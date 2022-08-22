Read full article on original website
Tyson Fury reacts with anger to Wilder wanting Usyk fight
By Craig Page: Tyson Fury didn’t take the news well of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder saying in an interview that he’d like to face IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. For Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), this means he’s got competition for the Usyk fight that...
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk slated for undisputed showdown on December 17
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk could be slated for an undisputed heavyweight title showdown in December 2022. Last Saturday night in Jeddah, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua via split decision to retain the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, whilst also capturing The Ring belt in the process. The contest was hard to call in the eyes of many but in the end, Usyk’s superior boxing ability got him the win he deserved – and put an end to his rivalry with the Englishman.
Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua’s meltdown inside the ring
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder wasn’t surprised by Anthony Joshua’s mental meltdown inside the ring post-fight after losing to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time last Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder explains that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) was created and matched carefully during his career,...
Deontay Wilder wants to fight Oleksandr Usyk
By Craig Page: Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder says he would like to fight unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Wilder possesses the power to take Usyk out with a single punch. However, before a potential clash with Usyk can happen, the former WBC champ Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs)...
Canelo Alvarez so confident in beating Caleb Plant he boxed with ‘undisputed’ written on gloves BEFORE winning belts
CANELO ALVAREZ had 'undisputed' written on his gloves on the night of his super-middleweight coronation last year. The Mexican star boasted of undisputed credentials before the job was even done as he knocked out Caleb Plant in 11 rounds back in November 2021. It saw him add the missing IBF...
Deontay Wilder working on his left hook for Robert Helenius fight
By Brian Webber: Deontay Wilder is looking solid, putting hard work in with trainer Malik Scott this week, working on his left hook & stamina for his comeback fight against Robert Helenius on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. A bulked-up Wilder ran out of gas...
Deontay Wilder can earn 4th fight against Tyson Fury
By Chris Williams: Deontay Wilder is poised to earn himself a fourth fight against Tyson Fury when he faces Robert Helenius in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator on October 15th at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wilder vs. Helenius is one of two title eliminators the WBC...
“That real AJ came out for a second” says Kalle Sauerland on Anthony Joshua’s anger after the Usyk fight
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Kalle Sauerland believes boxing fans should give Anthony Joshua a break for his brief meltdown inside the ring following his loss to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Sauerland says former IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Joshua (24-3, 22...
Tony Bellew expects Anthony Joshua to look improved in next fight
By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua is expected to take a confidence-booster level fight for his next contest in November or December. Joshua lost to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday night in a rematch in Saudi Arabia. After the fight, the 32-year-old Joshua blew a gasket, throwing two of...
Andy Ruiz discusses Joshua’s mental break down, gives key to beating Usyk
By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Jr. says Anthony Joshua’s mental meltdown inside the ring after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday resulted from his unfulfilled expectations about the fight. Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) thought he would win. Hence, when the judges’ scorecards were revealed to show that Usyk...
Bigger Than Life Sports Does Finesse Move On Tevin Farmer and Mickey Bey
By Vince D’Writer: Former IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer (30-5-1, 6 KOs) and former lightweight titlest Mickey Bey (23-3-1, 11 KOs), traveled to Dubai, and we’re set to face each other in May, but the fight was canceled due to the unfortunate death of United Arabs Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. Approximately two months later, the promotional company Bigger Than Life Sports rescheduled the bout for August 12 at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott, Arizona.
Deontay Wilder is now Jogging In training Camp for Helenius
By Daniel Echevarria: Floyd Mayweather, also known as TBE, one of the greatest boxers ever before he retired undefeated, would often say something like, “A TRUE Champion always bounces back. “. I have always heard that you can always tell the true character of a man by HOW he...
Leigh Wood faces Mauricio Lara on Sep.24th on DAZN
By Huck Allen: WBA ‘regular’ featherweight champion Leigh Wood will be taking what could be a tough fight against former Josh Warrington conqueror Mauricio Lara on September 24th on DAZN at the Nottingham Arena in Nottingham. You’ve got to give Wood credit for choosing Lara as his next...
Bob Arum “hopeful” he can make Fury vs. Usyk fight
By Robert Segal: Tyson Fury’s promoter Bob Arum is “hopeful” that he can negotiate the fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship between ‘The Gypsy King’ and IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk next. That’s the only fight that Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) wants after...
Fury vs Hunter Announced For Birmingham, October 29th
The long-awaited WBA World Title Final Eliminator clash between British contender Hughie Fury and US rival Michael Hunter now has a new date confirmed. The two are set to face off at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England on Saturday, October 29th with the winner emerging as the next contender to challenge for the WBA heavyweight title held by Daniel Dubois.
Jared Anderson picks Tyson Fury over Oleksandr Usyk
By Brian Webber: Jared Anderson believes Tyson Fury will beat Oleksandr Usyk if that fight happens. Anderson, who sparred Fury in preparation for his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder, says it’s a “no brainer” that he beats IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Usyk. Anderson questions whether...
Recap: Showtime Boxing From Miami
By Brad Marchetti: In a WBC super lightweight title eliminator Sergey ” The Samurai” Lipinets, 17-2-1, 13 KO’s, chopped up Omar Figueroa Jr., 28-3-1, 19 KO’s, and left pieces of his anatomy all over the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL in an 8th round TKO victory. In the crossroads bout between former champions, the 3 to 1 betting favorite Lipinets dismantled the hittable Figueroa with debilitating body shots and laser beams to the skull before Figueroa’s corner threw in the towel after the 8th round.
