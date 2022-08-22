Kevin Hart has come so far since last summer, at least on screen. Circa June of 2021, he was adrift on a paternal sea in Netflix’s Fatherhood, which cast the embattled comedian as a suddenly single dad figuring out child-rearing in his own imperfect yet well-meaning way. One year later, and he’s got the Mr Mom thing down in Me Time, the latest and perhaps least dire of Hart’s low-floored streaming era. As put-upon house-husband Sonny Fisher, he does it all in a day’s work: whip up school lunches so clever and picturesque he can brag-post them to Instagram; co-direct his kids’ class talent show with a Fosse-esque iron fist; pop by a science classroom for a quick PTA presentation on the health benefits of getting plant-based milks in the cafeteria. He’s at peace with his dutiful beta-male status while high-powered architect Maya (Regina Hall) is off winning the bread – or so he says.

MOVIES ・ 28 MINUTES AGO