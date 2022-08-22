Read full article on original website
A larger chunk of Colorado is now drought-free this week
Late August's drought update shows continued improvement in Colorado's drought battle for some and no change for others.
Colorado Mountain Dome Home Has a Huge Indoor Pool
Have you been dreaming about getting away from it all and living in the Colorado mountains? Better yet, living in the Colorado mountains in a home that has a hot springs swimming pool. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom house with a total of 3,403 square feet is pretty outstanding too as it...
Westcliffe Dome Home For Sale is a Rugged Colorado Hideaway
A geodesic dome home for sale in Westcliffe, Colorado is a rugged mountain retreat that's perfect for escaping the daily hustle and bustle. Take a virtual step inside and check out this unique Colorado home for sale.
Woodland Park recall organizer charged with two counts of attempting to influence a public servant
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A committee member working to recall multiple Woodland Park school board members was officially charged Monday in a Teller County courtroom. Samantha Peck, 41, is charged with two counts of attempting to influence a public servant and filing a false police report with the Woodland Park Police Department. According to The post Woodland Park recall organizer charged with two counts of attempting to influence a public servant appeared first on KRDO.
Cañon City shop owner says mail carrier is marking her packages delivered, but doesn’t bring them
CAÑON CITY-- A business owner in Cañon City believes her mail carrier is taking her packages and marking them as delivered. She claims she's tried to get in touch with the local postmaster, but has had no luck. Now, she's sending supplies for her business, like her new...
Teller County Sheriff’s Office arrested 8 people in connection to drugs and stolen property
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Between August 16 and August 21, 2022, the Teller County Narcotics Team (TCNT), in coordination with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Emergency Response Team and patrol deputies, three search warrants were executed and eight arrests were made in Florissant. TCSO says that among...
