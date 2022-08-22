ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 3

State
New York State
CBS News

Record number of women are running for governor and winning their primaries

Voters in 36 states will be heading to the polls this November to elect their governors, and in a year where state leaders have been in the spotlight as they address some of the most pressing issues — COVID-19 and abortion, for instance — a record number of women are running for the job. Now, as the primary season draws to a close in the next few weeks, a record number of women are winning their party's nomination.
CBS News

Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano makes campaign stop in Delaware County

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) -- The race for Pennsylvania governor is heating up. The gloves are off between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano. Pennsylvanians will elect a new governor for the first time in eight years this November. On Wednesday, one of the candidates in the race made a stop in Aston, Delaware County. The restaurant was at full capacity with more than 300 people inside to hear him speak.
CBS News

Florida Primary 2022

The most significant race in Florida's primary election Tuesday was between Democratic gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried. In the end, it was Crist that came out on top. He'll go against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was unopposed in the Republican primary. For the U.S. Senate, U.S. Rep. Val...
CBS News

North Dakota abortion ban temporarily blocked by judge

A judge on Thursday again blocked a trigger law banning abortion in North Dakota as he weighs arguments from the state's lone abortion clinic that the law violates the state constitution. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick granted the motion for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit brought...
CBS News

Key Florida primary races to watch

Democrats will be choosing who will challenge Republican rising star Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as Sen. Marco Rubio. Because of its increase in population, the state is also adding congressional district.
CBS News

2 plead guilty to stealing Ashley Biden's diary

Two people from Florida pleaded guilty to stealing and selling the private diary of President Biden's daughter, Ashley, who left behind some personal items while moving out of a friend's home. The items were found by a woman who, along with a friend, sold them to Project Veritas.
CBS Minnesota

Recount affirms Olsen win over Barry in Wisconsin's 2nd District race

MADISON, Wis. — A recount completed Monday of the Republican primary for south-central Wisconsin's 2nd District reaffirmed the leading candidate's narrow victory.Results before the recount had attorney Erik Olsen defeating landscaping supervisor Charity Barry by 74 votes in the 2nd Congressional District. After the recount, Olsen was ahead by 63 votes out of more than 43,000 cast.Olsen will face Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan in the heavily Democratic district that covers six counties in south-central Wisconsin, including Dane County.The recount results are unofficial until certified by the Wisconsin Elections Commission chair. The commission has not determined when the results will be certified, said commission spokesperson John Smalley. But he said it likely will not be on Tuesday when all other races in the Aug. 9 primary are set to be certified.Olsen said local elections officials who ran the recount did an "absolutely great job" and most of the changes were due to voters not completely filling in the oval for who they voted for, resulting in the machine not registering it.Barry gained 14 votes in the recount while Olsen picked up three, narrowing his win by 11 votes.Barry did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
CBS Minnesota

Ethics board: S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem may have "engaged in misconduct"

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have "engaged in misconduct" when she intervened in her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state's attorney general for investigation.The three retired judges on the Government Accountability Board determined that "appropriate action" could be taken against Noem for her role in her daughter's appraiser licensure, though it didn't specify the action.The board's moves potentially escalate the ramifications of investigations into Noem. The Republican governor...
CBS News

CBS News

