a monumental feat because they hadn’t been to the postseason since 2002. While working together, they also helped the Browns score a road playoff victory over the Pittsburgh...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Baker Mayfield and the Panthers will be an entertaining ride

Yes, we knew this was probably coming, because the Carolina Panthers didn't go and get Baker Mayfield with the idea of having him serve as their backup quarterback. But that doesn’t matter. Neither does it matter that the guy Mayfield beat out for the starting job, Sam Darnold, had...
CHARLOTTE, NC

