Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
wcsx.com
Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different
I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How to protect your dog from canine parvovirus after Michigan pets test positive -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Dogs in Northern Michigan test positive for canine parvovirus: Here’s how to protect your pet. Some of the tests from sick dogs in Northern...
What’s Up in Michigan This Weekend: Tacos, Cars, Beer & More
Summer's almost over... you've been meaning to get out and do something! Here are some fun things happening within a couple hours' drive of Lansing this weekend. Grand Rapids Ballet hosts a free, outdoor summer dance festival Friday and Saturday (August 26-27) outside the Peter Martin Wege Theater. Ballet and beer. This combination doesn't happen just everywhere, you know. In addition to world-class dance, there'll be plenty of food and other live entertainment available as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch: People Go FLYING After Belle Isle Giant Slide Reopens… then Closes in Just Hours
Turns out, we weren't ready for the Belle Isle Slide to reopen. Buzz was big, because those who remember growing up with the big slide recall the excitement of flying down the slide at "lightning speed." But it turns out, "lightning" hurts... who knew. Mere hours after the giant metal...
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
1051thebounce.com
Christmas Movie Filmed in Michigan
I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
wcsx.com
Famed Michigan Haunted House is Hiring
There’s no denying that summer is winding down and fall is on the way in just about a month. I’m not happy about it, since I hate cold weather, but I do love Halloween, so that’s one positive thing on the horizon. Not to mention that wearing band hoodies in the fall is the best.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WZZM 13
Most wins in history: Legendary Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins announces retirement
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The biggest winner in Michigan history is calling it a career. Legendary Michigan softball head coach Carol Hutchins announced her retirement on Wednesday. Hutchins has accomplished quite a lot in her 39 season as a head coach. She won 1,707 career games, which is the...
Belle Isle Giant Slide's wild rides featured on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' in new song
The videos of Friday's bumpy rides on Detroit's Giant Slide have gone viral, produced an ode by Gmac Cash, and, now, made viewers laugh on late-night TV. On Monday night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," guest host Lamorne Morris did a segment on the Giant Slide. "It's only a dollar, right, but the contusions will last a lifetime," he joked as video footage showed young riders briefly going airborne before rough landings.
Would You Take a Train Up North? Train Service To Northern Michigan Becoming Reality?
It's an interesting question to ponder: Would you take a train Up North? For the average person, the quick answer might be no, but if you think about others who might not be so young (or old enough) nor mobile, it's something that is apparently could become a reality soon.
fox2detroit.com
5-year-old shoots self in face with unsecured gun while uncle drinks on another floor of Detroit home
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 5-year-old boy is dead after getting ahold of an unsecured handgun and shooting himself in the face Monday night in Detroit. Police said the child was inside a home in the 19000 block of Oakfield with a 7-year-old child when they found the gun around 10:30 p.m. When the shooting happened, the boy's 29-year-old uncle was playing video games and drinking on another floor of the house, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blind Michigan Justice Bernstein Drives for First Time Thanks to Sheriff Swanson
Here's a story that's sure to make you smile and cry at the same time. It's a story of one friend making the dream of another friend come true. The friends just happen to be Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, and the dream...life-changing.
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County
A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than six acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan State Fair returns for 10 year anniversary, adds rides, new exhibits
(WXYZ) — The Michigan State Fair returns for its 10th year of festivities!. The five-day event kicks off at the Suburban Collection Showplace Thursday, September 1, and will continue through Monday, September 5. In honor of the fair's anniversary, fairground operators are bringing in new attractions and accommodations for...
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
Daily Beast
Brutal Video Shows Cops Tasing Handcuffed Woman Twice
Last month, two police officers were captured on video tasing a handcuffed woman as she screamed in pain in downtown Flint, Michigan. But rather than acknowledging possible misconduct in the disturbing footage, or naming the officers who took part in the arrest, as is fairly routine at a time of heightened awareness of police brutality, cops say they did nothing wrong.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
2022 Port Huron Float Down!
Enjoy some of the sights and sounds of the 2022 Port Huron Float Down. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Blue Water Healthy Living is an online magazine located in Port Huron, Michigan. Our purpose is to promote healthy living by showcasing the Blue Water Area, its people, issues and surroundings. This online magazine is devoted to providing healthy living related stories, local happenings, and commentary. Often inspiring and uplifting, our stories come from our heart and soul to promote the enjoyment of a more fulfilling Blue Water Area lifestyle. The material on this web site is provided for informational and amusement purposes only and is not to be confused with any medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Blue Water Healthy Living appreciates the passionate content provided to us by our volunteers writers and reporters. Interested volunteer writers and reporters should contact us at Admin@GBSMediaPro.com The views and opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the opinions and values of Blue Water Healthy Living. Blue Water Healthy Living is a division of GBS Media. Visit www.GBSMediaPro.com or call (810) 984-2773 for more information!
Comments / 0