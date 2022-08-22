Friends may join the family of 83 year old Larry D. Woodfork, of Morgantown, who passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, to honor his life and legacy at Smith Funeral & Cremation Care, 108 Holland Ave., Westover/Morgantown, from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 and again from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 officiated by Pastor Jason Sheffstall. Interment will follow at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens in Westover.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO