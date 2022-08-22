Read full article on original website
Advocates Question New South Dakota Poll Showing Marijuana Legalization Measure Trailing Despite Success Of 2020 Ballot Initiative
South Dakota voters approved marijuana legalization at the ballot in 2020—and they’ll have another chance to do so this November after that earlier initiative was invalidated in court. But a new poll signals that public opinion has potentially shifted on the issue, with a majority of respondents opposed to the reform.
Nebraska Officials Will Take A Second Look At Signatures For Rejected Medical Marijuana Ballot Measures
“We believe that it’s essential that every signature from every Nebraskan be counted.”. The Nebraska secretary of state’s office has agreed to take another look at signatures submitted by a group seeking legalization of medical marijuana to determine if they should have been counted. But the office says...
Nebraska Activists Weigh Recreational Marijuana Legalization For 2024 Ballot After Medical Cannabis Campaign Setback
Nebraska lawmakers and advocates are considering new paths forward for marijuana reform—including pursuing recreational legalization on the 2024 ballot or convening a special legislative session to pass medical cannabis in the interim—after state officials announced that a medically focused reform campaign had come up short on signatures to put their measures before voters this year.
Oklahoma Officials Say Marijuana Initiative Has Enough Signatures, But It Might Miss This November’s Ballot
Oklahoma officials certified on Monday that activists have collected enough valid signatures to place a marijuana legalization initiative before voters. But the measure may not end up on this November’s ballot as planned, because there are still additional formalities the proposal needs to go through as state deadlines to print voting materials approach.
Three Out Of Four Oregon Counties Will Vote On Banning Or Postponing Psilocybin Services This November
“I want people in my community to have access to effective treatments.”. Oregonians in 57 cities and 26 of the state’s 36 counties will vote in November on banning or postponing psilocybin treatment centers in their areas. The centers were first approved by state voters in 2020 with almost...
New York Marijuana Officials Are Now Accepting Applications For The First Recreational Dispensary Licenses
People who’ve been directly impacted by the drug war in New York are now able to submit applications for the first round of retailer licenses in the state. New York regulators have been promoting the launch of the application portal for weeks, emphasizing that this represents a key step toward ensuring industry equity as the state prepares to open its adult-use market by the year’s end.
Here’s How Many Marijuana Shops New York Plans To Approve In Each Region Of The State In The First Licensing Round
With New York regulators set to begin accepting applications for the first round of adult-use marijuana retailer licenses for justice-involved people on Thursday, the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has released a regional breakdown showing how those initial dispensary approvals will be distributed in regions across the state. This is...
New York City Mayor Launches Marijuana Resource Hub To Support Industry Equity As State Prepares To Accept First Retailer Applications
With New York state regulators set to begin accepting applications for the state’s first adult-use retailer licenses this week, the mayor of New York City on Monday announced the launch of a new program to promote cannabis industry equity by supporting entrepreneurs most impacted by the drug war. People...
