The FADER
Girlpool announce split, details of final live shows
Girlpool have announced their decision to split, confirming that their upcoming North American tour will be their last. The duo, Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad, released four studio albums (and appeared on one FADER cover) including this year's Forgiveness. "After 9 years, we have decided to take a break from...
My Chemical Romance Perform ‘The World Is Ugly’ for the First Time in 14 Years
As emo-heads are no doubt aware, My Chemical Romance picked up their worldwide reunion tour last week. And just a few shows into the leg, the dark pop-rock titans have already played several older songs that they haven't performed live in well over a decade. In fact, not only did...
Marcus Mumford Releases New Single, “Better Off High”
Marcus Mumford has released a new single, “Better Off High,” which heralds Mumford’s debut solo album, (self-titled), set to drop on September 16. The artist wrote the new song with Blake Mills, who also produced the album. In addition, Mumford has recently announced a new North American...
Wolfgang Van Halen’s Band Mammoth WVH Announces 2023 Tour
Wolfgang Van Halen and his band Mammoth WVH have a killer touring history. The first time they hit the road was with Guns N’ Roses in 2021. That was a dream come true for Wolf and his band. Then, the band hit the road again earlier this year for a co-headlining tour with Dirty Honey. Both of those were epic outings. However, WVH and the band are about to embark on their longest tour to date.
NME
Jamie announces North American tour dates coinciding with EP release
K-pop singer and former 15& member Jamie has announced shows for her upcoming tour in North America. On August 23, concert organisers MODO-Live shared the dates for Jamie’s upcoming North American tour, which will take place in seven cities across the US and Canada this October. The tour is set to kick off on October 10 in Los Angeles, before hitting Canadian cities Vancouver and Toronto and returning to the US.
Stryper Postpone U.S. Tour Dates, Cite ‘Tour Bus and Labor Shortage’
Stryper have postponed a batch of U.S. tour dates they had planned for September, partly due to what the Michael Sweet-led Christian metal band described as a tour bus and labor shortage. They still have several Texas dates planned for next month. Their other plotted concerts will be rescheduled to...
Avant-Garde Jazz Trumpeter, Composer, and Music Producer jaimie branch Died at Age 39
Avant-garde jazz trumpeter jaimie branch has passed away at age 39. Her Chicago-based label, International Anthem, confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday, Aug. 23. An inventive composer and trumpeter, jaimie performed at venues like London's Cafe OTO and festivals like the Vancouver International Jazz Festival and the EFG London Jazz Festival. Her latest album, "FLY or DIE LIVE," received a great deal of critical acclaim.
Margo Price Takes a Psychedelic Journey in ‘Been to the Mountain’ [WATCH]
A soul-searching look to the past accompanies a headlong gallop into the future in the new music video for Margo Price's "Been to the Mountain." The Americana star proclaims in the song's lyrics all the past selves she has been -- lover, child, drifter, bride, queen, and more. Over a driving, fuzzy guitar and a looming church organ, Price recounts this journey with Stevie Nicks-inspired vocal power and looks to the horizon to discover what's next.
