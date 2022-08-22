Read full article on original website
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
thebrag.com
Margaret Urlich dies at age 57
Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
Allure
All the Details Behind Jennifer Lopez's Second Bridal Beauty Look
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their nuptials for the second time in a big white wedding, surrounded by friends and family at Affleck's 87-acre estate in Georgia over the weekend. While at first, we could only see blurry aerial shots of the frothy fishtail Ralph Lauren dress Lopez chose to walk down the aisle in, details on her beauty look were kept under wraps until the singer posted close-ups from the day on her @jlobeauty Instagram account on Tuesday.
Allure
Kim Kardashian Served Up a New Take On the Messy Bun
It's the perfect look for between washes — or when you want to look put-together without really trying. Kim Kardashian has been rocking peroxide locks since the Met Gala. All eyes were on the embellished Bob Mackie gown that she wore to the event — which was famously worn by Marilyn Monroe — but her beauty look became a talking point, too. Kardashian bleached her raven hair as a nod to the legendary blonde on the red carpet and swept it back into a neat bun.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘No Demo Reno’ Star Jenn Todryk Shared a Genius Hair Hack That’s Perfect ‘For Seduction Purposes’
HGTV's 'No Demo Reno' star Jenn Todryk tried an easy hair hack for flowing curls and shared her results, noting the look worked "swimmingly for seduction purposes."
Me Time review – Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s confused Netflix comedy
Kevin Hart has come so far since last summer, at least on screen. Circa June of 2021, he was adrift on a paternal sea in Netflix’s Fatherhood, which cast the embattled comedian as a suddenly single dad figuring out child-rearing in his own imperfect yet well-meaning way. One year later, and he’s got the Mr Mom thing down in Me Time, the latest and perhaps least dire of Hart’s low-floored streaming era. As put-upon house-husband Sonny Fisher, he does it all in a day’s work: whip up school lunches so clever and picturesque he can brag-post them to Instagram; co-direct his kids’ class talent show with a Fosse-esque iron fist; pop by a science classroom for a quick PTA presentation on the health benefits of getting plant-based milks in the cafeteria. He’s at peace with his dutiful beta-male status while high-powered architect Maya (Regina Hall) is off winning the bread – or so he says.
Idris Elba Wanted to Rethink Djinn Myth to Play One in ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’
Idris Elba wasn’t longing for any Dijinn prep work ahead of “Three Thousand Years of Longing.” George Miller’s first film since 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” is based on the 1994 short story “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye” by A.S. Byatt. Elba portrays a Dijinn who offers a scholar (Tilda Swinton) three wishes in exchange for his freedom. Their conversation, unfolding in a hotel room in Istanbul, leads to decades-spanning, globe-trotting consequences neither expected. The film premiered at Cannes and opens in theaters August 26. Director Miller penned the script along with daughter Augusta Gore, and that proved to be enough...
Kendall Jenner Rocks Dolce & Gabbana Dress Once Worn By Gisele Bundchen: Photos
Supermodel history! Kendall Jenner stepped out in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress once worn by the one-and-only Gisele Bundchen. The 26-year-old looked sensational in the slip style number with the image of a robot that Gisele, now 42, debuted at D&G’s spring 2001 show in Italy. Kendall was spotted in the dress, which included a subtle leopard detail up top, as she exited a vehicle and headed into sister Kylie Jenner‘s Ulta Beauty party.
Allure
I Tried the TheraFace Pro That's All Over TikTok
All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I'm not above falling for the latest TikTok trends. I get hooked just as much as the next person. I love my Dyson Airwrap – even though my wallet curled up and cried a little when I bought it – so I knew I had to try the TheraFace Pro, a skin-care device that uses percussive therapy to reportedly reduce tension and relax muscles, when I saw it blowing up my For You Page. After scrolling through #theraface videos — a hashtag that has more than one million video views – I decided it was time to try it out for myself.
