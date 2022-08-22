ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland Odessa Would NEVER Agree To This!

Or would they? It is said that THE most popular alcoholic beverage in the entire STATE OF TEXAS is the Margarita! True or false? Its images are those of a Mexican origin, but truth be told the drink was born right down I-10 in El Paso. So, Texans--what say you? There are SO MANY great beverages to choose from, regardless of their origins. And so many great establishments here in the Basin at which to try them. For example--I absolutely LOVE the El Jefe at Abuelo's off the Loop 250 in Midland... I had never had a citrus-infused margarita before--so delicious! Then--there's the wide selection at BOTH Bubba's 33 AND Tkilaz Mexican Restaurant... Bubba's has the various versions of Long Island Iced teas to try that are out f this world... And Tkilaz has a drink menu just as huge as their food menu with lots of originals. My personal favorite--the "57 Chevy".
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

3 Fun Things For You To Do in Midland This Weekend

Are you looking for something to do on the weekend before Labor Day? Well, we have you covered. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, you have fairs, runs, and parties you can go to this weekend, check it out. The Midland County Fair. This is the 13th year the Midland County...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
KBAT 99.9

5 Most Unique Texas Airbnbs Closest To Midland Odessa!

Whether it's for Labor Day Weekend, or anytime you just want to get away, here are 5 Airbnbs that are not only UNIQUE but the closest to Midland Odessa. Getting away to an Airbnb can be just what you need to get away for a bit. But, maybe you're looking for an Airbnb that's just a little different, these might pique your interest.
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
Houston, TX
Lubbock, TX
Food & Drinks
Lubbock, TX
Restaurants
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Odessa, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Austin, TX
Midland, TX
Food & Drinks
Odessa, TX
Lifestyle
City
Lubbock, TX
Midland, TX
Lifestyle
City
College Station, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
Midland, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Restaurants
Odessa, TX
Restaurants
City
Midland, TX
cbs7.com

Lamar donates billboard to Permian Basin icons

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you are driving around in Odessa you may notice a billboard dedicated to Buddy Hale and coach Gary Gaines. Lamar outdoor advertising created this billboard to honor both Permian icons. The billboards are electronic and will run in three locations right now. I -20 at...
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!

Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
HOUSTON, TX
KBAT 99.9

Ask Midland Odessa – My Bestie Returns My Text… At THE END OF THE DAY!

Buzz Question - Look, I love her, she's my bestie but she's getting on the nerve! Every time I text her something she will respond...later at the end of the day! Literally at NIGHT! I've told her and she says that's just her thing and I'm not the only one. I get it your busy during the day, but I'M YOUR BESTIE! I need you to FILL THAT ROLE on all levels! Right?
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Brunch#Snooze#Food Drink#French
NewsWest 9

Neighbors in Midland concerned about holes in alleyway

MIDLAND, Texas — Neighbors in Saddle Club South are dealing with holes in alleyways all throughout the neighborhood because of fiber-optic cable instillation. "We understand they have to dig holes, but all we want is for them to patch it up just for the safety of our kids," said Michael Aguilar, a resident of the neighborhood. "There's a lot of kids out here that go out and play football, just play sports."
MIDLAND, TX
fortstocktonpioneer.com

Fort Stockton native saves life in fire

Body Bryan Garcia, 18, saved the life of an Odessa woman during a mobile home fire on Aug. 13. The courageous Fort Stockton native who recently moved to Odessa was quick to respond to the panicked screams coming from within the burning home. “I didn’t think twice,” explained Garcia. “I...
FORT STOCKTON, TX
cbs7.com

New Thomas Hotel in Midland is in final stages of discussions

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The new Thomas Hotel in downtown Midland is in the final stages of project discussions with the city. If the new hotel gets approved by city council in the next few months developers say they will be ready to get started on the project almost immediately. Development...
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KBAT 99.9

Get Ready 432! New Sports Tavern Coming To Downtown Odessa

Downtown Odessa is looking better and better every year. So many businesses and new restaurants have made downtown their home making it even more appealing than before for natives and out-of-towners. Bring all the new eateries, hotels, and new business, it is exactly what we need. You will be happy to know that construction is currently underway on a new restaurant and bar!
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

The Most Haunted Subdivision In Midland Odessa-BEWARE!

Most, if not all of the houses built in the Adobe Meadows Subdivision in Midland were built back in 2014. So the properties on average are only 7 years old. Prior to construction, it was an open field-so one has to wonder why there would be stories of haunted houses where there was nothing before them. I mean you always see movies where places are haunted because they were built on sites where things like cemeteries once stood (Poltergeist) or you hear stories of someone dying or being murdered in a house and their spirit still haunts the grounds. But this is nothing like that. At least not that we KNOW of anyway.
MIDLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

5 Facts About Gary Gaines, Inspiration for ‘Friday Night Lights'

Gary Gaines, the inspiration behind the 2004 movie “Friday Night Lights,” died on Monday in Lubbock, Texas. He was 73 years old. Gaines was a mainstay of high school football, building a championship legacy throughout West Texas. He gained national attention in the late 1980s as his story was eventually popularized into a book, movie and TV show.
LUBBOCK, TX
KBAT 99.9

This Week’s Seize The Deal: Flare Taverna

An all-new Seize The Detail returns with half-off gift cards to Flare Taverna this week. Previously we have brought you great deals from Dickey's BBQ, Palio's Pizza, and Hook and Reel, this week we are bringing you an all-new restaurant, Flare Taverna. Flare Taverna is located at the corner of...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa woman starts nonprofit to help people with cancer

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An Odessa woman’s battle with breast cancer gave her the idea to start a nonprofit that helps people like her. “Bee Loved” supplies women and men with wigs for patients that are going through chemotherapy. Penny Robertson began bee loved this year after going into...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MCH facility temporarily closes 191 entrance

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Center Health System is temporarily closing the first entrance to Mission Fitness and Center for Health & Wellness off Hwy 191 due to a road project that MCH says could take several weeks to complete. According to a recent post on the Medical Center Health System Facebook, Dr. JK Wood […]
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy