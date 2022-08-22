ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Environmental Justice Group Blasts City of Dallas over Racial Equity Plan

The Dallas City Council has released its "Racial Equity Plan," the first of its kind, but a local environmental justice group has criticisms. This week, Southern Sector Rising (SSR), a group made up mostly of members of Black and Hispanic communities in southern Dallas, took to Twitter to criticize the plan, which they worried could "simply be another plan without actionable strategies."
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas May Put $1 Million into Expanding Available Homeless Shelter Space Through Hotels

The Office of Homeless Solutions has proposed that the city reallocate about $1 million in CARES Act funding for pandemic relief to counter a lack of shelter space in Dallas. The money would go toward paying for hotels that providers are already using for the people shelters can’t accommodate because of a lack of space. The funds could also be used to help establish more relationships between providers and hotels so they can house more people.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Di Abruzzo Italian Market in Denton Offers All Things Authentically Italian and Delicious

Owner Jack Santarelli spent a lot of money getting the smell right. At Di Abruzzo Italian Market in Denton, meats and sausages hang in casings above the deli counter, which is full of neat rows of homemade meatballs and butchered cutlets of veal, pork and Angus beef. On the far end of the counter sits a whole Parmesan wheel, which Santarelli intends to keep just for the aroma. The scent of fresh-baked bread wafts through the kitchen doors, while imported olive oil line the shelves.
DENTON, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Dallas Observer

Eggs Up Grill is Expanding to North Texas with a 30-Unit Deal

Eggs Up Grill, a popular breakfast concept that started in South Carolina, has announced its largest development agreement with Alliance Food Group. Owners Ron Donaldson and Ron Donaldson Jr. will open 30 new locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The franchise has been around for 25 years and has 57...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

'Back to Dallas': The Patriot Voice's QAnon Con Is Coming Home

The minds that brought Dallas the For God & Country Patriot Roundup in 2021, essentially a QAnon convention, will be back in town soon. This time, they’re calling it the For God & Country Victory Roundup. It's set for Nov. 18-20. The organizer is listed as The Patriot Voice,...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Heavy Rain Unleashes a Monsoon of Amusing Tweets, TikToks and Memes

The torrential downpour that rolled across North Texas between Sunday night and Monday gave us the equivalent of more than six months of rain. It also gave us massive flooding, traffic problems and tweets of people pointing out that God must be punishing us for daring to ask for a little rain.
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
AUSTIN, TX
Dallas Observer

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs Moves Into Klyde Warren Park

It was 1938 when Neil and Carl Fletcher first set up a food booth in Fair Park. They'd had a long-running career in vaudeville as performers and had moved their show, "The Drunkard," to Fair Park when they were offered a food booth for the Texas State Fair. The brothers...
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
papercitymag.com

The 10 Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas for an Elevated Drink

Upside West Village, Canopy's rooftop bar, has an amazing view of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of Upside) When the weather is cooperating, our city is prime for al fresco drinking. You can find a great rooftop bar in a number of Dallas neighborhoods, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to our absolute favorites.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

State of Disaster Declared in Dallas County

Emergency responders have been spending all night rescuing people from flooded vehicles.Ian Taylor/Unsplash. After a full day of rain leading to massive flooding across North Texas, a state of disaster was declared in Dallas County, opening up the opportunity for state and federal assistance for those who have been affected by flooding.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: Branca Room is Bishop Arts' Newest Speakeasy

Yes, we know it’s been 89 years since Prohibition ended, so there’s no legal reason to make your bar difficult to find. Regardless, Dallas’ bar scene has become inundated with speakeasies, a term that today refers to a style of bar focused on swanky decor and craft cocktails rather than any attempt to dodge regulators. If there’s an air of secrecy involved in getting in the door, the drinkers of Dallas seem to be all for it.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Residents Allegedly Terrorized by Erratic Neighbors

Dallas residents in the Vickery Place neighborhood within Lower Greenville claimed they live in fear as vandalism, harassment, and threats of violence are plaguing their community. Some residents identified the perpetrators as two men who live in the neighborhood, as they have allegedly brazenly harassed or intimidated residents and have...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

10 Hospitalized, Including 8 Students, in Van Crash Thursday Morning in Dallas

Eight children and two drivers were hospitalized for minor injuries after a school van collided with a car as the students headed to school Thursday morning, officials say. Dallas Fire-Rescue said the crash occurred at about 8:10 a.m. near Midway Road and Boca Bay Drive when a car crashed into an unmarked white passenger van and pinned it against a utility pole.
DALLAS, TX

