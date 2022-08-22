Read full article on original website
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
This New Airplane Could Be The First to Fly on Carbon-Free Liquid Hydrogen
Everyone agrees that liquid hydrogen is the jet fuel of the future, at least for long-distance flight. With almost three times more energy than conventional jet fuel, a liquid hydrogen-powered aircraft can travel much longer with the same fuel—and without the greenhouse gases. Longer range and zero carbon emissions are worth the tradeoff of an extra storage tank’s weight. But actually building an aircraft that can handle those tanks has proven to be a technical challenge. One German company is pushing ahead. H2Fly has been flying a four-seat aircraft called the HY4 on a fuel cell powered by hydrogen gas since...
A New Company Is Buying Up All the Cool New EVs Before You Can
...And it's being marketed as a way to free us from the tough decision to buy an EV. Meanwhile, people who want to buy an EV can't. The post A New Company Is Buying Up All the Cool New EVs Before You Can appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
With Gas Prices Falling, 36% Of People Don't Think Buying An Electric Car Is Necessary Now
In June 2022, the average price of gas in the U.S. hiked over $5 per gallon to set a new record in its history, as reported by Bloomberg. The increased costs were even more alarming in a state like California where the price of gasoline surpassed $6 per gallon. Amid the fuel crisis, the demand for electric cars soared in early 2022, and giant automakers like Tesla, Volkswagen, and Ford Motor struggled to deliver EVs to customers on schedule. According to The New York Times, the supply of electric cars fell short of the demand due to the global chip shortage.
The transition to the production of electric cars can lead to unemployment around the world
The production of fully electric cars is a new technology and production process that will eliminate a number of jobs. Today, many automakers have actively taken up the electrification of their model range. Moreover, many in the coming years have decided to completely abandon the production of cars with internal combustion engines. But this medal has a downside.
What heat pumps mean for your home – and your wallet
Households in England and Wales can now receive grants worth thousands of pounds to replace their boilers with new low carbon heat pumps. Here are the answers to some key questions about the technology.– What is a heat pump?An air source heat pump looks like an air conditioning unit on the outside of buildings. It works a bit like a fridge in reverse, using electricity to extract energy from the outside air to provide heating for homes and hot water.There are also heat pumps that draw energy from the ground or water.Because they are extracting heat from the environment –...
Autoblog
Australian bank will stop issuing loans on new gas-powered cars in 2025
There are more electric vehicles on the road than ever before, and most automakers have committed considerable sums to direct their manufacturing might to build EVs. An Australian bank recently implemented a policy to stop issuing loans for new gasoline and diesel cars in 2025, intended to prevent customers from being locked in with gas-guzzling cars as the automotive world changes.
electrek.co
Testing EBL’s big and small power stations for lots (or a little) off-grid power on a budget
Portable power stations perform the same role as an old-fashioned gas-powered generator but in a cleaner and safer way. They have an on-board battery matched with an inverter to provide silent, clean, and exhaust-free electricity anywhere you can carry them. With so many options available these days, the trickiest part can be just choosing the right size. Having recently tested two of EBL’s power stations side by side (the EBL Voyager 1000 and EBL Voyager 330), I had the chance to see how and where I might fit different-sized power stations into my life.
Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition
Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
These Electric Vehicles Can Power Your House During A Blackout
Picture this: the power goes out at your house and the electric company says it won't be back on for a few days. That's a huge problem. But you're in luck because you just bought a Ford F-150 Lightning and it's sitting in the garage. So you plug the Lightning into your house near the breaker box, and boom, you have power again to keep the food from spoiling and to keep the lights on.
CNET
Cheaper Gas: Quick Tips to Save Money at the Pump
Gas prices have retreated from their record high of $5.02 a gallon on June 16, but they're still 9% higher on average than last year at this time -- that's about $11 more to fill up a 15-gallon tank. Fluctuating oil production and the war in Ukraine are contributing to...
digg.com
Electric Vehicle And Gas-Powered Car Price Changes Over The Past Year, Compared
One expert thinks used EV prices might come down over the next few months. After crunching the numbers of over 13.5 million used car sales between July 2021 and 2022, iSeeCars compared how EV and gas powered used car prices have fluctuated. They looked at prices for particular models, too. Here's what they found.
Why Plug Power Stock Is Charging Higher Today
Plug Power Inc PLUG shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced it signed a hydrogen supply deal with Amazon.com Inc AMZN. Plug Power has reached an agreement with Amazon to provide liquid green hydrogen to help decarbonize Amazon's operations as part of its commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040.
CNBC
Amazon strikes green hydrogen deal with fuel cell maker Plug Power, sending shares up
Plug Power's stock surged after Amazon struck a deal with the fuel cell maker to power some of its operations with green hydrogen. As part of the deal, Amazon received the right to buy up to 16 million shares of Plug Power. Shares of hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power...
Ammonia as a Possible Alternative Fuel in Commercial Transportation?
The month of May marked a significant milestone for the company known as Amogy. It was at this time they were able to prove a portable carbon-free energy system using ammonia as a renewable fuel. Even more important, they were able to decarbonize a piece of commercial transportation in the form of a tractor using this new ammonia-based system.
