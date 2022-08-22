Read full article on original website
Boat, dock destroyed in East Texas morning fire
MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday. The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne […]
Let’s Hope That Retiming Of Signals In Tyler, Texas Helps Traffic Flow
When you think about it, living in Tyler, Texas isn't all that bad. We have nearly every retail outlet and restaurant option available to us, just like the major metropolitan areas to our west and southwest have, there isn't a lot of crime, there are many outdoor activities to get involved in, and the residents are extremely friendly along with many other things including access to healthcare.
countylinemagazine.com
Wood County And Mineola Earn Retiree Destination Honors
Stacker.com and WorldAtlas recently identified Wood County and the City of Mineola as two of the best places in Texas to retire. Wood County was ranked as the second-best county in Texas to retire to by Stacker.com in an article titled “Top 25 Counties to Retire.” The authors gave Wood County these ratings: retirees A+; cost of living B+; weather B+; and outdoor activities C+.
Storms damage East Texas tree older than United States
WINNSBORO, Texas — Winds that blew through Winnsboro on Monday were just strong enough to blow a branch off a tree older than the United States. “I think it’s probably done for," said Tiffany Tillema of Winnsboro as she assessed the damage. The tree has been rooted in...
KLTV
WebXtra: Against neighbors’ wishes, City of Tyler approves commercial rezoning
After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained. This is a very serious environmental issue. In tire fires you’ll see a thick dark plume of smoke. This plume of smoke can contain cyanide, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, volatile organic compounds going into the air,” Stephen McLemore of ARK-LA-TEX Tire Processing says.
October 15th is a Big Day for Both Tyler and Kilgore, TX
As soon as the weather allows us to get outside in East Texas, we all jump at the opportunity. And let’s be honest we have some really fun events to look forward to that are coming up soon including Movies in the Park hosted by Tyler Parks and Rec., a variety of farmer’s markets, and no one can forget the inaugural Rose City Music Festival on October 8th. But on October 15th make sure you don’t put anything else on your calendar as there are some pretty big events taking place in Tyler and in Kilgore, you won’t want to miss either of them.
How Do You Report A Burned Out Street Light In Tyler, Texas? It’s Easy.
They are there to light the way and most of the time you don't even notice them until they're out. I'm talking about street lights. They line our streets and highways and hang over the roadway to illuminate the roads and intersections throughout Tyler and East Texas every single night to make driving and walking along the street a bit safer.
Burn Bans Being Lifted In East Texas Thanks To Plentiful Rainfall
The first two-thirds of summer 2022 in East Texas has been a brutal one. Thanks, or no thanks, to the infamous 'heat dome', East Texans have been sweltering in the heat and humidity with temperatures hovering at or above one hundred degrees for days upon end. Thankfully it seems as if that weather phenomenon has moved on, at least for now.
57-Year-Old Darrell R. Fowler Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rusk County (Rusk County, TX)
According to the Texas Police Department, a single-motor vehicle accident occurred on Friday night in Rusk County. Darrell R. Fowler, 57, of Longview was heading [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Man Shares Video of Flooded First Monday Trade Days Area in Canton, TX
A Tyler Man shared a video on his Facebook page this morning that captured a flooded First Monday Trade Days area in Canton, Texas. Well, many East Texans have been hoping, willing, praying, and even considering doing rain dances over the past few weeks as people all over our areas have been desperate for rain.
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Wyatt
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home. Wyatt is a Rhodesian Ridgeback/Hound mix. He was rescued from an overcrowding situation in East Texas. He may be small now, but he is going to grow into his feet. Wyatt would love any family, big or small. He needs a little family that can dedicate time towards basic training to give him the best possible start in life. Wyatt has been around dogs, cats and children.
Exorcisms across the street: Kilgore neighbors worried about new construction
NOTE: This article has been edited to add a comment from Father Gregory Bramlage. KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Some people in Kilgore say they are concerned Wednesday, as they claim a new construction project in their community could be used for exorcisms. The Ministries of New Evangelization is headed by Father Gregory Bramlage. Neighbors believe […]
countylinemagazine.com
Treasure Hunting Cypress Creek Square
Big Cypress Creek in the Upper East Side of Texas was dammed in two places in the 1940s, creating a series of beautiful recreational lakes: Lake Cypress Springs, Lake Monticello, and Lake Bob Sandlin. These water wonderlands forever connected the four surrounding towns of Mount Vernon, Winnsboro, Pittsburg, and Mount Pleasant.
For Sale, Custom Log Home With 80 Acres in Hawkins, Texas Looks Great
There is something about the look of a log home that is just so inviting and cozy which is why it didn’t take long for me to love this custom home built in Hawkins, Texas. It’s a smaller East Texas town but not far from either Tyler or Longview but this home also has 79.2 acres of land surrounding the beautiful home so plenty of room for you to enjoy your privacy.
KLTV
After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained
The city council approved the rezoning of the property, as they believe it’s in the best interest of the city. The mayor says the best way to prevent a property from being rezoned is to purchase it yourself. Electric provider offers Texas customers options to manage high utility bills.
westcentralsbest.com
First Monday Canton Flooded
Canton, Tx - Many people all over Louisiana and Texas go to Canton, Tx to visit all one of the largest flea markets in the area. The original First Monday Trade Days was started in the 1850s on the streets of downtown Canton. It has grown into an over 12 acre, 500 plus vendor event every month. Today however, it is underwater. Days of rain in the area resulted in a couple of feet of water at the grounds. Photos like the ones above have been posted all over social media of the flooding in the area. As of now, the website still has the next event scheduled for September 1st through the 4th. No more details are available at this time. Local authorities are asking for people to slow down when driving in the area to avoid any further damage to the area.
Area rainfall leads to lifted burn bans, city officials hope rain will help with water restrictions
GILMER, Texas — Heavy rainfall this week caused some counties to see a good few inches of rain. Rusk, Panola and several other counties announced the lifting of local burn bans. “Fortunately here in Rusk County, we saw better rain than our neighbors to the west so the last...
Texas Favorite Fair Food Invention to Get Permanent Food Truck in It’s Birthplace
There are not many people that would turn down a corn dog. There's just something about that frank on a stick dipped in a corn meal batter and fried to perfection. Top off each bite with a squirt of mustard and you've got a satisfying treat at any fair in East Texas. Something you may not have known is that the tasty treat was invented in Texas and will finally have a permanent home in its birthplace of Dallas.
LIST: East Texas counties that have lifted their burn bans
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, over a dozen counties have now made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Wednesday: Anderson County Bowie County Camp County Cass County Cherokee County Franklin County Gregg County Henderson County Harrison County […]
inforney.com
Tornado strikes Winona, Texas
A tornado tore through Winona Texas which is about 10 miles northeast of Tyler at 10:23 a.m. Monday morning. The storm passed through the town's high school football field. Then, it jumped over the water tower and crossed FM 16 hitting a pecan orchard according to KTBS 3 Weather Watcher, Leslie Smith who lives nearby in Holly Lake Ranch.
