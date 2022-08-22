Read full article on original website
Disney+’s Pinocchio and 5 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Disney+’s Pinocchio, Hulu’s Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy, Netflix’s Slumberland and Wednesday and Apple TV+’s Central Park Season 3. Disney+’s Pinocchio premieres on Sept. 8. Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the tale of...
Secret Headquarters Is the Most Watched Original Movie for Paramount+
Secret Headquarters is openly a ratings winner for Paramount+. The streaming platform announced Wednesday that the family superhero film has set a new record as the most watched original movie on Paramount+. “Secret Headquarters has rocketed to superhero status on Paramount+ as a must-watch summer family film, breaking the viewership...
Amazon Freevee to Present Its First Original Holiday Film
Amazon Freevee is getting into the holiday spirit with its first original holiday movie, which will debut later this year. Mena Massoud (Aladdin) and Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale) have been cast as the romantic leads in Hotel for the Holidays. The film focuses on an ensemble of guests and staff at the Hotel Fontaine in New York City around Christmas. Petsch plays Georgia, an ambitious young woman and manager of the luxury hotel which attracts an array of guests from heartbroken singles, an infamous pop star and a European ex-prince who abdicates his throne. Georgia’s professional and personal life become complicated when she is caught between the charming hotel chef Luke (Massoud) and thee sophisticated ex-prince staying at the hotel.
Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig’s White Noise and 3 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Netflix’s White Noise, The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone, Dated & Related and Hulu’s Best in Dough. Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) directs White Noise, based on the novel of the same name. The film stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Lars Eidinger, Andre Benjamin and Jodie Turner-Smith. White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.
Halloween Ends Comes to Peacock and Theaters on Oct. 14
It’s the endgame for one of horror’s most prolific serial killers, Michael Myers, in Halloween Ends. On Tuesday, Peacock released a video via its social channels to announce Halloween Ends will come to theaters and streaming on Oct. 14. In the clip, Jamie Lee Curtis says, “I’ve played Laurie Strode for over four decades, and she has been relentlessly stalked by Michael Myers. All of that comes to an end this Halloween, and I’m very proud of our film.”
Netflix Renews The Umbrella Academy for 4th and Final Season
Luther, Diego, Viktor, Allison, Klaus, Ben and Five will band together one final time as Netflix has decided to renew The Umbrella Academy for a fourth and final season. “I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago,” creator and showrunner Steve Blackman said in a statement. “But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”
Final Trailer for Prime Video’s Rings of Power Shows Epic Fantasy
Keep it secret. Keep it safe. Days after HBO set records for the premiere of its Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Amazon Prime Video is letting fantasy fans know its series won’t be outdone. On Tuesday, Prime Video released the final trailer for its upcoming Lord...
Disney+: What’s Coming in September 2022
When it comes to new releases in September, Disney+ is very worthy. Thor: Love and Thunder is coming to the streamer on Disney+ Day, Sept. 8, which is in line with our previous prediction about when the movie would hit streaming. In addition to the film, the Disney+ celebration will bring Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, Pinocchio and Cars on the Road. The House of Mouse likely has more surprises in-store as well.
Joe Pesci Joins Pete Davidson and Edie Falco in Bupkis
Joe Pesci will make his return to television in the upcoming Peacock series, Bupkis. The three-time Oscar nominated actor (Raging Bull, Goodfellas, The Irishman) will play Pete Davidson’s onscreen grandfather, along with Edie Falco (The Sopranos, Nurse Jackie) who will play Davidson’s onscreen mother. In 1999, Pesci announced his retirement from action, only appearing in three on-screen roles since then, most recently The Irishman. Pesci’s previous television role was the short-lived 1985 ABC detective comedy-drama Half Nelson.
Disney+ Pulls Avatar Ahead of Theatrical Re-Release
James Cameron‘s 2009 sci-fi film Avatar has been removed from Disney+ as it heads back to theaters ahead of the release of its long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. The film will return to theaters on Sept. 23 for two weeks and will be shown in a new, 4K high-dynamic range restoration. Variety reports the movie will return to Disney+ before Avatar: The Way of Water’s released on Dec. 16.
The Sandman Dreams Up Big Ratings on Netflix’s Top 10, Week of August 15
The Sandman topped the English-language Top 10 TV list for a third week in a row, according to Netflix. The fantasy series, based on Neil Gaiman’s graphic novels, pulled in 77.24 million hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 list in 91 countries. Teen dramedy Never Have I Ever: Season 3 was second with 59.45 million hours viewed. Never Have I Ever Seasons 1 and 2 also made the Top 10 list with a combined 33.77 million hours viewed. Stranger Things 4 was the third most watched English language TV series at 28 million hours viewed.
