Four Five reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch today:. TRUEVALUE BREAK-IN: After a tip we called to ask about this, and store staff told us it happened at the 44th/Edmunds store between 3 and 4 am today, Three burglars who appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s broke in through the front door and made off with a large amount of Sawzall blades and a small safe. Security video shows their faces were obscured because they were wearing hoodies, They left in a newer-model Jeep Gladiator pickup with Bill Pierre tags. Police responded but lost them after a short pursuit, If you have any tips, SPD incident # is 22-226293.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO