The Office of Homeless Solutions has proposed that the city reallocate about $1 million in CARES Act funding for pandemic relief to counter a lack of shelter space in Dallas. The money would go toward paying for hotels that providers are already using for the people shelters can’t accommodate because of a lack of space. The funds could also be used to help establish more relationships between providers and hotels so they can house more people.

DALLAS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO