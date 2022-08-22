ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 The Point

Colorado Mountain Dome Home Has a Huge Indoor Pool

Have you been dreaming about getting away from it all and living in the Colorado mountains? Better yet, living in the Colorado mountains in a home that has a hot springs swimming pool. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom house with a total of 3,403 square feet is pretty outstanding too as it...
NATHROP, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park recall organizer charged with two counts of attempting to influence a public servant

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A committee member working to recall multiple Woodland Park school board members was officially charged Monday in a Teller County courtroom.  Samantha Peck, 41, is charged with two counts of attempting to influence a public servant and filing a false police report with the Woodland Park Police Department. According to The post Woodland Park recall organizer charged with two counts of attempting to influence a public servant appeared first on KRDO.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Salida, CO
Lifestyle
City
Salida, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Community Policy