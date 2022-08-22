Amazon Freevee is getting into the holiday spirit with its first original holiday movie, which will debut later this year. Mena Massoud (Aladdin) and Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) have been cast as the romantic leads in Hotel for the Holidays. The film focuses on an ensemble of guests and staff at the Hotel Fontaine in New York City around Christmas. Petsch plays Georgia, an ambitious young woman and manager of the luxury hotel which attracts an array of guests from heartbroken singles, an infamous pop star and a European ex-prince who abdicates his throne. Georgia’s professional and personal life become complicated when she is caught between the charming hotel chef Luke (Massoud) and thee sophisticated ex-prince staying at the hotel.

MOVIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO