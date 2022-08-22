Read full article on original website
Pelosi: Republicans should be ‘very scared’ after N.Y. special election win
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan’s win Tuesday in the special election for New York’s 19th Congressional District stunned the political world, with pundits pegging the swing district as a possible bellwether for November’s midterm elections. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was especially bullish on Democrats’ chances of...
Charlie Crist advances to face Ron DeSantis in Florida; Jerrold Nadler beats Carolyn Maloney in N.Y.
Charlie Crist emerged as the Democratic challenger who will try to unseat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in November and was one of the most-watched races in primary elections in Florida and New York Tuesday night.
Experts weigh in on judge's order to release redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
A federal judge has ordered the release of a redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit. The legal document authorized the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate earlier this month. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe break down what this could mean.
Judge reviewing DOJ's redaction proposal of Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
A federal judge in Florida is reviewing the Justice Department's redaction proposal of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit to decide what portions could be released to the public. CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga breaks down what happens next.
Rep. Charlie Crist discusses Florida gubernatorial race against Gov. Ron DeSantis
Florida voters on Tuesday chose Rep. Charlie Crist as the Democratic nominee for governor. Crist, a former Republican governor of the state, will face incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Crist joined "Red and Blue" Thursday to discuss the race.
Colorado GOP senator becomes Democrat, cites vote falsehoods
DENVER (AP) — Citing alarm toward the Republican Party’s widespread embrace of 2020 election conspiracies, a moderate GOP Colorado state senator has switched his affiliation to Democrat, enhancing that party’s prospects to retain its majority in the chamber in the November midterms. Kevin Priola, who represents Adams...
Record number of women are running for governor and winning their primaries
Voters in 36 states will be heading to the polls this November to elect their governors, and in a year where state leaders have been in the spotlight as they address some of the most pressing issues — COVID-19 and abortion, for instance — a record number of women are running for the job. Now, as the primary season draws to a close in the next few weeks, a record number of women are winning their party's nomination.
Testimony from Sidney Powell and Mark Meadows sought in Georgia election probe
The prosecutor who's investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions...
Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano makes campaign stop in Delaware County
ASTON, Pa. (CBS) -- The race for Pennsylvania governor is heating up. The gloves are off between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano. Pennsylvanians will elect a new governor for the first time in eight years this November. On Wednesday, one of the candidates in the race made a stop in Aston, Delaware County. The restaurant was at full capacity with more than 300 people inside to hear him speak.
Florida Primary 2022
The most significant race in Florida's primary election Tuesday was between Democratic gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried. In the end, it was Crist that came out on top. He'll go against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was unopposed in the Republican primary. For the U.S. Senate, U.S. Rep. Val...
North Dakota abortion ban temporarily blocked by judge
A judge on Thursday again blocked a trigger law banning abortion in North Dakota as he weighs arguments from the state's lone abortion clinic that the law violates the state constitution. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick granted the motion for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit brought...
Key Florida primary races to watch
Democrats will be choosing who will challenge Republican rising star Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as Sen. Marco Rubio. Because of its increase in population, the state is also adding congressional district.
Bill legalizing drug injection sites vetoed by Calif. governor, who says they could bring "world of unintended consequences"
Sacramento, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Monday that he said could have brought "a world of unintended consequences" by allowing Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco to set up sites where opioid users could legally inject drugs under supervision. "The unlimited number of safe injection...
2 plead guilty to stealing Ashley Biden's diary
Two people from Florida pleaded guilty to stealing and selling the private diary of President Biden's daughter, Ashley, who left behind some personal items while moving out of a friend's home. The items were found by a woman who, along with a friend, sold them to Project Veritas.
AG Ferguson: Healthcare giant to pay Washington state $19 million for Medicaid fraud
SEATTLE — A healthcare giant has been ordered to pay $19 million to Washington state to resolve allegations that it overcharged the state Medicaid program for "pharmacy benefit management services." According to Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office, the resolution with Centene, a Fortune 50 company, is the...
Recount affirms Olsen win over Barry in Wisconsin's 2nd District race
MADISON, Wis. — A recount completed Monday of the Republican primary for south-central Wisconsin's 2nd District reaffirmed the leading candidate's narrow victory.Results before the recount had attorney Erik Olsen defeating landscaping supervisor Charity Barry by 74 votes in the 2nd Congressional District. After the recount, Olsen was ahead by 63 votes out of more than 43,000 cast.Olsen will face Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan in the heavily Democratic district that covers six counties in south-central Wisconsin, including Dane County.The recount results are unofficial until certified by the Wisconsin Elections Commission chair. The commission has not determined when the results will be certified, said commission spokesperson John Smalley. But he said it likely will not be on Tuesday when all other races in the Aug. 9 primary are set to be certified.Olsen said local elections officials who ran the recount did an "absolutely great job" and most of the changes were due to voters not completely filling in the oval for who they voted for, resulting in the machine not registering it.Barry gained 14 votes in the recount while Olsen picked up three, narrowing his win by 11 votes.Barry did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Ethics board: S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem may have "engaged in misconduct"
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have "engaged in misconduct" when she intervened in her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state's attorney general for investigation.The three retired judges on the Government Accountability Board determined that "appropriate action" could be taken against Noem for her role in her daughter's appraiser licensure, though it didn't specify the action.The board's moves potentially escalate the ramifications of investigations into Noem. The Republican governor...
Former Homeland Security counsel thinks Arizona Gov. Ducey’s border barrier is ‘a stupid idea’
PHOENIX — A former Department of Homeland Security counsel under Barack Obama isn’t fond of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s recent barrier additions at the U.S.-Mexico border. Andy Gordon told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad on Thursday that he thinks Ducey’s wall of shipping containers to fill gaps near Yuma is “a stupid idea.”
Idahoans among many crossing into Washington for abortion care
SPOKANE, Wash. — A growing number of out-of-state women are traveling to Washington to receive reproductive healthcare. This surge in patients comes amidst numerous abortion trigger laws scheduled to go into effect this week. “We’re already seeing an impact in Eastern Washington,” said Paul Dillon, Vice President of Public...
