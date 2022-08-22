ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Ogden, UT

KSLTV

Man urges driver to come forward after Bluffdale hit-and-run

BLUFFDALE, Utah — A man was pleading Wednesday for a driver to come forward and confess following a hit-and-run crash in his neighborhood that left him injured. Lyman Ward, 83, said just before 8 a.m. Monday he was walking south of his home along 3200 West when a dark suburban-type SUV struck him near the entrance of a gated community close to 14500 South.
BLUFFDALE, UT
KSLTV

Hero kayaker saves children trapped inside sinking truck

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A 9-year-old boy is fighting for his life Tuesday night after nearly drowning at the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir in Summit County. A family from Davis County had parked their truck on the boat ramp when it slid into the water. KSL’s Shelby Lofton talked...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Man arrested for setting his motorhome on fire, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A 40-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly lighting his motorhome on fire Thursday morning. According to Salt Lake City police, dispatchers received a call from a woman that a man was having a “mental health crisis” near 6050 West 700 South at 11:08 a.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Teen charged with killing two students could utilize new self-defense law

Today a judge ruled the case against the accused teen gunman will move forward. But it might not ever go to trial because of a new Utah law. A new self-defense law was created last year which shifts the burden of proof to prosecutors, which makes it much harder to convict someone of a crime. In a preliminary hearing Wednesday, the boy’s defense team said they don’t dispute charges, but say they want to use the new law.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

One dead after ‘major crash’ on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — One woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Mountain View Corridor, according to officials with the Herriman Police Department. HPD Deputy Chief Cody Stromberg said officers got a 911 call reporting the auto-pedestrian crash around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. “Driver of the...
HERRIMAN, UT
KSLTV

Murray haunted house closed over code dispute

MURRAY, Utah — City officials have shut down a haunted house in Murray after they say the owner made changes that aren’t up to safety and fire codes. The owner, Timothy Riggs, said he’s a target and believes the city wants him gone for good. Dead City...
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

SLCC searching for commercial bus drivers

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Colleges are gearing up for students to head back to school. Alongside other schools and institutions across the state, Salt Lake Community College is raising their hands for help as they need bus drivers. In this case, they’re not talking about your standard yellow...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Man arrested after allegedly assaulting family member, barricading himself inside home

SALT LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted a family member and then barricaded himself inside a home in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said their investigation began at approximately 1:30 p.m. after they received information about a domestic violence assault.
KSLTV

Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina closes boat ramp

SALT LAKE CITY — As water levels at the Great Salk Lake continue to set record lows, the Great Salt Lake Park and Marina closed the boat ramp on Thursday. “You may still use the ramp but do so at your own risk,” the park said in a Facebook post. “We have still been seeing a lot of Kayaks and Paddleboarders launch using the beach or the boat ramp. The Great Salt Lake State Park including its beaches, campground, and visitors center remain open to the public.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake nears completion

SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve been to downtown Salt Lake City recently, you’ve surely seen the construction of a new hotel connected to the Salt Palace Convention Center. The Hyatt Regency is set to open soon and it could help bring more visitors and business to the state.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Help your child ease into new routines by communicating what’s to come

MURRAY, Utah – We all know change can be difficult, but it can be especially challenging for our little ones. Lisa Newman, a mother of five, is well aware of how the end of summer and beginning of fall impacts her youngest children. She said although they may not be old enough to know exactly what will change in the months ahead, they can sense something is different.
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

NASA’s Artemis rocket to take Utah satellites on moon mission

NORTH LOGAN, Utah — NASA’s most powerful rocket to date, Artemis, is sitting ready on a Florida launchpad. Blast-off is scheduled for Monday and when it speeds to the moon it will take a Cache Valley company’s technology with it. Space Dynamics Laboratory at the Utah State...
UTAH STATE

