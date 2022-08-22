ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US 103.1

How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different

I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

What’s Up in Michigan This Weekend: Tacos, Cars, Beer & More

Summer's almost over... you've been meaning to get out and do something! Here are some fun things happening within a couple hours' drive of Lansing this weekend. Grand Rapids Ballet hosts a free, outdoor summer dance festival Friday and Saturday (August 26-27) outside the Peter Martin Wege Theater. Ballet and beer. This combination doesn't happen just everywhere, you know. In addition to world-class dance, there'll be plenty of food and other live entertainment available as well.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Christmas Movie Filmed in Michigan

I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Famed Michigan Haunted House is Hiring

There’s no denying that summer is winding down and fall is on the way in just about a month. I’m not happy about it, since I hate cold weather, but I do love Halloween, so that’s one positive thing on the horizon. Not to mention that wearing band hoodies in the fall is the best.
PONTIAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Popular Michigan#Dnr#Wxyz
The Detroit Free Press

Belle Isle Giant Slide's wild rides featured on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' in new song

The videos of Friday's bumpy rides on Detroit's Giant Slide have gone viral, produced an ode by Gmac Cash, and, now, made viewers laugh on late-night TV. On Monday night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," guest host Lamorne Morris did a segment on the Giant Slide. "It's only a dollar, right, but the contusions will last a lifetime," he joked as video footage showed young riders briefly going airborne before rough landings.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

5-year-old shoots self in face with unsecured gun while uncle drinks on another floor of Detroit home

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 5-year-old boy is dead after getting ahold of an unsecured handgun and shooting himself in the face Monday night in Detroit. Police said the child was inside a home in the 19000 block of Oakfield with a 7-year-old child when they found the gun around 10:30 p.m. When the shooting happened, the boy's 29-year-old uncle was playing video games and drinking on another floor of the house, police said.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan State Fair returns for 10 year anniversary, adds rides, new exhibits

(WXYZ) — The Michigan State Fair returns for its 10th year of festivities!. The five-day event kicks off at the Suburban Collection Showplace Thursday, September 1, and will continue through Monday, September 5. In honor of the fair's anniversary, fairground operators are bringing in new attractions and accommodations for...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Beast

Brutal Video Shows Cops Tasing Handcuffed Woman Twice

Last month, two police officers were captured on video tasing a handcuffed woman as she screamed in pain in downtown Flint, Michigan. But rather than acknowledging possible misconduct in the disturbing footage, or naming the officers who took part in the arrest, as is fairly routine at a time of heightened awareness of police brutality, cops say they did nothing wrong.
FLINT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

2022 Port Huron Float Down!

Enjoy some of the sights and sounds of the 2022 Port Huron Float Down. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Blue Water Healthy Living is an online magazine located in Port Huron, Michigan. Our purpose is to promote healthy living by showcasing the Blue Water Area, its people, issues and surroundings. This online magazine is devoted to providing healthy living related stories, local happenings, and commentary. Often inspiring and uplifting, our stories come from our heart and soul to promote the enjoyment of a more fulfilling Blue Water Area lifestyle. The material on this web site is provided for informational and amusement purposes only and is not to be confused with any medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Blue Water Healthy Living appreciates the passionate content provided to us by our volunteers writers and reporters. Interested volunteer writers and reporters should contact us at Admin@GBSMediaPro.com The views and opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the opinions and values of Blue Water Healthy Living. Blue Water Healthy Living is a division of GBS Media. Visit www.GBSMediaPro.com or call (810) 984-2773 for more information!
PORT HURON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy