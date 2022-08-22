Read full article on original website
610KONA
Watermelons Strewn All Over One Pasco Road After Crash
(Pasco, WA) -- Traffic was a sticky affair after a car slams into a truck carrying hundreds of watermelons Wednesday. This went down off Road 68 and Sandifur Parkway when police say the at-fault vehicle turned right into the path of the trailer while going through a yellow traffic light at that intersection faster than the posted speed limit. 150 watermelons were destroyed in the crash. Traffic was impacted by the damaged fruit that was spread all over the road.
Pasco man shot by unknown suspect, suffered “serious injuries”
PASCO, Wash. — Officers are following leads in hopes of identifying suspect(s) who shot and injured a 19-year-old in Pasco. They are currently asking that anyone with further details on the shooting contact them immediately. According to a social media post from the Pasco Police, officers were dispatched for...
Pasco man, Ellensburg woman hurt in crash on S.R. 17 west of Connell
CONNELL, Wash. — Two people were hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County when a vehicle crossed over the centerline of the roadway and collided with another driver, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). In a memo issued on Wednesday night, WSP investigators confirmed that the collision occurred...
KEPR
Police searching for missing woman
KENNEWICK, Wash. — UPDATE | KPD said Carely has been located and will be reunited with family. Thank you to the citizen who was observant and reported this vital information. -------------------- Kennewick Police Department is asking the community for help in locating a missing woman. Police said Carley is...
610KONA
Police Investigate Early Friday Morning Shooting in East Pasco
After shots rang out in East Pasco early Friday morning, officers found a wounded man. Pasco Police responded to an early morning shooting. Information released by the Pasco PD indicates around 12:28 AM they responded to an area near the intersection of Owen Ave. and Butte St., a location east of Highway 397 and 2 blocks or so south of Kurtzman Park.
ncwlife.com
Motorcyclist precipitates fatal accident on Highway 97
CHELAN — Police say a Richland man died after causing a Wednesday morning highway collision near the Lake Chelan Airport. The Washington State Patrol says Steven M. King, 75, was piloting a 2017 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle, heading south on Highway 97 About 9:30 a.m. King made a U-turn to head north near milepost 239, and struck a southbound Dodge Dakota driven by George A. Menard of Omak.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in collision near Chelan identified
UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — A motorcyclist killed in a collision with a pickup truck Wednesday morning near Chelan has been identified. State troopers say 75-year-old Richland resident Steven M. King was killed after being struck by a 2008 Dodge Dakota as King was attempting a U-turn on Highway 97 north of Chelan.
AOL Corp
Pasco 16-year-old crashes at 3 a.m. fleeing WSP trooper. His friends are in the hospital
Two crashes near the Tri-Cities on Monday morning have injured a motorcyclist and two teens. The first happened just before 3 a.m. when a 16-year-old Pasco teen lost control on an exit ramp while trying to outrun a Washington State Patrol trooper in a marked car with the lights and sirens activated.
Kennewick detectives need help identifying duo involved in fraud investigation
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Do you have any information about the people shown below? Kennewick police detectives would like to hear from you. According to a social media alert issued by the Kennewick Police Department, investigators haven’t been able to secure information about the man or woman shown here. These images appear to have been captured on the security camera at a business in the KPD’s jurisdiction.
nbcrightnow.com
Freight truck collides with motorcyclist on I-82
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are pending against a 31-year-old freight truck driver from Kent following a collision with a motorcycle at the I-82 and State Route 397 intersection before 9 a.m. on August 22. He was headed west on I-82, about a mile south of Kennewick, heading to exit to SR 397, according to Washington State Patrol.
nbcrightnow.com
Police need help identifying four suspects in Zillah corner store break-in
ZILLAH, Wash. - The Zillah Police Department is asking for information after the Cherry Patch was broken into and merchandise was stolen. The convenience store, located at the corner of 1st Avenue and Cheyne Road, was broken into around 12:40 a.m. on August 21. Four men are suspected of breaking...
KEPR
Detectives arrest two people suspected of murdering teen
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives have arrested two people suspected of murdering 17-year-old Ricardo Rivera in Kennewick on April 28th. KPD Detectives said they have worked closely with the Benton County Prosecutor's Office and probable cause was developed for the arrest of two of the alleged suspects in the case.
‘Came out of nowhere,’ Former employees blindsided by layoffs at Lynx Healthcare
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Thursday, August 25th, started out like any other for this Tri-Cities healthcare worker. “I went into work like normal — I get there about 7:15 to start my day,” the woman said. Then, this former Lynx Healthcare administrator found herself in a room with...
KHQ Right Now
Security photos sheds light on Wildhorse Casino robbery
Security photos shed light on what led up to the Wildhorse Casino robbery in Pendleton, Oregon. Javier Vigil, from Umatilla, is accused of trying to rob the casino, and shooting a bystander. Vigil was shot by police, but has since been released from the hospital and charged in federal court.
Priceless, Private Prosser Country Palace is Perfectly Procurable Today
If you're into living in the country, THIS Prosser Estate is the perfect place for you!. Privacy is what you'll enjoy on this 4.72-acre lot. The 2-level home is spacious with 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and LOTS of land for animals to roam. If you've ever wanted a horse...
Update | 2 Tri-City teens charged with murder after a $25 marijuana deal went wrong
An 18-year-old and his 15-year-old half-brother were arrested.
610KONA
Dog Adoptions Suspended at TC Animal Shelter after Deadly Parvo Outbreak
(Pasco, WA) -- The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter says it is suspending all dog adoptions until further notice, following an outbreak of the Parvo virus there. The City of Pasco says 1 dog has died and 9 others tested positive for the illness. The city cautions the dog that was fatally stricken came into the shelter already carrying Parvo, and they were too far gone to be saved. The shelter is still open for cat adoptions. They hope to resume dog adoptions sometime next week.
nbcrightnow.com
610KONA
2 Richland Homes Go Up in Flames Early Wednesday Morning
Two groups of residents are having to seek temporary housing after their homes were destroyed by an early Wednesday morning fire in Richland (August 24). Richland investigators seeking the cause of the blazes. Just prior to 12:30 AM Richland Fire responded to the 2300 block of Boulder Street, located near...
610KONA
Franklin CO HR Director Resigns, Cites “Toxicity,” “Bullying”
(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Human Resources Director Eric Wyant has resigned.In a blistering letter, Wyant says the decision to leave was not easy, but he cited a continuing strain of toxicity, outright hostility and bullying by elected officials. Wyant said he reached a point where he could not longer tolerate things, deciding to leave without another job lined up before he"finds himself on the wrong side of the politics in Franklin County."
