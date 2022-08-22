Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Dallas Observer
Calling on Freelance Writers: The Dallas Observer's News Desk Is Looking for Pitches
Do you enjoy combing through public records? Do you keep a watchful eye on what's happening at City Hall? Do you keep up with soaring rental costs and the impact they're having on Dallas neighborhoods? In short, do you have your thumb on Dallas' news pulse?. If so, we've got...
Dallas Observer
Local Environmental Justice Group Blasts City of Dallas over Racial Equity Plan
The Dallas City Council has released its "Racial Equity Plan," the first of its kind, but a local environmental justice group has criticisms. This week, Southern Sector Rising (SSR), a group made up mostly of members of Black and Hispanic communities in southern Dallas, took to Twitter to criticize the plan, which they worried could "simply be another plan without actionable strategies."
Dallas Observer
Dallas May Put $1 Million into Expanding Available Homeless Shelter Space Through Hotels
The Office of Homeless Solutions has proposed that the city reallocate about $1 million in CARES Act funding for pandemic relief to counter a lack of shelter space in Dallas. The money would go toward paying for hotels that providers are already using for the people shelters can’t accommodate because of a lack of space. The funds could also be used to help establish more relationships between providers and hotels so they can house more people.
Dallas Observer
Di Abruzzo Italian Market in Denton Offers All Things Authentically Italian and Delicious
Owner Jack Santarelli spent a lot of money getting the smell right. At Di Abruzzo Italian Market in Denton, meats and sausages hang in casings above the deli counter, which is full of neat rows of homemade meatballs and butchered cutlets of veal, pork and Angus beef. On the far end of the counter sits a whole Parmesan wheel, which Santarelli intends to keep just for the aroma. The scent of fresh-baked bread wafts through the kitchen doors, while imported olive oil line the shelves.
Dallas Observer
Eggs Up Grill is Expanding to North Texas with a 30-Unit Deal
Eggs Up Grill, a popular breakfast concept that started in South Carolina, has announced its largest development agreement with Alliance Food Group. Owners Ron Donaldson and Ron Donaldson Jr. will open 30 new locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The franchise has been around for 25 years and has 57...
tejanonation.net
Inaugural Dallas Tejano Festival 2022 features the biggest Tejano superstars on Sep. 9-11
DALLAS, TEXAS — The inaugural Dallas Tejano Festival promises to be the biggest Tejano event this year featuring major Tejano stars for an exciting three-day outdoor event at the Skyline Ranch Event Center on September 9 – 11, 2022. The lineup for Friday, September 9 with Krystal Skies,...
El Chingon is Headed to Dallas
The “Bad Ass Mexican” restaurant and bar will offer tacos, tequila, and more.
Dallas Observer
'Back to Dallas': The Patriot Voice's QAnon Con Is Coming Home
The minds that brought Dallas the For God & Country Patriot Roundup in 2021, essentially a QAnon convention, will be back in town soon. This time, they’re calling it the For God & Country Victory Roundup. It's set for Nov. 18-20. The organizer is listed as The Patriot Voice,...
Dallas Observer
Heavy Rain Unleashes a Monsoon of Amusing Tweets, TikToks and Memes
The torrential downpour that rolled across North Texas between Sunday night and Monday gave us the equivalent of more than six months of rain. It also gave us massive flooding, traffic problems and tweets of people pointing out that God must be punishing us for daring to ask for a little rain.
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
The Dallas Rapper Whose Pet Tiger Was Seized By The Feds Responds To The Controversy
Last Wednesday, the Dallas Police Department seized a tiger cub from a cage found inside of rapper Trapboy Freddy's Oak Cliff residence while they were serving a warrant there. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. According to WFAA, the city police, along with...
Dallas Observer
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs Moves Into Klyde Warren Park
It was 1938 when Neil and Carl Fletcher first set up a food booth in Fair Park. They'd had a long-running career in vaudeville as performers and had moved their show, "The Drunkard," to Fair Park when they were offered a food booth for the Texas State Fair. The brothers...
papercitymag.com
The 10 Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas for an Elevated Drink
Upside West Village, Canopy's rooftop bar, has an amazing view of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of Upside) When the weather is cooperating, our city is prime for al fresco drinking. You can find a great rooftop bar in a number of Dallas neighborhoods, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to our absolute favorites.
Dallas Observer
What to Eat and Drink this Weekend: Bacon, Banana Splits, Corn Dogs and Wine
Each week we like to dig around and find unique, boozy and indulgent things to get into around Dallas. It might be a festival, a social gathering of like-minded imbibers at a brewery, a special dinner or a pop-up. Here's what we're excited about for the next week. If you're...
State of Disaster Declared in Dallas County
Emergency responders have been spending all night rescuing people from flooded vehicles.Ian Taylor/Unsplash. After a full day of rain leading to massive flooding across North Texas, a state of disaster was declared in Dallas County, opening up the opportunity for state and federal assistance for those who have been affected by flooding.
Dallas Observer
First Look: Branca Room is Bishop Arts' Newest Speakeasy
Yes, we know it’s been 89 years since Prohibition ended, so there’s no legal reason to make your bar difficult to find. Regardless, Dallas’ bar scene has become inundated with speakeasies, a term that today refers to a style of bar focused on swanky decor and craft cocktails rather than any attempt to dodge regulators. If there’s an air of secrecy involved in getting in the door, the drinkers of Dallas seem to be all for it.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Residents Allegedly Terrorized by Erratic Neighbors
Dallas residents in the Vickery Place neighborhood within Lower Greenville claimed they live in fear as vandalism, harassment, and threats of violence are plaguing their community. Some residents identified the perpetrators as two men who live in the neighborhood, as they have allegedly brazenly harassed or intimidated residents and have...
Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coach
LANCASTER, Texas- A youth football game took a turn for the worst Sunday night when a brawl between coaches led to a deadly shooting. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at the Lancaster Community Park, said Scott Finley, a spokesman for the city.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
10 Hospitalized, Including 8 Students, in Van Crash Thursday Morning in Dallas
Eight children and two drivers were hospitalized for minor injuries after a school van collided with a car as the students headed to school Thursday morning, officials say. Dallas Fire-Rescue said the crash occurred at about 8:10 a.m. near Midway Road and Boca Bay Drive when a car crashed into an unmarked white passenger van and pinned it against a utility pole.
fox4news.com
2 arrested in connection to shooting on Santa Fe Trail that injured Dallas artist
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested two men who they say shot a jogger on the Santa Fe Trail in Old East Dallas last month. Jonathan Chapa, 21, and Gilbert Uvalle, 20, were arrested on August 18 and are currently in the Dallas County Jail on multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
