Man urges driver to come forward after Bluffdale hit-and-run
BLUFFDALE, Utah — A man was pleading Wednesday for a driver to come forward and confess following a hit-and-run crash in his neighborhood that left him injured. Lyman Ward, 83, said just before 8 a.m. Monday he was walking south of his home along 3200 West when a dark suburban-type SUV struck him near the entrance of a gated community close to 14500 South.
Hero kayaker saves children trapped inside sinking truck
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A 9-year-old boy is fighting for his life Tuesday night after nearly drowning at the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir in Summit County. A family from Davis County had parked their truck on the boat ramp when it slid into the water. KSL’s Shelby Lofton talked...
Man arrested for setting his motorhome on fire, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A 40-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly lighting his motorhome on fire Thursday morning. According to Salt Lake City police, dispatchers received a call from a woman that a man was having a “mental health crisis” near 6050 West 700 South at 11:08 a.m.
Body camera footage reveals encounter between officers and shooting suspect
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Body camera footage shows the encounter between a shooting suspect and police, leading to an officer shooting him on Aug 7. In a press release from West Valley City police, dispatchers were called about a man shooting another man at the Carl’s Jr. parking lot at 3468 S. Redwood Road at approximately 1 p.m.
Update: Salt Lake police respond to call for barricaded person
Salt Lake City — Police took a man into custody after he barricaded himself into a home near Chadwick Street and Parkway Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police said the man surrendered. They had warned people to avoid the area due to the activity. All affected roads will be opened shortly.
Teen charged with killing two students could utilize new self-defense law
Today a judge ruled the case against the accused teen gunman will move forward. But it might not ever go to trial because of a new Utah law. A new self-defense law was created last year which shifts the burden of proof to prosecutors, which makes it much harder to convict someone of a crime. In a preliminary hearing Wednesday, the boy’s defense team said they don’t dispute charges, but say they want to use the new law.
One dead after ‘major crash’ on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — One woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Mountain View Corridor, according to officials with the Herriman Police Department. HPD Deputy Chief Cody Stromberg said officers got a 911 call reporting the auto-pedestrian crash around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. “Driver of the...
Murray haunted house closed over code dispute
MURRAY, Utah — City officials have shut down a haunted house in Murray after they say the owner made changes that aren’t up to safety and fire codes. The owner, Timothy Riggs, said he’s a target and believes the city wants him gone for good. Dead City...
SLC introduces new park ranger program for parks and public spaces
SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall introduced a new park ranger program for the city. Uniformed park rangers will now serve visitors to SLC parks and public spaces. “Park rangers are iconic additions to parks the world over and I’ve felt for a long time...
The Rise and fall of the Great Saltair: The search for Utah’s lost world class lakefront resort
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Great Salt Lake has fascinated the world for centuries. From the nomadic peoples of our pre-history living along the shoreline to the modern settlers in the Valleys of the Wasatch Front. And while the natural scope brings a lot of beauty, occasionally, something...
SLC Police identify woman involved in ‘suspicious circumstance’, confirm she’s safe
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in a “suspicious circumstance” in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received information about the incident at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday. “To help with...
SLCC searching for commercial bus drivers
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Colleges are gearing up for students to head back to school. Alongside other schools and institutions across the state, Salt Lake Community College is raising their hands for help as they need bus drivers. In this case, they’re not talking about your standard yellow...
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting family member, barricading himself inside home
SALT LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted a family member and then barricaded himself inside a home in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said their investigation began at approximately 1:30 p.m. after they received information about a domestic violence assault.
Man accused of arson for starting fire that made 14 apartments ‘uninhabitable’
LAYTON, Utah — A man is accused of arson for allegedly starting a fire that made 14 apartments “uninhabitable.”. The man was identified by a court affidavit as 41-year-old Shaun Gale. On Friday evening at 8:34 p.m. Layton Fire Department responded to a fire a an apartment complex...
15-year-old accused of fatal shootings near Hunter High to argue self-defense
SALT LAKE CITY — Attorneys for a now 15-year-old, who was charged in the shooting deaths of two other teens near Hunter High School last January, will argue self-defense during the upcoming trial. The teen suspect, who KSL TV has decided not to name at this time, appeared in...
Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina closes boat ramp
SALT LAKE CITY — As water levels at the Great Salk Lake continue to set record lows, the Great Salt Lake Park and Marina closed the boat ramp on Thursday. “You may still use the ramp but do so at your own risk,” the park said in a Facebook post. “We have still been seeing a lot of Kayaks and Paddleboarders launch using the beach or the boat ramp. The Great Salt Lake State Park including its beaches, campground, and visitors center remain open to the public.”
Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake nears completion
SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve been to downtown Salt Lake City recently, you’ve surely seen the construction of a new hotel connected to the Salt Palace Convention Center. The Hyatt Regency is set to open soon and it could help bring more visitors and business to the state.
Work Activity Center gives adults with disabilities a chance to create
In order to get good at something, you have to practice. “I started when I was a little girl,” Katelyn Pugmire said as she was putting the finishing touches on a horse painting. “I start with one line.”. The artwork Pugmire has painted through the years shows she...
Help your child ease into new routines by communicating what’s to come
MURRAY, Utah – We all know change can be difficult, but it can be especially challenging for our little ones. Lisa Newman, a mother of five, is well aware of how the end of summer and beginning of fall impacts her youngest children. She said although they may not be old enough to know exactly what will change in the months ahead, they can sense something is different.
NASA’s Artemis rocket to take Utah satellites on moon mission
NORTH LOGAN, Utah — NASA’s most powerful rocket to date, Artemis, is sitting ready on a Florida launchpad. Blast-off is scheduled for Monday and when it speeds to the moon it will take a Cache Valley company’s technology with it. Space Dynamics Laboratory at the Utah State...
