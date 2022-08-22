ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, NH

Police: Driver assaults pedestrians with bear spray in road rage incident

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago

LEBANON, N.H. — An enraged driver is accused of attacking pedestrians with bear spray in New Hampshire.

The Lebanon Police Department said in a news release that witnesses described John Cahill confronting four pedestrians who were crossing the street as he was exiting Interstate 89. While the pedestrians continued to walk toward a restaurant, Cahill is accused of getting out of his car to follow the group.

Cahill is accused of spraying the group with bear spray once he approached them, which investigators said also affected people eating nearby on the front patio of the restaurant.

Officers said in the news release that Cahill then returned to his car, pulled into the parking lot, and returned to the patio area of the restaurant. There, witnesses said he threatened customers, challenging them to a fight.

Police arrested Cahill, who was charged with six counts of simple assault and criminal threatening, as well as driving while impaired.

©2022 Cox Media Group

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

